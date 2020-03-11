 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russian military: Oh just testing to see if you were paying attention   (cnn.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can see Sarah Palin's house from there.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still can't get over the screamin' deal we made to buy AK.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?


If I remember correctly, ramping up for Desert Storm, the US would for weeks run all the tanks to the border of Iraq, stop and say "lol! j/k!" and turn around and go home. Until the one day we didn't.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cepheus Crater: They still can't get over the screamin' deal we made to buy AK.


You can't buy AK from Russia anymore.   Is illegal.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​4​/sep/02/sanctions-moscow-ak47-buying-f​renzy
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

If I remember correctly, ramping up for Desert Storm, the US would for weeks run all the tanks to the border of Iraq, stop and say "lol! j/k!" and turn around and go home. Until the one day we didn't.


Except we kept saying, "leave Kuwait or we'll attack. Leave Kuwait or we'll attack." 

It's not like we randomly did so out of nowhere with no warning.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, don't let the wall street a$$holes know, the market is back up again. IT'S WAR!
 
Vansthing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

If I remember correctly, ramping up for Desert Storm, the US would for weeks run all the tanks to the border of Iraq, stop and say "lol! j/k!" and turn around and go home. Until the one day we didn't.


These are Bears, prop driven reconnaissance planes (can be used for long ranged bombers but unlikely), and as dittybopper said, this has been happening with regularity for decades, along with subs off of the east coast. Nothing new.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if we had a whoopsie doopsie like they did over Ukrainian then these flights may slow down a bit.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?


We should stop doing that. Just let them wander in over Alaska. Then shoot them down. "Ooops. Sorry"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Better check the Ukrainian wheat harvest figures...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

If I remember correctly, ramping up for Desert Storm, the US would for weeks run all the tanks to the border of Iraq, stop and say "lol! j/k!" and turn around and go home. Until the one day we didn't.


There is a difference between a massive movement of armed vehicles, and one or two sent on reconnaissance missions.

If they start running all their bombers to the edge of our airspace, then back down, and they keep doing it, then I'll be concerned.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You can't buy AK from Russia anymore.   Is illegal.


You can't buy pot or cocaine anymore.  Is illegal.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: dittybopper: You can't buy AK from Russia anymore.   Is illegal.

You can't buy pot or cocaine anymore.  Is illegal.


Prohibition sure is something, isn't it?
 
Esroc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish somebody would grow some balls and fire the first shot so we can get the nuclear apocalypse over with. This constant "I'm not touching you!" between world Super Powers is giving me existential blue balls.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.


They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Vansthing: MythDragon: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

If I remember correctly, ramping up for Desert Storm, the US would for weeks run all the tanks to the border of Iraq, stop and say "lol! j/k!" and turn around and go home. Until the one day we didn't.

These are Bears, prop driven reconnaissance planes (can be used for long ranged bombers but unlikely), and as dittybopper said, this has been happening with regularity for decades, along with subs off of the east coast. Nothing new.


And "trawlers" on both coasts, and off Hawaii.

This is how the game is played.   We play the exact same game.   We've got RC-135s and EP-3 Orions and various other surveillance aircraft that we fly around their borders, and near China, and any other country we think might be a threat.

All of the code names for various surveillance flights you wanted to know about but were afraid to ask:

https://www.globalsecurity.org/intell​/​ops/airborne-ops.htm
 
Laptopia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?


Yep.  As I understood it, it was common practiec for them to fly some jets up from Cuba and see how far they could get before they got intercepted and escorted out of US airspace.  Always taking slightly different routes looking for holes in our radar, etc.  I've heard rumors that they sometimes got as far as Tennessee.  They do the same with subs, trying to infiltrate as close to our major harbors as they can.

And don't get me started on how long they have been funding 'viral' campaigns or feeding outspoken political groups with a perfectly tailored blend of classified intelligence and misinformation to accomplish their goals and sow discord abroad.  Nothing new under the sun.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.


Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
PU-239? What is 'Pu'? Why would I want to buy 'Pu'?
 
tothekor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Wars and rumors of war, plagues and pestilence"

Anyone else get the sense we're in the end times here?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: dittybopper: You can't buy AK from Russia anymore.   Is illegal.

You can't buy pot or cocaine anymore.  Is illegal.


static.spiceworks.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tothekor: "Wars and rumors of war, plagues and pestilence"

Anyone else get the sense we're in the end times here?


No.

shiat was worse back during the Cold War.  And back then, people were all like "shiat, you think this is bad, you should have been there for WWII!".   And I imagine the WWII era people were chastised by the WWI generation.
 
August11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Were they listening to our rock and roll music?
 
len470
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what? We don't do that all the time to them? Maybe even more? Get a life subby!
 
Laptopia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: JuggleGeek: dittybopper: You can't buy AK from Russia anymore.   Is illegal.

You can't buy pot or cocaine anymore.  Is illegal.

