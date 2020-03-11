 Skip to content
(Metro)   Snorting cocaine is not going to protect you from Coronavirus, say health officials because apparently some folks thought this was the case   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    PSA, Drug addiction, French people, The Smurfs, government's coronavirus information page, Twitter post, Peyo, Spirou, French health officials  
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not alone, no.  But when you combine it with drinking bleach covid19 doesn't stand a chance.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out, Larry Kudlow.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Rockso is not a real doctor.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) fake
2) during a time of a bad virus spread, I really don't think inhaling a powder off of a smooth surface is a smart idea
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have been informed by a variety of doctors, names such as Dr. Evan Williams, Dr. Elijah Craig, and Dr. W.L. Weller, that an effective treatment is a distilled spirit that is composed of 51% or greater of corn, over 160 proof, aged at least two years in a charred oak barrel.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maybe not, but it's not gonna give you coronavirus either so.... you do you
 
PirateKing
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yes, but when all you have is a jones for that sweet nose candy, everything begins to look like a rail.

They're just following doctor's advice. Except the doctor is from the 1870s.

"You've got ghosts in your blood... you should do cocaine for it."
 
gunsmack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Seems to be working so far; I haven't caught it yet.
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like I have some experimenting to do tongiht
 
adj_m
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah gee that's a shame. I'm happy to help get rid of any unneeded cocaine that was bought for COVID-19 prevention.
 
Percise1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More like if you are jonesing to snort some coke, pretty much any damn excuse will do.
Funny how that works...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe not, but it will enable me toKICK THE CORONA VIRUSES farkING ASS!  YEEEEEEEEAAAAARGGGGGGH!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I find sad is there is someone who had to write this story.Butt chugging rubbing alcohol will not protect you either.Snorting cocaine won't protect you against coronavirus, officials warn
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/11/snortin​g-cocaine-wont-protect-coronavirus-off​icials-warn-12379616/?utm_source=fark&​utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&IC​ID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I was 20-years younger I'd be willing to participate in this research.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now what am I going to do with all this blow?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
I am not sure what the hell happened there... in short don't butt chug rubbing alcohol it will not help either.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Although it will probably make you feel better about society collapsing, until you run out.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It may not make me invincible, but I will feel invincible!

/ YMMV
// I have been told it is all about feelings
/// threes
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This rumor explains a lot about the White House response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cocaine Bill and Morphine Sue
Strolling down the avenue two by two
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worth a try though.
 
Lady J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's real to me, dammit
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weed cures everything, man. And like even if it doesn't? Dontcurr, smoked weed.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man, it's been a long time since I have done any blow. Closest I come now is coffee and weed.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do they know?  Do they have any evidence?
 
bawsoot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A member of the UK Tory Cabinet contracted Covid, so clearly the cocaines do nothing.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rob Ford inconsolable...
 
