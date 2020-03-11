 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Here's an idea, let's tell convicts that there's no escape from the Coronavirus threat for 2 million of them crammed in prisons. Surely nothing can go wrong   (bloombergquint.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Bloomberg's global leadership, Bloomberg L.P., New York, Michael Bloomberg, Peter Foley, financial news company, Bloomberg, barbed wire fence  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 6:55 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them will die in Las Vegas, loyal to the end.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about building a wall around NYC and releasing all of the current inmates there so that they have room to spread out. Perhaps the POTUS could even drop in for a nice visit?

/he likes walls and NYC, right?
 
kona
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conditions in correctional facilities are much the same as those on the cruise ships that were early incubators -- with confined populations, some people especially vulnerable to exposure and medical care with varying levels of availability and caliber.
goldderby.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What are they gonna do about it? They're in prison! *evil GOP laughter*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But in a zombie apocalypse they would be the safest...until they starved to death.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, there normally isn't an escape for diseases either. Flu, foot and mouth, athletes foot, "hanging" yourself, getting starved/dehydrated to death, people masturbating to rape because they have small dick fantasies. This is just one more disease to throw on the pile.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Odd. They should be the safest. Lock down. No contact. No one in or out. Done. No one gets sick. We make problems because we can't be flexible and do as o just outlined.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the guards?

/Seriously, that's got to suck.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How about building a wall around NYC and releasing all of the current inmates there so that they have room to spread out. Perhaps the POTUS could even drop in for a nice visit?

/he likes walls and NYC, right?


Fire up the synths...
Main Title
Youtube wYZEtMyAhP0
 
oldtaku
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite bit is that they can't have any hand sanitizer, because the inmates will just drink it.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Then all the guards start wearing Umbrella Corporate Security patches.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd. They should be the safest. Lock down. No contact. No one in or out. Done. No one gets sick. We make problems because we can't be flexible and do as o just outlined.


One guard brings it in.

Or an infectious smear on a parcel of food brought into the prison nine days ago.

Crowded conditions make it happen.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Iran, the authorities freed 54,000 low-level offenders who tested negative for the virus, instructing them to return once the threat has passed.

I assume the Islamic Republic will be, uh, disappointed in those who don't return. But it's not a terrible idea for non-violent offenders, just have significant penalties for those who go AWOL.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure they will do a bit of extra training for guards and other correctional staff regarding how they behave in order to decrease the risk that they bring the virus into prisons. They will not be punished for taking sick leave if they fall ill. And they will be able to receive testing if they have close contacts who have fallen ill. Anything less would be, how do you say, criminal.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your browser no longer supports bloombergquint.com.

F*ck you, then.  I didn't want to read your crappy article anyway.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they can read that article, they've figured that out already. If they know we're in trouble out here, how stupid would they have to be to think they're ok?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Conditions in correctional facilities are much the same as those on the cruise ships
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stopped reading there
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOLZ
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks for the link that was just a headline.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is Subby suggesting that prisoners would go Full Italy?

https://gulfnews.com/world/europe/ita​l​y-prison-riots-over-virus-leave-11-dea​d-1.1583859904368

https://www.businessinsider.com/inmat​e​s-riot-escape-from-italian-prisons-ami​d-coronavirus-restrictions-2020-3
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.