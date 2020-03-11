 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   A look back at the hilarious time CBS tried to recreate Lord of the Flies with real kids. "The ultimate best time of my life"   (tv.avclub.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simulated child endangerment is (most of the time) not funny... or is it?

Side note: Bring back "The Colony" (2009)!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's better than whatever the hell The Walking Dead has been doing lately. And surprisingly on point considering current events.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really was a WTF show, but the sadist in me enjoyed every minute of it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bogey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I biatched about how ridiculous that show was and yet I watched every episode.

/Not proud of it.
//Only mildly ashamed.
///Rules is rules.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The ultimate best experience of my life," said one of the four kids chosen to make important decisions in the town.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Was the "ultimate best time of my life" girl a member of the upper class who got paid the most and had to do no work?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Was the "ultimate best time of my life" girl a member of the upper class who got paid the most and had to do no work?


That switched from week to week.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That show was such an amazingly bad idea, it was pure gold to watch.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I watched it every week...I thought it was awesome..

Now..If you want to talk about exploitative shows..The BBC had two shows where they stuck a group of
kids in a house for a few days...One group of girls one time and another time a group of boys..With only
hidden cams to watch what happened...THAT was psycho..
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, this was a real show? Can honestly say with zero snark that I never heard of it.

I try to avoid 'reality' shows but this looks like the kind of train wreck I would have hate watched.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hated that book


Total Eclipse of the Heart Literal Video Version
Youtube fsgWUq0fdKk


/not really related
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember Discovery Kids had a Survivor-type show on Saturday mornings along with a Lost-type show called Flight 29 Down. The ex-wife and I enjoyed the hell out of those after a Friday night of partying
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's a "reality TV" idea that's better (trigger warning -- don't read the following if you have a scrap of humanity left to preserve):

Very similar to "The Bachelor," except with a group of orphans and one adoptive parent couple who have to choose which child they want to adopt. Every week, one child is sent, crying, back to the orphanage.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I watched that show religiously.

The Jamie Kennedy Experienceskit was better at getting at how farked up the whole "Theater Parent/Child Actor" dynamic is. It was the best bit on the show IMHO.


Jamie Kennedy Experiment: Child Island
Youtube LeohH5jXF5A



P.S. I still miss The Fatchelor.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

