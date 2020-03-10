 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Wow, the budget has been cut big time for the next Avatar   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He blue himself.
 
veale728
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, he's an idiot.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even if you're just getting ONE color, don't go to the 50% off tattoo parlor.  They'll still screw it up.  Or just eat some silver, much less painful.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First of all, Papa Smurf didn't create Smurfette. Gargamel did. She was sent in as Gargamel's evil spy with the intention of destroying the Smurf village. But the overwhelming goodness of the Smurf way of life transformed her. And as for the whole gang-bang scenario - It just couldn't happen. Smurfs are asexual. They don't even have reproductive organs under those little white pants. That's what's so illogical, you know, about being a Smurf. What's the point of living... if you don't have a dick?
 
Bowen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Son?"
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Even if you're just getting ONE color, don't go to the 50% off tattoo parlor.  They'll still screw it up.  Or just eat some silver, much less painful.


Yup.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

I think it's reversible too?
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 415x299]

"Son?"


Same angle but I prefer the one with teeth. Reminds of the movie Leprechaun.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness:

Explain the list village
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: First of all, Papa Smurf didn't create Smurfette. Gargamel did. She was sent in as Gargamel's evil spy with the intention of destroying the Smurf village. But the overwhelming goodness of the Smurf way of life transformed her. And as for the whole gang-bang scenario - It just couldn't happen. Smurfs are asexual. They don't even have reproductive organs under those little white pants. That's what's so illogical, you know, about being a Smurf. What's the point of living... if you don't have a dick?


I would just like to say I'm not an actual smurf, I just play one on Fark but if smurfs could fark I would be FarkingSmurf.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

morg: FarkingSmurf: Even if you're just getting ONE color, don't go to the 50% off tattoo parlor.  They'll still screw it up.  Or just eat some silver, much less painful.

Yup.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]
I think it's reversible too?


As far as I know what he did is permanent because the silver Never leaves your body.  It's there forever.
 
skinink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember a time when only people who were into a certain scene got tattoos. If you were a gang member you had gang tattoos. If you were a rocker you got them as went with the lifestyle. If you were a Hell's Angel or other outlaw biker, it fit with the hard-ass image. Now I just see the most mainstream people now covered in tats and it has completely diluted anything that might have made having one unique. If you from from a tribal culture like the Polynesians and you get them for ritual reasons, I see that completely different and have no issue with it.

When I see people outside of the above group with tattoos, I tend to think they are probably impulsive and don't think with a long-term time frame. I'd never get a tattoo, even if I loved the design, because I realize over the course of time I may evolve into a completely different person and that tattoo may not represent me and now I'm stuck with it. I've seen this happen to people who got them decades ago. If I want to express myself, I can easily do that through fashion. Why do I need to put permanent stain into my skin that would cost a fortune to remove if I ever got tired of looking at it? Unblemished skin is beautiful. It doesn't need anything added to it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail so I now doubt the existence of porn.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He can always get a job with the Blue Man Group.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 415x299]

"Son?"


I was just about to comment that enough silver nitrate should do the trick.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just feeling blue.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: First of all, Papa Smurf didn't create Smurfette. Gargamel did. She was sent in as Gargamel's evil spy with the intention of destroying the Smurf village. But the overwhelming goodness of the Smurf way of life transformed her. And as for the whole gang-bang scenario - It just couldn't happen. Smurfs are asexual. They don't even have reproductive organs under those little white pants. That's what's so illogical, you know, about being a Smurf. What's the point of living... if you don't have a dick?


I've never wanted to GIS "Smurf porn" to prove someone wrong before, but I don't need that in my search history.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ci.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blue (Da Ba Dee) (Video Edit)
Youtube kyzIQKuSqBs
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: farkingismybusiness: First of all, Papa Smurf didn't create Smurfette. Gargamel did. She was sent in as Gargamel's evil spy with the intention of destroying the Smurf village. But the overwhelming goodness of the Smurf way of life transformed her. And as for the whole gang-bang scenario - It just couldn't happen. Smurfs are asexual. They don't even have reproductive organs under those little white pants. That's what's so illogical, you know, about being a Smurf. What's the point of living... if you don't have a dick?

I've never wanted to GIS "Smurf porn" to prove someone wrong before, but I don't need that in my search history.


It's from Donnie Darko.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Shut the fark up, Donnie. You're out of your element.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tattoo? When he has 2nd thoughts about this later they will be something like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe he's just trying to slowly turn himself into the G.I. Joe Zartan figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2 things:
1) Repeat.
2) That color is teal.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: I remember a time when only people who were into a certain scene got tattoos. If you were a gang member you had gang tattoos. If you were a rocker you got them as went with the lifestyle. If you were a Hell's Angel or other outlaw biker, it fit with the hard-ass image. Now I just see the most mainstream people now covered in tats and it has completely diluted anything that might have made having one unique. If you from from a tribal culture like the Polynesians and you get them for ritual reasons, I see that completely different and have no issue with it.

When I see people outside of the above group with tattoos, I tend to think they are probably impulsive and don't think with a long-term time frame. I'd never get a tattoo, even if I loved the design, because I realize over the course of time I may evolve into a completely different person and that tattoo may not represent me and now I'm stuck with it. I've seen this happen to people who got them decades ago. If I want to express myself, I can easily do that through fashion. Why do I need to put permanent stain into my skin that would cost a fortune to remove if I ever got tired of looking at it? Unblemished skin is beautiful. It doesn't need anything added to it.


Name checks out.
 
