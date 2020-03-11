 Skip to content
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't think that the outfit matters. Just be like the "author" of the article. If you don't already possess a natural RBF (but you probably do), practice in front of a mirror.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An n95 mask?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
To keep everyone away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: To keep everyone away.
[Fark user image image 540x405]


No  one of those attracts magats. You don't want magats.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sithon: Alphax: To keep everyone away.
[Fark user image image 540x405]

No  one of those attracts magats. You don't want magats.


Yeah, I thought of that afterwards..  one of them sees that, they may think they've found their next rape victim.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A t-shirt reading "Just back from my Vegan CrossFit Carnival Cruise in the South China Sea: AMA!"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I admit that I never go to bars.  One, because I don't really drink.  Two, because until they passed county-wide smoking bans a few years back, I couldn't breathe in them.  And three, I really don't have anyone to go there with.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...go be alone, alone and not in public.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple tee shirt for a recent Haitian anal convention.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A suit of live bees?
A meat shirt in feral dog country?
The flayed skin of your enemies?
A fur coat made of live rabid raccoons?
A 14th Century suit of armor?
The Coronavirus?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Vermont Public Radio tee shirt under an open flannel shirt, boxer shorts, unshaven Samswatch legs, a Timex wrist watch, purple hair, and a Lez Faire tattoo on your neck.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Al those women are sexy af. I like hats with ears
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flannel and/or lumberjack shirts usually do the trick.

Or anything with NPR on it.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy halter top + armpit merkins
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A severed penis necklace seems like a better choice than a stupid hat or Disney tights.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a sign that says-"I love nothing more than to head to a bar solo, sip on a sauvignon blanc, house [sic] some sushi, and devour the latest melodramatic, drug-laden celebrity memoir I'm currently reading."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lady parts is usually enough to make me mumble and walk away in a cloud of shame.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe noise-cancelling headphones
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i worked in a bar, a person like this author was loathed by the staff.  they would create a 1 stool gap between them and would usually sit in the middle.  they drive down business and make people feel uncomfortable.  doesn't matter what they wear, the RBF says it all.  that and the condescending comments to the bar staff.
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting fuzzy sweaters, pajama pants, and socks with sandals, but this list is terrible.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have just read an ad for Dolls Kill.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: A severed penis necklace seems like a better choice than a stupid hat or Disney tights.


The aim is to keep Farkers far away, not attract them like bears to honey.
 
goodncold
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How does this person make enough money to buy wine at a bar.   This article is terrible!

I call shenanigans!!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Head to toe Disney would Definitely keep me away. That's  practically the female equivalent of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

What about a science burka?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

luna1580: am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.



"Look at me, I'm an introvert!" seems like a really weird flex.
 
neongoats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Person goes to bar, acts like insufferable pretentious shiat garbage, then writes about it.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Noise canceling headphones?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

luna1580: am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.


I agree with you.  If you want to go out to a bar and be alone, I guess you have a right to do that, but the whole reason these places exist is for social interaction, and you are making everyone else feel awkward.

I mean it is not quit as bad as the old creepy guy who goes to the park without children and stares at people, but it would probably be up there with going to the opera, because you like their popcorn and fountain drinks, and then playing a game on your phone the whole time, with the sound on, and being pissed that people were sushing you, because you just wanted to be left alone and were not there for the music.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She is so ironic
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 850x1089]


Dunno, that might bring back fond memories for lonely ranchers that have farked a sheep.  Ewe could be in for some unwanted attention.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hat with animal ears?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



/no matter what you look like, you're somebody's fetish
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

luna1580: am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Missing from the list: Any pro Trump clothing
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sitting at the bar, rather than a booth or table, and expecting any sort of privacy is folly.  I have no qualms with introverts (I am one, myself), but this is just aggressively antisocial...deliberately inserting yourself into an inherently social environment, and attempting to project your disinterest in people for all to see, only to act supremely annoyed when some buzzed idiot mistakes your misanthropism for lonliness.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, she REALLY needs to get over herself.
And her blog sucks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Women never talk to me when I'm alone at the bar boozing and reading at my leisure. Because women get it. They intrinsically understand the desire to be out and about alone. The most a woman will ever do is shoot you a small knowing smile, a sisterhood-ly glance that says "enjoy it, babe."

Yet, I have yet to meet a man (a straight man, that is) who understands the art of the solo date. Yes, men plop themselves down at the bar alone, all the time and sprawl out like they own the damn place...but they want to chat.

This has to be one of the most stupid things I've read in a long, long time.

It's a *BAR*.   It's a place where people gather to drink and to socialize.   That's what bars are *FOR*.   If you want to have a drink and read a book and not be bothered by other people, there is a place for that:  Your *HOME*.

You go to a bar, the assumption is that you're there to socialize.   Period.  THAT'S WHY BARS EXIST.

If you go to a bar to be left alone, you're doing it wrong.

