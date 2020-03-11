 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Woman who hit 87-year-old German lady with her purse and called her a Nazi seems surprised by hate crime charge   (wgntv.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone is a Nazi if you hate enough
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well... was she?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wgntv.comView Full Size


There's too much crazy in those eyes for this to be her first bout of malignant stupidity.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: well... was she?


Well, the confrontation happened in the parking garage of the building they both lived in.  The old German lady was doing exercises.  Nazis promoted exercise.  It's really a one-to-one match from the looks of it.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In addition to calling her a Nazi, police said Sweeney struck the woman with a purse. The 87-year-old woman suffered facial lacerations and bruising, but refusing going to the hospital.

Who wrote this?  Yakov Smirnov?

/ In Soviet Russia, Nazi hitting purse!
 
fark_booger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: [wgntv.com image 640x360]

There's too much crazy in those eyes for this to be her first bout of malignant stupidity.


That looks says "She was a Nazi, and I don't care what you think"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: well... was she?


I'm not seeing it.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She failed to predict that outcome?
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She's been demanding to speak to the manager of the jail
 
Paddy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Clearly she hates Illinois Nazis.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, she did Nazi that coming!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [wgntv.com image 640x360]

There's too much crazy in those eyes for this to be her first bout of malignant stupidity.


Some fellas look at the eyes.  Some fellas look at the nose.  Some fellas look at the size.  Some fellas look at the clothes.  I don't care if her eyes are red.  I don't care if her nose is long.  I don't care if she's underfed.  I don't care if her clothes are worn.  First I look at the purse.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?


The hate crime is assaulting someone and calling them a Nazi just because of the country they are from.
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?


Calling a random German person a Nazi is the equivalent of calling a random Muslim a terrorist.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?


Same as everyone else.  You violently attack someone physically solely because of ideology, you're the bad guy.
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.


Hey, you wanted protection and now you are protected.

Stop complaining and enjoy your protection.

It's almost as if regulation has the ability to backfire.
 
gar1013
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: UNC_Samurai: [wgntv.com image 640x360]

There's too much crazy in those eyes for this to be her first bout of malignant stupidity.

Some fellas look at the eyes.  Some fellas look at the nose.  Some fellas look at the size.  Some fellas look at the clothes.  I don't care if her eyes are red.  I don't care if her nose is long.  I don't care if she's underfed.  I don't care if her clothes are worn.  First I look at the purse.


I prefer the Nashville Pussy version.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chris Ween:

Even gene and deaner?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?


Assaulting people based on national origin is a hate crime in many states, yes.

Jumping from German to Nazis is just as bad as assuming all Saudis are part of Al Qaeda... no, Al Qaeda isn't a protected class, but yes, if you go around assaulting random Saudis and screaming racist shiat about them being Al Qaeda members, you're gonna go to jail for a long time.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
derfiticulum

Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?

In Chicago it is.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.


We still want to sell all your details to grasping farking advertisers but we have no clue how to run a website, so we'll just ignore you.
 
Paddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.

Hey, you wanted protection and now you are protected.

Stop complaining and enjoy your protection.

It's almost as if regulation has the ability to backfire.


Whatever.

I prefer the regulation and enjoy the advantages it brings. All other sites manage to provide content within EU laws. This is just lazy.
It's an exception though. So far, only USA Today articles are inaccessible, IIRC.
 
payattention
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Attend the tale of Sweeney Clod,
Her skin was pale and her eye was odd.

She slapped the faces of residents,
and, now up the river her ass has been sent.

She's Sweeney...
She's Sweeney Clod...

The Demon Teacher of Pine Ridge!

/I have no idea why that came to me, but it did...
//Cairou or Hern, I liked them both... Depp was good too...
///theatre person... (or was that obvious?)
 
clawsoon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are two different kinds of hate crimes.  One is if you go to a party in blackface.  The other is if you go to a party as a Nazi.  These are not the same hate crimes despite being superficially identical.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

clawsoon: There are two different kinds of hate crimes.  One is if you go to a party in blackface.  The other is if you go to a party as a Nazi.  These are not the same hate crimes despite being superficially identical.


tabletmag.comView Full Size
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.


The EU Commission itself is in violation of GDPR, and their official statement regarding it is "the rules are for you, not me."

Why should a website owned by an organization outside of the EU's jurisdiction even bother complying if the rules are selectively enforced? It's easier, and smarter, to simply deny any access to anyone from the EU.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

clawsoon: There are two different kinds of hate crimes.  One is if you go to a party in blackface.  The other is if you go to a party as a Nazi.  These are not the same hate crimes despite being superficially identical.


Neither will get you charged with a crime
 
Paddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.

Hey, you wanted protection and now you are protected.

Stop complaining and enjoy your protection.

It's almost as if regulation has the ability to backfire.


FYI:

This is a list of cookies which that latest Mediaite link about Hannity produced:
Necessary (47)
Preferences (15)
Statistics (78)
Marketing (332)
Unclassified (80)

That's a lot of cookies and information about me that is being stored in return for very shallow news content. But at least, thanks to GDPR they cannot hide it from me anymore and I actually have a chance to walk away.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Clearly she hates Illinois Nazis.


We have a winner.
Close the internet, the rest of you can try again tomorrow.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: derfiticulum: Hold on...is Nazi a protected class?

Calling a random German person a Nazi is the equivalent of calling a random Muslim a terrorist.


and both should be covered under Freedom of Speech. Criminalizing opinions is not something anyone should be comfortable with in a free society. It's enough to charge the woman with battery and mock her using the very same freedom of speech.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
in the parking garage where she and Sweeney reside.

Rents must really be nuts if people live in the parking garage.
 
KCRovert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If calling someone a Nazi is now classified as a felony hate crime, Antifa is really going to need to rethink their strategy!!
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KCRovert: If calling someone a Nazi is now classified as a felony hate crime, Antifa is really going to need to rethink their strategy!!


Simple strategy: don't call someone a Nazis just because they are German.

On the other hand, if they actually engage in Nazism by doing things like wearing swastika armbands and promoting genocide, then calling them Nazis is okay.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The old lady would have been 12 in 1945. Obviously she was running the camps.
 
Paddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: Paddy: Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

So important that you haven't found a way to deal with our laws after more than a year, you muppet.

The EU Commission itself is in violation of GDPR, and their official statement regarding it is "the rules are for you, not me."

Why should a website owned by an organization outside of the EU's jurisdiction even bother complying if the rules are selectively enforced? It's easier, and smarter, to simply deny any access to anyone from the EU.


Fair enough, apart from the whataboutery based on a two year old article that's based on the Express.

But if your business model is based on clicks and news content you should be able to find a way.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: well... was she?


Nope. Since she's in the US and not say, Argentina, she's obviously a retired rocket scientist or other intellectual.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zepillin: clawsoon: There are two different kinds of hate crimes.  One is if you go to a party in blackface.  The other is if you go to a party as a Nazi.  These are not the same hate crimes despite being superficially identical.

Neither will get you charged with a crime


Not in the US.  In so-called "civilized" countries, yes, it will result in criminal charges.  You see, they need those laws because within living memory they civilized the fark out of millions of Jews and other minorities.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dallylamma: The old lady would have been 12 in 1945. Obviously she was running the camps.


Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945
Youtube XLaFLztnL84
 
