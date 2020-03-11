 Skip to content
(NYPost)   One plus side of coronavirus, empty NYC subways for the homeless to take midday naps in peace   (nypost.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually able to find an empty space in our parking garage at work on a Wednesday (which is the day everyone seems to come into the office for some reason).  So I've got that going for me.  Which is nice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you're ever in NYC, the subway is packed, and you magically discover an empty train car, so not go it.  It likely contains a homeless person who passed out and shiat himself.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Its just empty to film Joker 2 : electric bungaloo
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do we really need more Homeless Hanks around?
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you're ever in NYC, the subway is packed, and you magically discover an empty train car, so not go it.  It likely contains a homeless person who passed out and shiat himself.


I learned this the hard way.  Looked alot like Iggy Pop and his oversized pants were soaked with urine.  The entire car stank like the dirtiest mens room distilled down and concentrated.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If you're ever in NYC, the subway is packed, and you magically discover an empty train car, so not go it.  It likely contains a homeless person who passed out and shiat himself.


This is also true in Philadelphia.

Also: a conspicuously empty seat on an otherwise full car contains urine.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 Apropos of nothing, I spent the summer of '92, when I was 18, riding the NYC subways. Maybe it wasn't as bad as the footage I've seen and stories heard from the 70s and 80s, but still. Toughened me up a bit.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The traffic in the SF bay area has been glorious the past week or so.

stay home y'all, I've got speed limits to exceed.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

