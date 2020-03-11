 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Man convicted for stealing $2 million from school district after sending email claiming he was from construction firm. District also sent money to three Nigerian princes and now has a ton of boner pills   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A ton, you say?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar thing happened to our town. Sema was doing some road work and accepting paper checks monthly. Someone went online to our town website and requested direct deposit and provided enough accurate information to get it approved. Two payments totaling over a million dollars went to a bank account before it was caught. Whoever did it transferred the funds to an off shore account and *poof* disappeared.


I am surprised that it is just that easy. I kinda admire the asshole in a way.
 
