arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it my jar of honey that one time? Because that really pissed me off.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...total number infected in the United States reached more than 1,000.

Trump two weeks ago:  There are only 15 cases and soon it'll be zero.

Can we finally get this dangerous, lying, moronic bag of shiat out of office?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been assured the border wall will prevent infected people from flying into San Jose.
 
The Brains
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hold on to your butts.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All that fondling of passengers will help spread Covid-19 far and wide.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Or just this thread from a bit earlier:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1073943​4​/Yup-its-still-impossible-to-get-teste​d-for-virus-in-US-even-if-you-have-all​-symptoms#new
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We simply have to look at Italy to know the numbers have to be much higher and our chances of slowing it are grossly hindered by this administration's incompetence.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is going to end up just like Hurricane Maria... thousands of Americans dead, but we'll only know that six months after the fact, and Trumpers will deny it ever happened.
 
gregscott
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, with the vast majority of the deaths in the group of boomers, this problem might fix the worst part of the social security and medicare shortages. But it's still a ponzi scheme.
/ Can't think
// of a witty slashy sequence.
/// I'm 68.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Methinks it might be about time to ground the airliners, somewhat similar to 9/11.

Not with the all-out 9/11 crisis method of "get your farking asses on the nearest farking runway right the fark NOW" but a more orderly shutdown over a period of a day. Maybe two days if that's really need to prevent mass strandings of passengers.

Unlike 9/11, to be effective in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 planes (with passengers, anyway) shouldn't be allowed back in the air for a good month or two.

I'm no expert so I can't say that sort of drastic action is actually called for yet.

I wonder if Trump could be talked into making that order when the time comes-- the "time" possibly being now.
 
