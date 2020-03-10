 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Sorry Ladies, D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo is off the market   (nydailynews.com) divider line
12
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The incel crowd is going to love this news.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And I can't get a one night stand. Figures.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the guy who claimed to be a psychic thrall to the other guy.
Wonder if that was / is true.
Wonder if he was female he'd gotten less than a life sentence.
 
Lillya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well we know it wasn't a shotgun wedding
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The incel crowd is going to love this news.


I funnied this but it still merits
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: This is the guy who claimed to be a psychic thrall to the other guy.
Wonder if that was / is true.
Wonder if he was female he'd gotten less than a life sentence.


Or if he was white.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
found love with a wonderful young lady

.
I wouldn't have guessed that he married a woman, in light of the enormous gay vibe that surrounded his and his daddy's crime spree.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure the lucky lady's parents must be ecstatic, and are planning a lavish ceremony. What a joy it is to see young love bloom. The life they'll have together!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a podcast, "You're Wrong About," that did a series on this case. It's worth listening to. According to it, John Allen Mohammad was killing these people  so that when he killed his real target, his ex-wife, it would look like she was just another random victim. It's quite amazing the depravity that can exist in the world.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn.  I thought he would be off the market because they executed him.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: found love with a wonderful young lady

.
I wouldn't have guessed that he married a woman, in light of the enormous gay vibe that surrounded his and his daddy's crime spree.


Agreed. It's 2020. He should feel empowered to find a male mate.
 
