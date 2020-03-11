 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Vaping can turn your lungs into a coronavirus condo   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Respiratory disease, Tobacco, Medicine, Lung, Disease, Asthma, Epidemiology, chronic lung disease  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I should continue smoking cigarettes?  Got it!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, those aerosols probably make for an ideal setting for that virus to set up shop in your lungs, and they likely make an even better transmission source, which is why nobody wants to breath in your dank lung vapor.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If your headline comes with a question mark at the end you have already failed.

/not a vaper.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not if you vape bleach.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about Axe body spray and armpits?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My independent study has concluded that smugness is a vaccine against the COVID-19 strain so I'm all good.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why only young people are getting Corona Virus. ????
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vaping: The Segway of Smoking
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty sure nicotine has an antimicrobial effect. I vape the unflavored 50/50 pg/vg 12mg stuff and I have not been sick in ... 2 years or so. Short of a public school, I work in the most likely of places to catch the flu or a cold ... yet... nothing.

This is fake news bullshiat. Which is funny because the CDC is so adamant about stopping fake news when it comes to the coronavirus, but when it peddles its own bullshiat it's free game. The idiots who damaged their lungs were vaping THC oil cut with a Vitamin E oil and refused to fess up.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

morg: What about Axe body spray and armpits?


Nah but stil dangerous for a different reason. Somebody just can't take that God awful smell and beats said wearer to death. No change there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: Pretty sure nicotine has an antimicrobial effect. I vape the unflavored 50/50 pg/vg 12mg stuff and I have not been sick in ... 2 years or so. Short of a public school, I work in the most likely of places to catch the flu or a cold ... yet... nothing.

This is fake news bullshiat. Which is funny because the CDC is so adamant about stopping fake news when it comes to the coronavirus, but when it peddles its own bullshiat it's free game. The idiots who damaged their lungs were vaping THC oil cut with a Vitamin E oil and refused to fess up.


You're a professional Zamboni driver?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well I'm screwed. I just had a year's supply of vape juice delivered to my house last week. I have a little over 2 gallons worth of 120ml bottles. Mainly because Washington had banned flavored liquid sales and alot of places wouldn't ship here, then the ban expired. plan was just mix my own, but I get it cheap enough it just doesn't make sense if their is no ban.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vapers caused the Covid19 epidemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: Pretty sure nicotine has an antimicrobial effect. I vape the unflavored 50/50 pg/vg 12mg stuff and I have not been sick in ... 2 years or so. Short of a public school, I work in the most likely of places to catch the flu or a cold ... yet... nothing.

This is fake news bullshiat. Which is funny because the CDC is so adamant about stopping fake news when it comes to the coronavirus, but when it peddles its own bullshiat it's free game. The idiots who damaged their lungs were vaping THC oil cut with a Vitamin E oil and refused to fess up.


Yep. There is all sorts of false correlation and misinformation in that article.
 
