(AP News)   US heart surgeon regularly travels to Libya to treat children lacking care. Not a huge story but one that needs recognition. Bonus: Farker's friend is part of the team that does this   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Heart, William Novick, Surgery, Medicine, Libya, young medical resident, Blood, part of the Novick Cardiac Alliance  
nyseattitude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Real Farkers don't have friends
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People like this are real heroes. It's humbling and inspirational to learn about them. Good link.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good on him and all involved in this ..
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is his name Doc Brown?

What kind of car does he drive? Just curious....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hero Tag properly used. Well done, subby.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read the headline as chicken needing care and was rather confused.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some good news, whew. My first heart surgeon did the same in Rwanda
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
America is not just filled with 'mericans. It's important to remember this. Good on your friend - it's the highest form of patriotic.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now that is a Cool Story Bro
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good job sir, good job.
 