Now, note that I'm not just talking about choosing a partner, whether it's permanent or just for that night.  You can go to a bar with friends to have a good time socializing without any such intentions.  But if you simply don't want to be bothered with interaction with other people, it's pretty God-damned stupid to go somewhere people gather specifically with the intent to interact with each other.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Having lady parts is usually enough to make me mumble and walk away in a cloud of shame.


Then you shouldn't take them out into public ...
*Calling police*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.


Thanks for this. I was feeling the same way, but as a guy I was hesitant to say so.

How DARE a person alone in a bar attempt social contact with another human alone in a bar!!!  I mean I get it I am SO FREAKIN IRRESISTABLE that nobody will leave me alone. And sure I could politely just say "Thanks, but I'd just like to read my book right now", but how would THAT result in more attention for me while I humble brag about how everyone wants to talk to me!?!?!?
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

luna1580: am i insane for wondering why this author takes pleasure in going to public bars/restaurants (she mentions eating sushi at the bar) just to buy wine that costs for the glass what you would pay in any store for the full bottle of the same?

and specifically wanting to be left alone while she reads?

and not to get hit on by men ('cause she's gay).

but also not to talk to any women (she appreciates their subtle, silent nods).


uhhhhhm, i kinda hate her. she should have just called in an order to her favorite sushi joint, picked it up and brought it home, and then just enjoyed her book all alone with wine on her comfy couch like she always wanted!


is she just trying to show off that she can waste "wine money" in a bar, while ALSO being mad at all the humans trying to irritatingly approach her in that uber-social setting?

NO mentally well person "goes to a bar to deeply read a book alone."


i hate this chick. and i'm a chick. and one who LOVES books. she's being weird and stupid.

I'm a straight, cis man, but I go to bars by myself and read a book relatively often.

I'm fairly introverted, but I do like to have people *around*. So, once a week or so I'll take my Kindle to one of the local pubs, sit at the bar, and have dinner and a couple of drinks. I *may* chat with the bartender if they initiate a conversation, but I'm mostly there to have the sounds and energy of people near me without having to actually interact with people I don't know. If the bar has a seat by a wall, I'll take that one, or the one next to the servers' station so I'm not taking up a seat in the middle of everyone else, and a person reading at a bar is weird enough down here that I'm usually not bothered.

There is one place, though, where I have a greater likelihood of someone starting a conversation, and it is always a man who thinks I want to talk. And, he usually wants to include me in his biatching and moaning about the gub'mint or similar.

In my defense, I never try to hold a stool open next to me, and I always tip the bartender and/or servers well. I don't think I'm a bother, I'm just...there.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1) Hello
2) Hi
3) Hello
4) Hello
5) Hello
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alphax: I admit that I never go to bars.  One, because I don't really drink.  Two, because until they passed county-wide smoking bans a few years back, I couldn't breathe in them.  And three, I really don't have anyone to go there with.


I go to bars alone when I travel for business alone. I can usually find someone to chat with.

But yeah, if I am home not much need to go to a bar alone when I can drink in the dark alone at home
 
hej
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chastity belt, on the outside of your pants.
 
Dakai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Women never talk to me when I'm alone at the bar boozing and reading at my leisure. Because women get it. They intrinsically understand the desire to be out and about alone. The most a woman will ever do is shoot you a small knowing smile, a sisterhood-ly glance that says "enjoy it, babe."

Yet, I have yet to meet a man (a straight man, that is) who understands the art of the solo date. Yes, men plop themselves down at the bar alone, all the time and sprawl out like they own the damn place...but they want to chat.

This has to be one of the most stupid things I've read in a long, long time.

It's a *BAR*.   It's a place where people gather to drink and to socialize.   That's what bars are *FOR*.   If you want to have a drink and read a book and not be bothered by other people, there is a place for that:  Your *HOME*.

You go to a bar, the assumption is that you're there to socialize.   Period.  THAT'S WHY BARS EXIST.

If you go to a bar to be left alone, you're doing it wrong.

Now, note that I'm not just talking about choosing a partner, whether it's permanent or just for that night.  You can go to a bar with friends to have a good time socializing without any such intentions.  But if you simply don't want to be bothered with interaction with other people, it's pretty God-damned stupid to go somewhere people gather specifically with the intent to interact with each other.


Lighten up, Francis
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: but this is just aggressively antisocial...


No, it is a different problem.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, when I drink alone... I prefer to be by myself.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: What? Al those women are sexy af. I like hats with ears


Lol, this.  Back before I got married, literally none of those things were a turn-off...

/the haute couture one comes closest, but looks like it'd be hard to sit on a barstool wearing that
//wasn't an asshole, she wanted to be left alone, I took the hint
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

carlb: There is one place, though, where I have a greater likelihood of someone starting a conversation, and it is always a man who thinks I want to talk. And, he usually wants to include me in his biatching and moaning about the gub'mint or similar.


Have you tried wearing a hat with ears?
 
