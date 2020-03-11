 Skip to content
(Tech Crunch)   Insurers to wave treatment fees for Covid-19. Coffins and funerals still expected to be pricey   (techcrunch.com)
    Followup, President of the United States, Federal government of the United States, Donald Trump, RNA, Spread Toolkit, Infectious disease, President, New York  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.


Can't waive it if you can't test for it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.


Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will still send you the bill and make you call in to get the "waiver".
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because after it's all over, the insurers will all go crying to the government for a big handout to cover the costs. Costs being greatly inflated by adding in anything that they can remotely call related to the virus
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP treatment fees
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lookie there, it's stupid American health care.  Yeah right. Sit tight.  Let's check out if you can lose your home and savings tonight.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gar1013:

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

There is no specific treatment but there is supportive treatment.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a lot of the reason insurers get away with farking people over is that they aren't farking people over until they are sick.  Because the non-sick far outnumber the sick, the masses say "not my problem" or "doesn't affect me, my insurance is great! ...as far as i know, having never gotten cancer"

COVID will likely affect most american's in one way or another and it seems to me they are trying to get ahead of a potential PR disaster.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next years premium up 30%.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure


Secondary infections and breathing assistance. Trying to keep them alive until the body clears the virus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.


Good luck seeing it, odds are you will not catch the disease
 
wheatpennyandaglock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The injection might be covered but is the person giving covered and is the outpatient facilitu covered. Health ins where nobody knows what anything cost and thete is a real catagory called surprise billing. Yea its covered, ill beleive it when i see it.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy in my office may have been in contact with a Princess cruiser so we may be doing the WFH stuff, which screws me if we have to do self-quarantine.

Would greatly appreciate a free month of TF, if anyone is interested in helping me unharsh my mellow.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot the first part of the headline:

Out of the goodness of their hearts, Insurers to wave treatment fees for Covid-19.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.

Email from Medica


Coverage changes for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Information about the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is now headline news. This new strain of viral respiratory illness was first identified in Wuhan, China, but has since spread to other areas of the world, including the United States. Scientists are working to better understand the virus and answer questions about its severity and duration and how easily it can be transmitted between people.

Coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Medica has announced a coverage change related to the diagnostic testing for COVID-19 that follow guidelines issued through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state health departments. Medica will waive co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 testing for all fully insured group, individual and Medicare members. Self-insured employers will have an opportunity to also waive fees related to the testing of COVID-19. This change applies to all members throughout the Medica service area and is effective immediately.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Medica provides coverage for virtual care or telehealth services, often a more convenient way to access health care services from home. When appropriate, members are encouraged to utilize virtual care benefits.

The health and well-being of members is a priority and Medica will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and its impact on our members.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think insurers can't solve this... their revenue is fixed once premiums are set, and they are required by law to keep substantial cash reserves on hand.  So they have very little flexibility.  It is literally illegal for them to lose money, because if that happened, people's medical claims wouldn't be covered.

Also lots of people don't have insurance still, thanks to the red states refusing to expand Medicaid.

I think what needs to happen is that a good chunk of that $8.3 billion in funding for coronvirus needs to cover testing and treatment costs, however they are incurred, whether the person is insured or not.  Essentially we are single payer for COVID-19, paid for out of the appropriation for that purpose.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News, subby!  No coffins since they are burning you, and funerals will be canceled since you can't have more than a 5 people in a room!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A penny for a spool of thread,
a penny for a needle,
that's the way the money goes,
pop goes the weasle
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure


When someone's heart stops, you shock it back awake.

When someone's lungs stop you oxygenate their blood with a machine.

Are those considered CoViD-19 treatments? Do insurers just have to pay for whatever their customer needs while they have a CoViD-19 diagnosis, or is it just relegated to free tylenol?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly surprised this didn't come sooner. Because once the bodies start stacking up, the idea of the United States moving away from a for-profit, insurance based healthcare system to a taxpayer funded, single payer system is going to look a LOT more appealing, even to the most hard core Trumpanzees. And if Biden and every other Democrat running for office, from POTUS to the local dog catcher, aren't making that point every single day between now and November, then they deserve to lose.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, right.
I get sick in December and as usual they will delay treatment until middle January so I have to pay full deductible again. Also by then the crisis will be over and no more federal funding so " pay up Joe Six Pack ".
Fark anthem blue cross.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: They will still send you the bill and make you call in to get the "waiver".


And then deny.

