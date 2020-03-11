 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, we're in the "self-quarantine" phase, which means lots of people that may have interacted with someone with coronavirus are locking themselves away with books and knitting and woodcarving tools.

Nah, just kidding, they still have Internet access and tons of free time. And it's only going to get worse as more and more locations are banning public gatherings. I have a feeling streaming services are going to get a real workout over the next couple of months. But on the plus side, sites like NextDoor are going to get a lot more hilarious.

So take the quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and how you plan on spending your time in social isolation. Recipes for making canned goods more edible are welcome.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the Not Newsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While it lasts WOOOOOOOOO!

Rattrap007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BKITU: While it lasts WOOOOOOOOO!

well when i got done i was number nine with 526 points..
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Huh, I was pretty sure Franco Harris had something to do with Pittsburg but that wasn't an option. I guess he played there.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Good luck!


We were socially isolated before it was cool.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait, does Fark have a spoiler tag mechanism? Not that it's a spoiler but it hints at the question.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's ironic, I currently have top score even though I did get out of the house this week.
 
