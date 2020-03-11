 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Sleep tight, you 25,000 attendees of a Toronto mining conference: Canada's latest positive coronavirus patient also attended it with you   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll know within a couple of days how bad this will be, as more cases show up or don't. Someone local and asymptomatic or from a hot spot and back to there must have been at the conference for Sudbury Guy to get it. Odds are good he won't be the only one.

And fwiw, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were both at it as well...
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime minister Justin Trudeau & Ontario premier Duh'g Ford both attended that conference.

Canuckistan is closed. The coughing moose out front should have told you.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: And fwiw, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were both at it as well...


As long as Zap Rowsdower didn't attend, Canada is in safe hands.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good times. Gooooood times.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.


Sure.  But I suspect the folks who business travel and attend mining conferences aren't the ones doing the actual mining work.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read that as tornado mining... and it was much better
 
boozehat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got a notice yesterday from the RSA conference in San Francisco that there are 2 confirmed cases from attendees at the event.  45,000 people attended.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sno man: We'll know within a couple of days how bad this will be, as more cases show up or don't. Someone local and asymptomatic or from a hot spot and back to there must have been at the conference for Sudbury Guy to get it. Odds are good he won't be the only one.

And fwiw, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were both at it as well...


Wouldnt be a big loss for canada to be fair. A pretty boy full of himself and a guy so shiatty his own coked up brother was better than him.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.


subsurface mining is passe.  the majority of mining is surface mining, where the overburden (not the stuff they want) is removed exposing the substance to be extracted.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.


Is it 1750?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well... that means every university in Canada with a Geoscience department is now at much higher risk... looks like we'll be shuttering and heading online in short order like the European schools (and Hah-vahd).
 
xitnode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good times. Gooooood times.


Adam Carolla?
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone living in Toronto let me be the first to say, "Well Fark".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.

Sure.  But I suspect the folks who business travel and attend mining conferences aren't the ones doing the actual mining work.


The people who buy the multimillion dollar equipment aren't the same people who use it no but a lot of companies send workers to trade fairs to get their honest assessment of equipment prior to purchase. Hell I've sent forklift drivers across the province to test drive a forklift before and those don't cost very much at all.

Industry is slowly catching on that the people who know the most about a job are often the people who actually do it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.

Sure.  But I suspect the folks who business travel and attend mining conferences aren't the ones doing the actual mining work.


I take it you've never been to an IT conference, the attendees are mostly super-nerds.  Some managers and executives, but it's a geekapalooza.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is going to be interesting as hell to watch.  In the U.S., the government is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about community spread to find asympomatic individuals before they spread it further. In Canada, they seem to be gearing up to investigate spread in order to get ahead of the outbreak.  Given that the two countries have fairly similar demographics, economies, and healthcare systems, it'll be a nice benchmark for how much (or how little) early government intervention impacts the subsequent course of the pandemic.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only Canada had universal something or other, or a PM who didn't wear blackface and all....
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Prime minister Justin Trudeau & Ontario premier Duh'g Ford both attended that conference.

Canuckistan is closed. The coughing moose out front should have told you.


I'm watching the snowbird Quebecois packing up their shiat; heading north soonish. I've met these people.

They're going back over the border, moose out front or not.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shazam999: SirEattonHogg: i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.

Sure.  But I suspect the folks who business travel and attend mining conferences aren't the ones doing the actual mining work.

I take it you've never been to an IT conference, the attendees are mostly super-nerds.  Some managers and executives, but it's a geekapalooza.


No, but someday I hope to go to the industry show known as the AVN expo.

But I suspect the missus, Mrs. Kill Joy, will nix that.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i ignore u: At least people in the mining industry are known for their exceptionally healthy lungs.

subsurface mining is passe.  the majority of mining is surface mining, where the overburden (not the stuff they want) is removed exposing the substance to be extracted.


That really depends on what you're mining.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: This is going to be interesting as hell to watch.  In the U.S., the government is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about community spread to find asympomatic individuals before they spread it further. In Canada, they seem to be gearing up to investigate spread in order to get ahead of the outbreak.  Given that the two countries have fairly similar demographics, economies, and healthcare systems, it'll be a nice benchmark for how much (or how little) early government intervention impacts the subsequent course of the pandemic.


The two should have wildly different shaped curves. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ makes for the taller one.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wash your hands kids.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This both is and isn't a miner problem.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he managed to cough on 25,000 people, I'm impressed! He can't be that sick - that takes some energy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Warthog: This is going to be interesting as hell to watch.  In the U.S., the government is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about community spread to find asympomatic individuals before they spread it further. In Canada, they seem to be gearing up to investigate spread in order to get ahead of the outbreak. Given that the two countries have fairly similar demographics, economies, and healthcare systems, it'll be a nice benchmark for how much (or how little) early government intervention impacts the subsequent course of the pandemic.


Hahahaha. Nope. Theres 100 000 iranians in Toronto, planes have been coming in from Iran for 2 months without any test or quarantine. It's a total joke. The US is doing a better job at this point. I havent found any new numbers for people tested but a week ago it was like 600 which is ridiculous.

https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en​/​laboratory-services/test-information-i​ndex/wuhan-novel-coronavirus
Ontario mandatory requirement before a test is approved :
1. Whether the individual meets criteria for a person under investigation (yes/ no)
2. Travel history (country and dates)
3. Exposure history (contact of PUI, case or probable case (yes/no), and details of any exposure)
4. Clinical information (e.g. fever, cough, rhinorrhea, pneumonia) including symptom onset date
5. Specimen type
6. Patient setting

Basically its like the CDC, if you didnt go to China or Iran, forget it.

Canada is still in denial about community spreading.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sno man: Warthog: This is going to be interesting as hell to watch.  In the U.S., the government is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about community spread to find asympomatic individuals before they spread it further. In Canada, they seem to be gearing up to investigate spread in order to get ahead of the outbreak.  Given that the two countries have fairly similar demographics, economies, and healthcare systems, it'll be a nice benchmark for how much (or how little) early government intervention impacts the subsequent course of the pandemic.

The two should have wildly different shaped curves. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ makes for the taller one.
[Fark user image 850x484]
Wash your hands kids.


Here is a comparison of Italy and the US compared side to side starting with the day of first diagnosis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
