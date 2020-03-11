 Skip to content
(LA Times)   The articles that best combine funny and sad are the ones where people ask you to congratulate them for their utter cluelessness   (latimes.com) divider line
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TL;DR version

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This whole place used to be orange groves... far as the eye could see....
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not allowed to read the article. I remember when the Internet felt like home. You could come and go as you please. No locked doors. But now there's a stranger on my porch and he's demanding money before I can be let back in.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I'm not allowed to read the article. I remember when the Internet felt like home. You could come and go as you please. No locked doors. But now there's a stranger on my porch and he's demanding money before I can be let back in.


https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story​/​2020-03-10/highland-park-hipsters-gent​rification

Try this link. Don't bareback in Los Angeles, subby.
 
pdieten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I'm not allowed to read the article. I remember when the Internet felt like home. You could come and go as you please. No locked doors. But now there's a stranger on my porch and he's demanding money before I can be let back in.


They let you come and go as you pleased because someone else was paying the rent. Then all those people paying the rent said, "Hey, why am I paying the rent when anyone can just use all these places for free?" And when there was no one left to pay the rent, the landlord threatened to kick everyone out, so everyone who used to come and go freely had to start chipping in to pay the rent.

There ain't no such thing as a free lunch. Or a free house. Or free information, because it's somebody's paying job to generate that information,
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The best movies are vanity projects by writer/actor/directors with no talent.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So kind of like Trump at one of his rallies?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pdieten: Declassify Issue: I'm not allowed to read the article. I remember when the Internet felt like home. You could come and go as you please. No locked doors. But now there's a stranger on my porch and he's demanding money before I can be let back in.

They let you come and go as you pleased because someone else was paying the rent. Then all those people paying the rent said, "Hey, why am I paying the rent when anyone can just use all these places for free?" And when there was no one left to pay the rent, the landlord threatened to kick everyone out, so everyone who used to come and go freely had to start chipping in to pay the rent.

There ain't no such thing as a free lunch. Or a free house. Or free information, because it's somebody's paying job to generate that information,


Excuse, my mom paid the AOL bill.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems to be a constant story, a neighborhood abandoned by white people in the 60s due to white flight, then inhabited by poor people, is being gentrified by the former residents' children and grandchildren to make it white and safe again.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somebody got paid to write that. Actual money. Implying it has some kind of value.

I suppose the question of who's dumber, the writer or the one paying for it, is kind of a chicken or the egg question.
 
kona
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There ain't no such thing as a free lunch. Or a free house. Or free information, because it's somebody's paying job to generate that information,


I would download a car.
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Seems to be a constant story, a neighborhood abandoned by white people in the 60s due to white flight, then inhabited by poor people, is being gentrified by the former residents' children and grandchildren to make it white and safe again.


Well, you can only move so far out of town before the commute gets out of hand.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what a douche...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First paragraph tells all you need to know about the writer.
 
