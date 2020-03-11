 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   First they came for my 'throwaway culture' and no one stood up because they all were in piles of old, obsolete cell phones   (bbc.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn how to repair things yourself. That's a start.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When disposable razors and lighters came out, my mother was beside herself.  She talked of nightmares, envisioning landfills overflowing with disposable doo-dads.  Smart woman.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is going to really fark up Apple.  They've come to rely on forced-incompatibility, intentionally stripping-out or replacing features, as a means to differentiate the next shiny thing from the previous shiny thing, such that buyers end up having to buy not only the shiny thing, but all of the peripherals for the shiny thing as well.

And good, this should fark 'em up.  It's incredibly irritating not having all of the ports or connectivity options that one needs for useful equipment that one already has.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Until there are rules covering longer upgrades to firmware by the manufacturers (I'm looking at you Samsung with your two year bullshiat) then anyone buying them will trash them before they are obsolete.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is a good start. Planned obselesence is an incredibly bad faith style of producing goods. Bad for consumers and bad for the environment. Shut that shiat down.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: New rules could spell the death of a "throwaway" culture in which products are bought, used briefly, then binned.

Apple: B-b-b-but this will stifle innovation!
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want the right to fix this!
Ok, we just passed a law so you can fix and upgrade your device
I didn't mean me...

I'd also love to hear the politicians bright ideas on how to upgrade the ram and processor on a smart phone logic board that no human could even put together, much less replace a small component
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: This is a good start. Planned obselesence is an incredibly bad faith style of producing goods. Bad for consumers and bad for the environment. Shut that shiat down.


It's in the EU. Notice that the US isn't anywhere near that story. We INVENTED this crap, and it's the only thing that keeps us afloat--our incredibly stupid consuming habits.

We can't change that shiat. The ECONOMY, you know.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BUT I NEED A NEW PHONE EVERY 6 MONTHS! WHY ARE YOU ALL SUCH LUDDITES!?
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm not the only one in this thread that thinks the right to repair will be a long time coming to the US.

/Isn't that right Farm bureau of California?
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. Most throw away things are thrown away because the labor to fix them is more valuable than the thing. This applies even when there ARE parts. See: weedwacker, garbage disposal, 4 year old phone, etc.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope it helps. My '70s Kennmore dryer is doing its part.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: ThieveryCorp: This is a good start. Planned obselesence is an incredibly bad faith style of producing goods. Bad for consumers and bad for the environment. Shut that shiat down.

It's in the EU. Notice that the US isn't anywhere near that story. We INVENTED this crap, and it's the only thing that keeps us afloat--our incredibly stupid consuming habits.

We can't change that shiat. The ECONOMY, you know.


The EU is a market of 500 million. Manufacturers won't be able to ignore that many people. You may not be able to get the "European" version (eg. repairable) of products outside of Europe but even Apple will cave in to a market that big.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.