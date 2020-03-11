 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Japanese men are wearing women's panties on their faces as coronavirus masks because why not   (dailydot.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity, Lingerie, Volcano, Knickers, face masks, Philippines, Panties, Taal Volcano, Masks  
•       •       •

46 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 5:31 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah... That won't work.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Yeah... That won't work.


Oh, it'll work, but not what they're pretending it's for 🙄
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Yeah... That won't work.


Oh.. it works, it works just fine .

/ Virus? What virus?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

darkhorse23: I Ate Shergar: Yeah... That won't work.

Oh, it'll work, but not what they're pretending it's for 🙄


Darn, you beat me to post
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: darkhorse23: I Ate Shergar: Yeah... That won't work.

Oh, it'll work, but not what they're pretending it's for 🙄

Darn, you beat me to post


Jinx
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that's what those vending machines are for. Very forward thinking of them
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spoiler Alert!  That's not why they're wearing them.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
*** removes women's panties from face ***

Corona virus? What's that?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's an ancient technique passed down in some dojos.

fantasyanime.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.