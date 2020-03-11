 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Enormous robber crab steals $4,000 thermal imaging camera on Christmas Island heist   (newsweek.com) divider line
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoink.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a wonky insurance claim.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those little spiders are really cool.

"Weeeeeeee!"
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rob Muller, chief ranger from Christmas Island's National Park-which occupies the majority of the territory-said the crabs are well known for their curious nature and habit of running off with man-made objects.

Glad to see he got a new gig
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to teach those crabs a lesson. Get the melted butter and coleslaw!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Rob Muller, chief ranger from Christmas Island's National Park-which occupies the majority of the territory-said the crabs are well known for their curious nature and habit of running off with man-made objects.

Glad to see he got a new gig


Still going after thieves and crooks.

/ And not getting them.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are crabs that live on trees, and are big enough to steal thermal cameras.

News at 11
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Up next: Monster crabs versus Raccoons after your trash! Fight!
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the steal things, but ARE THEY TASTY?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.espncdn.comView Full Size


What a crab robber may look like.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Those little spiders are really cool.

"Weeeeeeee!"


Not sure what they had to do with the crabs, but I'm glad they were there for my viewing pleasure.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war on Christmas ups its game?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darnell isn't going like being framed for this crime.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: [a.espncdn.com image 600x436]

What a crab robber may look like.


What sort of dumbass needs to rob crabs? I know a girl who will just give them to you, and bonus, you also get to have sex with her!
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crab sells Amelia Earhart necrophilia video to PronHub for $400,000.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Video of a hot slut catching crabs
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Malevolent denizens of the deep, I beseech thee rise from your slumber! Dull the fishhook! Rot the net! Strike fear into man, beast and reptile! Tekeli-li! Tekeli-li!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Destructor: Those little spiders are really cool.

"Weeeeeeee!"

Not sure what they had to do with the crabs, but I'm glad they were there for my viewing pleasure.


Exactly! They amuse me with their aerial antics.

Therefore, they will be spared.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 259x194] Up next: Monster crabs versus Raccoons after your trash! Fight!


Yeah sure. Ive seen these movies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
