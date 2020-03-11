 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) NewsFlash Weinstein gets 23 years. May as well keep the walker since he's really going to need it by the time his sentence is up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
69
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. May he suffer the same fear he instilled in all the women he assaulted.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wonder if his cellmates have a casting couch waiting for him?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And there was much rejoicing...
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh dear.
What a pity
Never mind
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See?

News ain't all bad.

:-)
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cough...Epstein....Cough
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


enjoy your stay, raper.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Millennium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suboptimal, given that the maximum was 29 years. He will almost certainly never walk free again, and so it will do, if it had to, but he should have been made an example of, and anything short of the max is insufficient for that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watch your cornhole, bud!
 
way south
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Getting ahead on this one: Weinstein did not kill himself.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Wonder if his cellmates have a casting couch waiting for him?


While I deplore prison rape jokes, I would be remiss if I didn't add a crass "What did he think was gonna happen? He is going there knowing how this works."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
s14-eu5.startpage.comView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RIP Harvey Weinstein
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Die scared and alone, after having spent years being the cell block's blow up doll for protection.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unexpected and impressive.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't drop the soap.
 
soupafi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x419]


Guess he should have thought of that before raping all those women.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Cough...Epstein....Cough


Why would anyone do that? If he was going to sing he would have had a heart attack long before the sentencing.
 
GungFu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He got the miramaximum sentence.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Good. May he suffer the same fear he instilled in all the women he assaulted.


Aaaannnd we're done here.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopefully coronavirus doesn't kill him in the next month.  That'd be too easy an out for him.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bambi121899
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Buh-bye.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, Harvey, when you get there... on the first day, find the biggest baddest guy in the prison and beat the shiat out of him.  They you'll be respected and they will leave you alone.

Either that or he'll kill you, either way your problems are solved
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Death by snu snu, but with mean male felons.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My prediction: He will never serve a day.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x419]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hinten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


RIP - Wein Stein
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who wants to bet that he kills himself or has a "medical emergency" which requires him to be moved almost immediately after he arrives in prison?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Death by snu snu, but with mean male felons.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
well some good news in this dismal week.
 
someonelse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Die in prison, rapist.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Although this is a first conviction, it is not a first offense," acting New York County Supreme Court Justice James Burke said.


I guess even the judge wants to get into "acting".
 
Marine1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He's leaving on a cart with a toe-tag.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Who wants to bet that he kills himself or has a "medical emergency" which requires him to be moved almost immediately after he arrives in prison?


He just had a medical emergency that delayed his trip to prison by a few days.  I heard that he's not in isolation but has a cell mate.  I hope that's true.  I hope he lives in terror for the rest of his stupid bullying perverted life.  I can't think of a better thing to happen to an asshole with a god complex.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's still has CA pending....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Special delivery for Mr Weinstein
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Wonder if his cellmates have a casting couch waiting for him?


Me too.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. Had sex.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill Cosby is locked up, and look at how crippled that poor fark was in the courtroom. Harvey's going away. I gotta say, it's kind of refreshing to actually see some of these farkers pay, no matter how rich and powerful they were.

Now I"d like to see it in the financial sector.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x419]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
