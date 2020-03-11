 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Coronavirus does what neither Matthew Broderick nor Harrison Ford could do: shut down Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade   (wgntv.com) divider line
36
    More: Sad, Kane County, Illinois, Cook County, Illinois, McHenry County, Illinois, Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County, Governor JB Pritzker  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 10:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the Von Steuben Day parade, subby. Not St Patrick's.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was the Von Steuben Day parade, subby. Not St Patrick's.


Danke Schoen.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still going to dye the river green?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports are that the South Side Irish parade is cancelled as well.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?


They won't have a good cover for the annual water treatment system purge this year, but yes.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i lived in chicago, i did st patrick's day...ONCE

after that, my friends and i dined and drank beer in a Malaysian restaurant.
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus still hasn't killed anyone in Northern Ireland, so Matthew Broderick remains the 33-year champ for that.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was the Von Steuben Day parade, subby. Not St Patrick's.


Maybe Subby was thinking of the crappy TV show

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was the Von Steuben Day parade, subby. Not St Patrick's.


Yeah the Cubs wouldn't be playing in Wrigley in mid-March.  And it'd be freezing outside.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there has been zero attempt to sample-test the population. You could even do it anonymously. "Sir, could you spit in this cup for science!"   "Why yes, I would enjoy doing so. For Science!"

So, you go around with 1000 of these precious (beautiful) test kits, test 100 randos in some a few geographic regions, and you can get a sense for what the real R0 is of this thing.

But, I'm not a disease-talking-guy... So what do I know? Nothing. That's what.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Destructor: I'm surprised there has been zero attempt to sample-test the population. You could even do it anonymously. "Sir, could you spit in this cup for science!"   "Why yes, I would enjoy doing so. For Science!"

So, you go around with 1000 of these precious (beautiful) test kits, test 100 randos in some a few geographic regions, and you can get a sense for what the real R0 is of this thing.

But, I'm not a disease-talking-guy... So what do I know? Nothing. That's what.


That kind of study would never make it past an IRB today.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'They cancelled what??'
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?


Dye?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Destructor: I'm surprised there has been zero attempt to sample-test the population. You could even do it anonymously. "Sir, could you spit in this cup for science!"   "Why yes, I would enjoy doing so. For Science!"

So, you go around with 1000 of these precious (beautiful) test kits, test 100 randos in some a few geographic regions, and you can get a sense for what the real R0 is of this thing.

But, I'm not a disease-talking-guy... So what do I know? Nothing. That's what.

That kind of study would never make it past an IRB today.


I don't doubt you.

It's roughly equivalent to looking out the window to see if it's raining, snowing, or a hurricane is a blowin'.

Nobody cares about that... (Especially if you already know that a hurricane is on the way.)
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?

Dye?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KAVORKA: Fabric_Man: That was the Von Steuben Day parade, subby. Not St Patrick's.

Yeah the Cubs wouldn't be playing in Wrigley in mid-March.  And it'd be freezing outside.


That's right.  They don't open until April.

When it's freezing outside.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?


Nope, that's been canceled too.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark me if I can't go to the Sox opening day game.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unless they close all the bars, it's not going to make much of a difference.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Unless they close all the bars, it's not going to make much of a difference.


I think I speak for every Chicagoan when I say a 3% fatality risk is a risk we're willing to take. Keep the bars open.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

strapp3r: when i lived in chicago, i did st patrick's day...ONCE


I call it the Night of the Living Chirish.

\ I also hide.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: fark me if I can't go to the Sox opening day game.


No word yet, but I'm not hopeful for either the Cubs or Sox openers.

Plus, really, March/April isn't the best time to be at the ballparks.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You guys can't stop the party!

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best St. Patrick's Day festivities in the US are still on.  High of 76 degrees, cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers in the evening.
 
fat_free
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
South Side Irish Parade (the BIG Chicago St Paddy's Parade) has been cancelled. Kind of a wise decision, as the parade was just an excuse for going to neighborhood house parties and Western Avenue bars.

But stil ...

RIP

staples-3p.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: "Sir, could you spit in this cup for science!" "Why yes, I would enjoy doing so. For Science!"


That would never happen in the US, because there is a pretty good chance that the police would disguise themselves as virology teams to get DNA swabs from populations they wanted to dragnet.  So, it's the prudent thing to tell anybody who comes up to you randomly and asks you to spit in a cup to go fark themselves with a rusty chainsaw.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Montreal is an excellent city to do St Pat's day in. I have yet to top my 2013 St. Pat's where we camped out in The Irish Embassy (the pub, not the embassy) from 6 am until 4 am.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This being Chicago and this disease effects old people more, which is worse: a heat wave or covid-19?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...and stay the hell out of Milwaukee!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?


According to ABC, no. They're saying "postponed" but others are saying the parade is simply cancelled.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Tr0mBoNe: Are they still going to dye the river green?

Dye?


Dye.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They tried to dye the river blue when the Cubs won the World Series, but that didn't work as well.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
that soaks Cork
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Frank N Stein: fark me if I can't go to the Sox opening day game.

No word yet, but I'm not hopeful for either the Cubs or Sox openers.

Plus, really, March/April isn't the best time to be at the ballparks.


It's not, but I don't care. I'm excited for baseball season.
 
fat_free
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Frank N Stein: fark me if I can't go to the Sox opening day game.

No word yet, but I'm not hopeful for either the Cubs or Sox openers.

Plus, really, March/April isn't the best time to be at the ballparks.

It's not, but I don't care. I'm excited for baseball season.


Should have no impact on the Sox, they are used to playing in an empty stadium.

/Sox fan
//Should be going to the playoffs
///fark the Marquee Network
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is my Knack cover band.
Da da da da da my Carona!
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.