(Fox 8 Cleveland)   We have to protect ourselves from Covid19. To be safe lets just stay home and cook. Hey, look, mushrooms for dinner   (fox8.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 11:35 PM (17 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's horrific.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  Listeria is killed if cooked to 165F, so the infection must occur as result of the food prep methods.

In southern China I've this (or similar) type of mushroom in a cold soup in the summer, but I would have assumed the whole lot was cooked before chilling it.  Might be a bad assumption.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i look forward to having devildogs for breakfast, lunch and dinner...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amanita?

[reads article]

Well, at least it wasn't that.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything Asian is trying to kill us. I already locked up my hello kitty pillow.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x1100]
[Fark user image image 850x1100]


Ron Jeremy is glad he ran through the tubes to escape Italy before the salumi slam out.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And I think we're all about to die anyways because of a little mushroom.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
IT'S PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME; PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME; PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME!!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even the mushrooms are trying to kill us now.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x1100]
[Fark user image image 850x1100]


Tom Selleck has an expression like he's about to star in COVID-one-nine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also a good nope GIF.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ok but  enoki mushrooms are delicious. Fried in butter with some eggs and bacon? yes.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/is anyone else losing it?
//just me?
\\\great
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Enokid_19?....
 
