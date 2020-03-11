 Skip to content
(Me TV)   Remember when you could cut records out of the back of cereal boxes? For younger Farkers, remember records?
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always liked the ones that came inside the National Geographics, but you had to get to it before your brothers came inside the same issue.

/we were hard up for porn in the 60's
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember those. The sound quality sucked.
Of course, they're probably worth more than a set of hipster testicles these days.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Alpha Bits had an archies album on it...it sucked.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember cutting The Archies "Sugar Sugar" off the back of a cereal box when I was probably about six or seven.
Mom was pissed that I didn't wait until the cereal was gone first.

I tried to play it on my little portable phonograph but it was warped and I'd punched the hole off-center so it just skipped and warbled.
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I remember those. The sound quality sucked.
Of course, they're probably worth more than a set of hipster testicles these days.


My family sold my great grandmother's Depression Glass at a yard sale for like nothing.  I could have killed them.

"She got the pieces when she bought oatmeal.  How valuable can it be?"

SMH
 
maxx2112
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And those plastic floppies in some issues of Mad Magazine . . .

Alfred E. Neuman - "It's A Gas"
Youtube z6le600NWk0
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember getting CD ROM games in cereal boxes, does that count?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

probesport: I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.


Play it, Sam.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxx2112: And those plastic floppies in some issues of Mad Magazine . . .



MAD Magazine - Makin' Out
Youtube 8GSxbW89tQ8
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Young Farkers are aware of records subby, they are cool again. Pop stars like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish release stuff on vinyl.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

freakay: Alpha Bits had an archies album on it...it sucked.


The hell it did! It was awesome!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember!  I remember!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: probesport: I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.

Play it, Sam.


Is that the one that was tied to a contest? I half-remember something about that.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I remember getting CD ROM games in cereal boxes, does that count?


Chex Quest was legit good for the time.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

probesport: I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.


Sorry, my response was meant to be directed at you. Was that part of a contest?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I remember those. The sound quality sucked.
Of course, they're probably worth more than a set of hipster testicles these days.


That about sums it up.  I want to know why Peter Tork didn't rate having his pic on the Monkees record?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember Burger Chef gave out little records when I was a kid. They were on a cheap, almost like
an overhead projector floppy plastic, so you had to lay it on top of another record to play it.They had a story or something on them..I do still have my old (I think it's Playskool) record player that I used back then.
It still works beautifully and I still have a spare needle for it from like 1980.. As someone above said, those records are probably worth a bajillion dollars now..
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The youngest among us are probably still looking fondly at that FREE AOL disk they found in moms desk.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

id10ts: oldfarthenry: I remember those. The sound quality sucked.
Of course, they're probably worth more than a set of hipster testicles these days.

That about sums it up.  I want to know why Peter Tork didn't rate having his pic on the Monkees record?


It was from after the TV show run and HEAD and he'd left the band.
 
JNowe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I still have a copy of Billy and the Boingers with the record intact. By the time that came along, I didnt have anything to play it on.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I remember getting CD ROM games in cereal boxes, does that count?


OK Gen Xer.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I had this back in the day. I liked the B-side, "U Stink But I ♥ U" by Mucky Pup (who did actually release that on their own, but without the tuba solo.)
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Tom-Servo: probesport: I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.

Play it, Sam.

Is that the one that was tied to a contest? I half-remember something about that.


Yes it was in the Sunday Paper, I had a Paper Route for the Bangor Daily News at the time, Those damn records kept falling out I had 10 of them in the bottom of my paper bag  at the end of the day, none of the records won though.  If they played the Big Mac song all the way through you won something I can't remember.   My friends an I mostly used them to pretend we were DJs and did some scratching with them.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In 1989, REM released a flexi disc featuring their version of "Dark Globe" by Syd Barrett. It was only available in a single issue of Sassy magazine. I felt weird buying a magazine targeted at teenage girls, but a collector's gotta do what a collector's gotta do. I still have it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would give my eyeteeth to find a 70s marvel green hardback library edition stories that came with a record. Dracula, Frankenstein, etc.. can't even find a GIS pic of what they used to look like.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha! My brother unloaded two boxes of 45s on me over the weekend and I spent last night going through them; on top of finding a $100 Beatles first-pressing single of "I Wanna Hold Your Hand", I came up with a bunch of other oddities such as a "Hair Club For Men" single on what looked to be material so thin it should have been the inside of a 5 1/4" floppy disk, and one of those McDonalds contest "records" that was so badly wrinkled that I would never even consider the the attempt.

I remember those terrible Mad Magazine pull-out records from the early 80s; they were also always warped all to hell and damned near impossible to play.

/I'm still in shock over the Beatles single.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I remember Burger Chef gave out little records when I was a kid.


Came in to say this. Spooky Adventures of Burger Chef and Jeff or something. I think I got my first Legos in there too. Playmobil guy from a cereal box. Trix maybe? Did I eat that shiat? I had a square Mr. Bill record from some goofy magazine.
 
zobear
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember getting England Dan & John Ford Coley and Firefall from Burger King.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I would give my eyeteeth to find a 70s marvel green hardback library edition stories that came with a record. Dracula, Frankenstein, etc.. can't even find a GIS pic of what they used to look like.


I have a green 45 of Bryan Adams singing "Something About Christmas Time" and "Reggae Christmas", does that count?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BMulligan: In 1989, REM released a flexi disc featuring their version of "Dark Globe" by Syd Barrett. It was only available in a single issue of Sassy magazine. I felt weird buying a magazine targeted at teenage girls, but a collector's gotta do what a collector's gotta do. I still have it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JNowe: I still have a copy of Billy and the Boingers with the record intact. By the time that came along, I didnt have anything to play it on.


Hmmm. I have that somewhere. I don't remember if I ever took it out. A friend of mine did and gave me a tape with the songs on it, so mine might still be intact as well.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Came with packages of chips. For the beetus crowd, I guess.
 
probesport
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Tom-Servo: probesport: I still have the mcdonalds song record from a magazine, 80's i believe.

Play it, Sam.

Is that the one that was tied to a contest? I half-remember something about that.


McDonald's Vintage 1988 Million Dollar Menu Song Record
Youtube AzX8lpXXdEI
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember when you could cut cassette tapes and CDs out of the back of cereal boxes.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: oldfarthenry: I remember those. The sound quality sucked.
Of course, they're probably worth more than a set of hipster testicles these days.

My family sold my great grandmother's Depression Glass at a yard sale for like nothing.  I could have killed them.

"She got the pieces when she bought oatmeal.  How valuable can it be?"

SMH


Many moons ago my grandmother threw out my father's original Lionel Train set.  >:(
"IT WASN'T BEING USED!!!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got the record from the side of the box, but my evil older sister owned the cheapo record player.  Stalemate.

My dad was all "don't you even think of putting that thing on my Dual turntable with the fancy diamond stylus.

Then I remembered the third option, the worst option...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It was some garbagey General Mills house band generic song, in terrible quality.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolandTGunner: I remember cutting The Archies "Sugar Sugar" off the back of a cereal box when I was probably about six or seven.
Mom was pissed that I didn't wait until the cereal was gone first.

I tried to play it on my little portable phonograph but it was warped and I'd punched the hole off-center so it just skipped and warbled.


Same. I've always wondered if those boxes counted toward the song's Billboard chart placement. It was #1 for several weeks that year.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was this back when cereal came directly in the box, with no plastic bag?
 
