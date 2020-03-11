 Skip to content
(NPR)   ...and here we have our first example of 3 TSA screeners being infected with Coronavirus -- and then, presumably, passing it on to every other bag they touched, those passengers, those airplanes, and those cities where they were flying   (npr.org) divider line
give me doughnuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oops?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It keeps popping up in more states but there hasn't been any discussion of curtailing domestic flights. We're sleepwalking in to millions of infected.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DO something, Obama!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It keeps popping up in more states but there hasn't been any discussion of curtailing domestic flights. We're sleepwalking in to millions of infected.


The folksy hot takes on the Facebook feed would suggest that the flu kills way more people and you never hear about it so carry on.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whoever engineered this virus did a damn good job. They deserve a raise.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TSA is like the opposite of IQ.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It keeps popping up in more states but there hasn't been any discussion of curtailing domestic flights. We're sleepwalking in to millions of infected.


All part of the Trump culling plan to make the superior American Race stronger.

No kidding by much.
 
kabar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This country is irreparably stupid. On the plus side, the most affected demographic is the same who supports this absolute lack of leadership.
 
feanorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As was intended.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yea! Security!!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beginning tomorrow, my branch of the firm is closed until March 26th as part of a business continuity "test".
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Beginning tomorrow, my branch of the firm is closed until March 26th as part of a business continuity "test".


"Operation Deadwood"
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Oops?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Burn everything to the ground. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It keeps popping up in more states but there hasn't been any discussion of curtailing domestic flights. We're sleepwalking in to millions of infected.


America fark yeah
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stay safe farkers
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Again?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is going to be like that old Faberge shampoo commercial.

/And they touched someone, and they touched someone, and they touched someone
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image image 850x458]

/stay safe farkers


Drink the anecdote?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bought plane tickets today so I'm getting a kick
 