[static.spiceworks.com image 781x393]

[Fark user image 348x145]


Actually, cocaine is also technically legal in some circumstances.  It is not Schedule I, it is Schedule II.  That means you can be prescribed it in certain circumstances.  And in fact, there are legal shipments of cocaine coming into the US for just such a purpose.  I think it is sometimes used by ear/nose/throat docs to numb the sinus cavity.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Laptopia: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

Yep.  As I understood it, it was common practiec for them to fly some jets up from Cuba and see how far they could get before they got intercepted and escorted out of US airspace.  Always taking slightly different routes looking for holes in our radar, etc.  I've heard rumors that they sometimes got as far as Tennessee.  They do the same with subs, trying to infiltrate as close to our major harbors as they can.

And don't get me started on how long they have been funding 'viral' campaigns or feeding outspoken political groups with a perfectly tailored blend of classified intelligence and misinformation to accomplish their goals and sow discord abroad.  Nothing new under the sun.


You are 100% correct.

It's funny, but I've even mentioned here on Fark for well over a decade now that the Cold War didn't really end.

Even funnier, thanks to you I've now got visions of a Victor II creeping up the Mississippi all the way to Memphis.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

August11: Were they listening to our rock and roll music?


while they conducted missile drills?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: dittybopper: You mean like they always do, and like we always do to them, and have been since the late 1940's?

We should stop doing that. Just let them wander in over Alaska. Then shoot them down. "Ooops. Sorry"


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Been done already.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Esroc: I wish somebody would grow some balls and fire the first shot so we can get the nuclear apocalypse over with. This constant "I'm not touching you!" between world Super Powers is giving me existential blue balls.


Said like a true Democrat.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SBinRR: vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.


Considering we literally had THOUSANDS of intercepts over a 30 year period '61-91, it was way more than every couple of weeks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.


I think a lot of that was simply capability.

We did that as often as we did because we could.   They didn't, because they couldn't.
 
Esroc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Esroc: I wish somebody would grow some balls and fire the first shot so we can get the nuclear apocalypse over with. This constant "I'm not touching you!" between world Super Powers is giving me existential blue balls.

Said like a true Democrat.


I voted for Giant Meteor. Obviously.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
what are they surveilling anyway? counting meese?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If novichok, why not coronaviridae?  At a time when most nations are helping one another, Russia is running around and kicking people in the teeth almost as soon as they fall down.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what happens if the radar actually is broken and no one comes to tell you to fark off?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SBinRR: vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.

I think a lot of that was simply capability.

We did that as often as we did because we could.   They didn't, because they couldn't.


I agree with that.  I remember dealing with three or four of ours doing ASW just off their coast while also having a Cobra Ball mission hanging out for 10 hours or so.  They couldn't put up something like that for a sustained period in the Soviet Far East.  Things might have been different on their European side, but resources were a lot thinner on the Asian side, other than Vladivostok.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So what happens if the radar actually is broken and no one comes to tell you to fark off?


That's valuable information too:  That's a hole in your opponent's defenses.  Something you can exploit if it becomes necessary.

And of course, part of the game is to sometimes simply not turn on the radar.

It's a very intricate dance, one that gets practiced over and over again.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Laptopia: I think it is sometimes used by ear/nose/throat docs to numb the sinus cavity.


Yeah, other doctors, lawyers, realtors, strippers, bartenders, and car salesmen use it for the same purpose.
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: They can see Sarah Palin's house from there.


Guess why they were there? Word was she was sunbathing in her back yard.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: dittybopper: SBinRR: vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.

I think a lot of that was simply capability.

We did that as often as we did because we could.   They didn't, because they couldn't.

I agree with that.  I remember dealing with three or four of ours doing ASW just off their coast while also having a Cobra Ball mission hanging out for 10 hours or so.  They couldn't put up something like that for a sustained period in the Soviet Far East.  Things might have been different on their European side, but resources were a lot thinner on the Asian side, other than Vladivostok.


Yeah, well, if you look at a map, you've got Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk, and a few airbases, and that's about it.  Few people really grasp how huge Russia is.  It's the largest country in the World by a very fair margin.

Not having anything close to the economic might of the USA, protecting that much area almost certainly meant you'd have gaps here and there.

That largely explains the USSR's lust for satellite states.  Beyond the whole ideological thing about spreading Communism all over the World, having buffer states that can take the brunt of an attack means the Rodina is in a safer position.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did the pilot give him the finger? You know, the bird???
 
SBinRR
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vygramul: SBinRR: vygramul: SBinRR: If they ran our coastlines as often as we run theirs, a lot of Americans would demand something be done about it.

They used to run our coastline ALL THE TIME.

Yeah, I lived in that world 30 years ago.  They'd come see us every couple of weeks.  We'd hang out around Kamchatka every single day.

Considering we literally had THOUSANDS of intercepts over a 30 year period '61-91, it was way more than every couple of weeks.


I'm sorry I wasn't more clear about what I was referring to.  The article was about an intercept off the coast of Alaska.  Probably the North Slope, as that has been their typical route.  When I said they showed up every couple of weeks or so, I was referring to flying off the Alaskan coast.  I was comparing those occasional flights to our missions that were constantly flying in the North Pacific off the Soviet Far East coast.
 
