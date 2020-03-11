 Skip to content
(WDTN Dayton)   University of Dayton cancels classes due to coronavirus. Students celebrate with a riot   (wdtn.com) divider line
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the only thing you had to do in Dayton was cancelled, you would riot too.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paintball guns

So what kind of gun shoots paintball guns?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who do they think they are, Kent State?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blatz514: Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paintball guns

So what kind of gun shoots paintball guns?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Who do they think they are, Kent State?


They are reenacting the Bowling Green Massacre.

/Nevar Forget
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they could have gone to, oh wait, that's closed.  they could, no, that closed too.   i guess the Oregon District is all that's left.  that and Carmel's, Bob is awesome.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eagles95: This text is now purple: Who do they think they are, Kent State?

They are reenacting the Bowling Green Massacre.

/Nevar Forget


https://www.espn.com/college-football​/​game?gameId=401119266
 
limboslam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blatz514: Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paintball guns

So what kind of gun shoots paintball guns?


Seems you are unaware of the Hellfire missiles that fire the miniguns which shoot the shotguns which then fire a spread of AR-15s which dispense the bullets, each of which features twenty-four independently-targeted nuclear warheads.

But you will be aware of it here in the coming seconds, the subatomic particles that once comprised the atoms which formed the molecules which are the foundation for the more complex chemical processes and cells that compose the entirety of your "self", all soon to become mere memory in the face of modern military technology.

You cannot see me holding the Hellfire missile over my head, but if you have ever played the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, some of the Foot Soldiers quite literally hold a bomb over their head and then try to throw it out at our team of heroes.  It kind of looks like that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Students said they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Uh guys, if you don't like classes you don't have to attend college.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blatz514: Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paintball guns

So what kind of gun shoots paintball guns?


AR14's.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I miss being a dumb student. It was a fun time when I thought I knew everything and was the most woke and aware person in the entire world.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cancel classes, for fear of too many people being together at the same time.  So the students
all get together to have a party.
Well, at least the staff of the university was safe LOL.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: blatz514: Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paintball guns

So what kind of gun shoots paintball guns?

Seems you are unaware of the Hellfire missiles that fire the miniguns which shoot the shotguns which then fire a spread of AR-15s which dispense the bullets, each of which features twenty-four independently-targeted nuclear warheads.

But you will be aware of it here in the coming seconds, the subatomic particles that once comprised the atoms which formed the molecules which are the foundation for the more complex chemical processes and cells that compose the entirety of your "self", all soon to become mere memory in the face of modern military technology.

You cannot see me holding the Hellfire missile over my head, but if you have ever played the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, some of the Foot Soldiers quite literally hold a bomb over their head and then try to throw it out at our team of heroes.  It kind of looks like that.


Macross Frontier Missile Massacre
Youtube nxnC6jkJyEM
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rise Of The Triad
Youtube QhAZTIXKdmA
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Students said they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Uh guys, if you don't like classes you don't have to attend college.


I don't like work. Yet, I still do it. Maybe I should stop working. And, trust me, if my job closed for a few days, I'd be excited, too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I miss being a dumb student. It was a fun time when I thought I knew everything and was the most woke and aware person in the entire world.


A university gathers knowledge. Everyone enters knowing everything and leaves knowing only how much they don't know. That knowledge must have gone somewhere, right?

Also, a university is where you learn more and more about less and less until you know absolutely everything about nothing.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Students said they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Uh guys, if you don't like classes you don't have to attend college.


Did they cancel classes on one of the first warm sunny days of the year? When I was in college that warm weather was enough to cause a near riot.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nxnC6jkJ​yEM]


When I get back from the arcade, I'm suing whomever taped this documentary of me without my permission.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Avoid large crowds...UD cancels in-person classes and (attempts to) close(s) student housing....Students form a riot of hundreds...smrt...really smrt.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: If the only thing you had to do in Dayton was cancelled, you would riot too.


I used to work for NCR corporation and had to spend a week and a half there back in the 1990s.

I know exactly what you're saying.  I've lived it.

The only interesting thing was the USAF Museum at Wright-Patterson AFB, but that's half a day, tops.
 
