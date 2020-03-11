 Skip to content
(NBC 25 News)   Flint is currently in violation of the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act. You don't say   (nbc25news.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was it?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah.  For one, it's a rock.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived in Flint, I'd offer any politician that came to my door a nice cool glass of tapwater.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Um, have you watched the news, Flint? There are people getting the flu. No one has the time to pretend to be outraged at your situation. We're too busy buying all the farking cold medicine out in every store in town.

We'll talk again when the stock market gets back to normal. In the meantime, buy some bottled water or something - if there's any left in your town.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Well, yeah.  For one, it's a rock.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


I can't drink this.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sometimes residents don't allow you inside their homes to get tested," said Mayor Neeley. "Sometimes it's problematic when you go into a residential home and ask can you test their water... sometimes they say no."


We don't drink the water, we just makin meth.   GTFO
 
S10Calade
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Land Ark: Um, have you watched the news, Flint? There are people getting the flu. No one has the time to pretend to be outraged at your situation. We're too busy buying all the farking cold medicine out in every store in town.

We'll talk again when the stock market gets back to normal. In the meantime, buy some bottled water or something - if there's any left in your town.


Ummm... Flint tried, why the hate? The state is biatching because they didn't try hard enough, that's pretty much the entire story. What you just said makes no sense.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

S10Calade: Ummm... Flint tried, why the hate? The state is biatching because they didn't try hard enough, that's pretty much the entire story. What you just said makes no sense.


It is not only that, but they have change out many of the lead service lines, making the Tier 1 pool very small.  Should they install a few more lead service lines back in to places that will agree for them to test every month?

This is the issue with regulatory agencies that can't see past their own nose.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well the obvious solution is to get rid of the Safe Drinking Water Act.  We don't need no big government interfering with our water supply.

/ rabble rabble free market! rabble
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um yeah, drinking from wood and/ or lead pipes isn't safe. This isn't news
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems weird to me that you can just turn people away from your house when they're there on government business.  I get that these people are deeply distrustful of the government, but that just seems like cutting off your nose to spite your face.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised. Is it too MUCH better than new EPA guidelines?
 