This is just for PR... in the real world, no way they wave those costs... UNLESS they get a multi billion bailout, paying for all of em.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurers will wave at the premium as it flows into their bank accounts. They'll even blow it a kiss. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens will waive any chance to get ahead financially, as premiums will continue to rise in a wave of greed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurers can't meaningfully waive treatment fees, that is up to medical providers. All insurerers can really do is pay the portion of the bill that would normally be patient responsibility, or maybe try to negotiate with medical providers.

I'm not going to hold my breath for any major hospital chains to announce that they're going to waive bills.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: I don't think insurers can't solve this... their revenue is fixed once premiums are set, and they are required by law to keep substantial cash reserves on hand.  So they have very little flexibility.  It is literally illegal for them to lose money, because if that happened, people's medical claims wouldn't be covered.

Also lots of people don't have insurance still, thanks to the red states refusing to expand Medicaid.

I think what needs to happen is that a good chunk of that $8.3 billion in funding for coronvirus needs to cover testing and treatment costs, however they are incurred, whether the person is insured or not.  Essentially we are single payer for COVID-19, paid for out of the appropriation for that purpose.


Cash reserve requirements are only 8%-12%, depending on the state.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uninsured people everywhere are not impressed.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vpb: gar1013:

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

There is no specific treatment but there is supportive treatment.


But there is still treatment. Your post even says so.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Fake News, subby!  No coffins since they are burning you, and funerals will be canceled since you can't have more than a 5 people in a room!


I just like the idea that more than five people would come to my funeral...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure


LOL. Sometimes, treatment is just symptom relief. While letting things progress. And if you die or not die is up to your body. So, yeah, technically that's treatments. But, meh. You're lucky if you live apparently.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

Secondary infections and breathing assistance. Trying to keep them alive until the body clears the virus.


Which is called...

...treatment.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: I think a lot of the reason insurers get away with farking people over is that they aren't farking people over until they are sick.  Because the non-sick far outnumber the sick, the masses say "not my problem" or "doesn't affect me, my insurance is great! ...as far as i know, having never gotten cancer"

COVID will likely affect most american's in one way or another and it seems to me they are trying to get ahead of a potential PR disaster.


This. And they see an opportunity for a bailout.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing about health insurance... how are people gonna pay the $1500+ deductible if they cant work?

How many people have that money to begin with?

You can pay your health insurance every month for 10 years if you want but if you dont have the money for your deductible when the time comes... good luck.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

LOL. Sometimes, treatment is just symptom relief. While letting things progress. And if you die or not die is up to your body. So, yeah, technically that's treatments. But, meh. You're lucky if you live apparently.


The fatality rate is so low that you wouldn't wager money on dying.

While it's higher than we'd like, that rate will fall as more people who aren't in poor health get ill.

Mortality rate starts at zero, spikes really high, and then settles down in the long run.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Fake News, subby!  No coffins since they are burning you, and funerals will be canceled since you can't have more than a 5 people in a room!


I'm okay with that. Gezzzz.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Ambivalence: Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.

Email from Medica

Coverage changes for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Information about the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is now headline news. This new strain of viral respiratory illness was first identified in Wuhan, China, but has since spread to other areas of the world, including the United States. Scientists are working to better understand the virus and answer questions about its severity and duration and how easily it can be transmitted between people.

Coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Medica has announced a coverage change related to the diagnostic testing for COVID-19 that follow guidelines issued through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state health departments. Medica will waive co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 testing for all fully insured group, individual and Medicare members. Self-insured employers will have an opportunity to also waive fees related to the testing of COVID-19. This change applies to all members throughout the Medica service area and is effective immediately.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Medica provides coverage for virtual care or telehealth services, often a more convenient way to access health care services from home. When appropriate, members are encouraged to utilize virtual care benefits.

The health and well-being of members is a priority and Medica will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and its impact on our members.


"You sure they can't get tests?"
'Absolutely"
'WE'RE COVERING TESTING"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
they know that the vast majority of people have no ability to pay for what covid-19 treatment will cost.  they're "waiving" a bunch of shiat they'll never see anyway, it will just go to collections and theyll get pennies on the dollar.

what theyre trying to do is either
1. build goodwill to ask for a handout from the govt - paid from your taxes which the govt will have to collect later
2. build sympathy for raising premiums later - paid direct out of your paycheck, off the top, instead of trying to collect after you spent it on silly things like food and shelter

probably both.
 
gar1013
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The thing about health insurance... how are people gonna pay the $1500+ deductible if they cant work?

How many people have that money to begin with?

You can pay your health insurance every month for 10 years if you want but if you dont have the money for your deductible when the time comes... good luck.


