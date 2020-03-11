 Skip to content
(Reuters)   FDA stops foreign inspections, hopes India and China will provide high quality drugs and medical devices on the honor system   (reuters.com) divider line
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we would rather do that then start thinking about ramping up production of things here, and you know, creating jobs and such.....

/I know, i know, less profit margins
//but damn, people having a couple of five dollar bills to rub together, that never stimulates an economy
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, go ahead and be terrified.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ranbaxy-​w​histleblower-reveals-how-he-exposed-ma​ssive-pharmaceutical-fraud/
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel safer already.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think how much more profitable it will be this way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story NewportBarGuy linked has been told at book length by Katherine Eban in Bottle of Lies. (NPR interview) The FDA made a choice to allow ineffective or unsafe drugs because politicians wanted lower drug prices.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heres a plan.

Start producing these products in the United States.  Consider the production an issue of national security, and subsidize the production to pay the workers so that the price of the drugs matches or beats the imported brands.

Profit profit profit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

freakay: Start producing these products in the United States


The whole point of sending production to India and China was to save money on raw materials and labor.  That's how you increase profit without raising prices.
 
Cache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was postponing most foreign inspections through April due to the coronavirus outbreak..."

By that same logic, doctors will postpone all medical exams due to the coronavirus outbreak.

/Your government in action - inaction.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cache: "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was postponing most foreign inspections through April due to the coronavirus outbreak..."

By that same logic, doctors will postpone all medical exams due to the coronavirus outbreak.

/Your government in action - inaction.


The idea is to remove a bottleneck in a time when throughput matters.

QC by necessity drops in a time of crisis. This is a crisis, right?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yet another hamstrung and underfunded institution that won't survive the year thanks to an unplanned stress test of their capacity and capabilities. It fills me with warm feelings.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

basemetal: Yeah, we would rather do that then start thinking about ramping up production of things here, and you know, creating jobs and such.....


When hours matter, product line expansion is only months away.

\it's a good strategic idea
\\It's a poor tactical one
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: QC by necessity drops in a time of crisis. This is a crisis, right?


That's called panic and it's always bad, regardless of any external pressures on your organization.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

freakay: Heres a plan.

Start producing these products in the United States.  Consider the production an issue of national security, and subsidize the production to pay the workers so that the price of the drugs matches or beats the imported brands.

Profit profit profit.


No, no..see, they're cheap because they're fake drugs. You can't actually get cheap real drugs because of how incestuously entangled business and government is.
 
Cache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: QC by necessity drops in a time of crisis. This is a crisis, right?


Yes, we are in a crisis.  Yes, quality control is dropping.  No, it's not right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, for about 23 different meds, India won't be providing them. They're not allowing exports because they're afraid of shortages. Why? One, they're short on supplies from China, two, they're afraid of coinfections as Covid-19 spreads and want to make sure they can fight them.

A far more rational response than the US.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I feel safer already.


As safe as the dead.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: the current FDA chief is an ex CEO at Pfizer.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: freakay: Start producing these products in the United States

The whole point of sending production to India and China was to save money on raw materials and labor.  That's how you increase profit without raising prices.


And zero environmental law. Making meds can have a ton of byproducts, some accelerating antibiotic resistance.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

basemetal: Yeah, we would rather do that then start thinking about ramping up production of things here, and you know, creating jobs and such.....

/I know, i know, less profit margins
//but damn, people having a couple of five dollar bills to rub together, that never stimulates an economy


It'll trickle down. Just you wait....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Think how much more profitable it will be this way.


Well they don't have to bribe the authorities so yeah.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: freakay: Start producing these products in the United States

The whole point of sending production to India and China was to save money on raw materials and labor.  That's how you increase profit without raising prices.


I worked in Purchasing & Logistics in a Fortune 500 company back in the mid-90s.  It was my first real job that didn't involve pizzas or a shovel.  We sent our pharma production to China in the 90s because doing so was required by the Chinese Government to be able to sell our products to the Chinese.  It didn't have a damn thing to do with labor costs or the price of raw materials-that explanation is what professional con men call an alibi.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NOT ABLE TO EXPLOIT A SITUATION FOR PROFIT IS SOCIALISM!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
whiskeyriff.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know that in their situation American exporters would reserve only the highest quality batches for export to countries that didn't inspect them at all.  Only the highest quality!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, for about 23 different meds, India won't be providing them. They're not allowing exports because they're afraid of shortages. Why? One, they're short on supplies from China, two, they're afraid of coinfections as Covid-19 spreads and want to make sure they can fight them.

A far more rational response than the US.


About half the list is "formulations of [ingredient already mentioned].  Still there are several that would suck to run low on:
-paracetamol/acetaminophen
-metronidazole
-acyclovir
-b vitamins (1, 6, 12)
-progesterone
-erythromycin
-neomycin
-clindamycin

Antifungal, antibiotic, antiviral, birth control, maybe even generic norco/percocet could take a hit (acetaminophen).  As those go in short supply doctors will write for other drugs, which will then be in short supply due to the increased demand.  Atenolol was recalled so people switched to metoprolol. Ranitidine was recalled, then famotidine was in short supply.  Even if production goes back to normal soon, we could feel this for months.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The idea is to remove a bottleneck in a time when throughput matters.


That isn't in the article and it isn't in the FDA statements.

Protip: Typing out imaginary excuses to defend Dear Leader from The Libs makes you look like a dolt.

FDA.gov - March 10, 2020 - "The FDA based this decision on a number of factors, including State Department Level 4 travel advisories in which travel is prohibited for U.S. government employees, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel recommendations, access restrictions being imposed on foreign visitors by certain countries, guidance from the Office of Personnel Management and the importance of the health and safety of our employees."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We sent our pharma production to China in the 90s because doing so was required by the Chinese Government to be able to sell our products to the Chinese


That was a whole nother scam perpetrated by the Chinese government to obtain Western technology on the cheap.  India has always been the go-to destination for cheap manufacture of chemicals with toxic precursors or hazardous byproducts.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: This text is now purple: The idea is to remove a bottleneck in a time when throughput matters.

That isn't in the article and it isn't in the FDA statements.

Protip: Typing out imaginary excuses to defend Dear Leader from The Libs makes you look like a dolt.

FDA.gov - March 10, 2020 - "The FDA based this decision on a number of factors, including State Department Level 4 travel advisories in which travel is prohibited for U.S. government employees, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel recommendations, access restrictions being imposed on foreign visitors by certain countries, guidance from the Office of Personnel Management and the importance of the health and safety of our employees."


You can read between lines, can't you?

\you can't
 
