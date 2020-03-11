 Skip to content
(KXLH Helena)   Most people play paintball against their friends and coworkers. Montanans are about to start playing against grizzly bears   (kxlh.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, hazing traditionally involves paint and balls, so if we're going to haze bears we probably want to stick with the classics.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much is PPV for this?

Anyone want to come over and watch? Because I'm gonna self-quartine a 5th of Bourbon and tune in for that.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not really fair, how are the bears supposed to hold a paintball gun?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


I actually have a t-shirt with this smbc image on it. Somewhere.
 