If only there was such a thing as a savings account where you could contribute money tax free, and possibly even invest it. An account where your investment earnings aren't taxed, and even your withdrawals aren't taxed.

I mean, such I thing could substantially increasing your ability to fund expenses below your deductible.

Oh wait, such a thing does exist.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

When someone's heart stops, you shock it back awake.

When someone's lungs stop you oxygenate their blood with a machine.

Are those considered CoViD-19 treatments? Do insurers just have to pay for whatever their customer needs while they have a CoViD-19 diagnosis, or is it just relegated to free tylenol?


Winner winner chicken dinner. I see the industry wanting a bail out for 45$ aspirin. Each.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Fursecution: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

Secondary infections and breathing assistance. Trying to keep them alive until the body clears the virus.

Which is called...

...treatment.


And my ex called what she did fellatio.  But just putting it ones mouth really doesn't count.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: It's a trick waiver, there is no treatment for the virus.  Overbillings will proceed as normal.

Wow, that's a special kind of derp.

Why are the hospitals filling up if there is no "treatment".

Treatment =/= cure

LOL. Sometimes, treatment is just symptom relief. While letting things progress. And if you die or not die is up to your body. So, yeah, technically that's treatments. But, meh. You're lucky if you live apparently.

The fatality rate is so low that you wouldn't wager money on dying.

While it's higher than we'd like, that rate will fall as more people who aren't in poor health get ill.

Mortality rate starts at zero, spikes really high, and then settles down in the long run.


Sure. My issue is, too much of health care is just symptom relief. And yet they want huge money for that. And epically bigger money for actual fixs.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oopsboom: they know that the vast majority of people have no ability to pay for what covid-19 treatment will cost.  they're "waiving" a bunch of shiat they'll never see anyway, it will just go to collections and theyll get pennies on the dollar.

what theyre trying to do is either
1. build goodwill to ask for a handout from the govt - paid from your taxes which the govt will have to collect later
2. build sympathy for raising premiums later - paid direct out of your paycheck, off the top, instead of trying to collect after you spent it on silly things like food and shelter

probably both.


Yep and yep and yeah!
 
gyruss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Ambivalence: Yeah, I'll believe that when I see it.

Email from Medica

Coverage changes for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Information about the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is now headline news. This new strain of viral respiratory illness was first identified in Wuhan, China, but has since spread to other areas of the world, including the United States. Scientists are working to better understand the virus and answer questions about its severity and duration and how easily it can be transmitted between people.

Coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Medica has announced a coverage change related to the diagnostic testing for COVID-19 that follow guidelines issued through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state health departments. Medica will waive co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 testing for all fully insured group, individual and Medicare members. Self-insured employers will have an opportunity to also waive fees related to the testing of COVID-19. This change applies to all members throughout the Medica service area and is effective immediately.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Medica provides coverage for virtual care or telehealth services, often a more convenient way to access health care services from home. When appropriate, members are encouraged to utilize virtual care benefits.

The health and well-being of members is a priority and Medica will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and its impact on our members.


I'm not seeing anything about networks.

What scares me is the possibility of the hospital s in network personnel falling ill themselves, the hospital has to call in their emergency contracted providers, and some of those are out of network.

Then they balance bill you.

Please tell me I'm missing something.
 
jayphat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They'll announce and put in the policy it's covered, but you'll still get a bill in the end. Because reasons.
 
gyruss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh and something else that will be fun is ten million people showing up at the doctor for the first time in decades with other issues unrelated to the virus. Do those issues get coded in to the same diagnostic blanket that would supposedly be waived?
 
jayphat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gyruss: Oh and something else that will be fun is ten million people showing up at the doctor for the first time in decades with other issues unrelated to the virus. Do those issues get coded in to the same diagnostic blanket that would supposedly be waived?


If I was a doctor, I would do each and everyone under that now just to fark with those greedy assholes.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The cyinic in me says the only reason they are doing this is because they are currently staring down the barrel of a gun called M4A, and they are trying desperately to keep ammunition out of the chamber.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: lolmao500: The thing about health insurance... how are people gonna pay the $1500+ deductible if they cant work?

How many people have that money to begin with?

You can pay your health insurance every month for 10 years if you want but if you dont have the money for your deductible when the time comes... good luck.

If only there was such a thing as a savings account where you could contribute money tax free, and possibly even invest it. An account where your investment earnings aren't taxed, and even your withdrawals aren't taxed.

I mean, such I thing could substantially increasing your ability to fund expenses below your deductible.

Oh wait, such a thing does exist.


Yeah it exists but how many people have enough money or are disciplined enough to put money in that account?
 
