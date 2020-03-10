 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Washing State governor bans all gatherings in greater Seattle with more than 250 people (concerts, sporting events, etc.)   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What exactly is he washing?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toddalmighty: What exactly is he washing?


The state. Pay attention.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's gonna make for an interesting XFL game this week.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that a college. The Washing State Wombats?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Confabulat: That's gonna make for an interesting XFL game this week.


not sure there will be one. players + team staff + media + production staff + minimum venue staff may exceed that.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: toddalmighty: What exactly is he washing?

The state. Pay attention.


With what?
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble

I can see a lot of dangerously uninformed, armed people taking issue with the Governor's ban and using the above text as an excuse.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Confabulat: That's gonna make for an interesting XFL game this week.


So the attendance will be the same even without the ban on more then 250 people?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
called it

Do I win a Coronavirus?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: called it

Do I win a Coronavirus?


Yes.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: gopher321: toddalmighty: What exactly is he washing?

The state. Pay attention.

With what?


Third base.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most theater auditoriums hold more than 250 people. Looks like the big movies won't be getting very good numbers here.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Is that a college. The Washing State Wombats?


From Walla Walla Washing?
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Schools? Costco? Yeah this ain't helping.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: gopher321: toddalmighty: What exactly is he washing?

The state. Pay attention.

With what?


Yer ma's juices.
 
LessO2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Mariners still have 210 opening day tickets to sell.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. About a week too late, but good.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a way for the Democratic Party to keep Bernie Sanders rallies/protests in check when he doesn't get the nomination.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Good. About a week too late, but good.


I appreciate any leader who can understand a log scale and react accordingly,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: VoiceOfReason499: Good. About a week too late, but good.

I appreciate any leader who can understand a log scale and react accordingly,

[Fark user image image 640x480]


The US president only understands logs that flush
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, what if 251 people were gathered together to o petition the government for a redress of grievances?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Washing State?
If they use soap and scrub for at least 20 seconds that should take care of the outbreak.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a good thing I'm not a bartender in Seattle or anything. Oh wait. Crap.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: gopher321: toddalmighty: What exactly is he washing?

The state. Pay attention.

With what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
