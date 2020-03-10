 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some USDA)   USDA approves school meals without schools   (fns.usda.gov) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Federal government of the United States, Nutrition, Food, United States, Malnutrition, USDA's summer meal programs, Health, FNS Regional Office  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?


One of Donnie's goons probably owns the company that's going to be delivering the food.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?


I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:

DAVIES: Right. Well, let's talk about the Department of Agriculture, which you spent some time in. And you know, a lot of people think of, yeah, well, that's the agency that distributes subsidies to farmers. And you found out (laughter) there's an awful lot more that it does. There's a drinking game they play there, of - on the diversity of its tasks.

LEWIS: Yeah. It's called the - Does The USDA Do It? And someone will name some function of government, and the employees of the USDA have to guess whether the USDA does it or not. And if they're wrong, they chug. That speaks to the complexity and the - of this institution and just the vast array of stuff it does. So...

DAVIES: Yeah. So what are some of the things we would chug on that we wouldn't know the Department of Agriculture does?

LEWIS: You know, so - right, if I ask you, the USDA shoots geese at LaGuardia airport so they don't get into airplane engines - if you answered no, you'd be wrong. They - the USDA polices essentially all conflict between animals and people in the country.

The USDA makes sure that circus elephants aren't being abused. The USDA makes sure that each of the 9 billion birds we kill each year to eat are - aren't going to make us sick. The USDA oversees firefighting in the country while firefighting and the National Forest Service and 200 million acres of national forest. The USDA funds a vast majority of the science research into food production. The USDA feeds poor people and schoolchildren who can't afford school lunches.

I mean, it goes on and on. And the actual farming part of it, the agricultural part of it, the farm subsidy part of it, even if you count it generously, is less than 10 percent of the budget.

https://www.npr.org/2017/11/06/562246​5​99/michael-lewis-many-trump-appointees​-are-uninterested-in-the-agencies-they​-head-u

/I got my home mortgage through USDA
//they also process my pay check for some reason, even though I work for an entirely different agency
///so I had to get a pay stub from USDA and provide it to USDA to prove my income
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"proactive flexibilities."

Yeah, nobody who needs it will get a meal.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a hand job with sand in the Vaseline.  Betcha a doughnut it never materializes for those in need.  I've put this down as a story to track.  I hope Im wrong.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?


But... people got Fed assistance in the end, right?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?


I created a process for an agency to reprogram grant money during emergencies. It basically gave permission to organizations that had money, on hand, from an existing grant to use it for local disaster relief and avoid the usual red tape for changes in activities. A letter was basically used as a sort of MOU to get the disaster money flowing in a couple of days. The legal changes to grant docs that would take weeks were done after to fit what was agreed in the MOU and related correspondence. Then we'd also use the process to amend the docs to add funds to the final grant total to make up for the monies diverted for the emergency so that the original activities could be completed.

The bureaucracy made it impossible for that program to make new grants quickly enough for disaster relief, since it wasn't an aim for the program. But with the process i came up with, i could get a few tens of thousands here and there moving.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska submitted and got its NSLP waiver today.

This moved fast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?


If it weren't an election year Trump would probably be threatening to take away kids from families that cannot afford to provide 3 square meals a day to their kids. People running group homes that take in as many foster kids as they can get their mitts on would sing his praises.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG. So let's ignore the elephant in the room. School is the only reason some children eat. That should not be a thing in a nation that spends billions on a single aircraft/boat/weapon. ROFLMAO. That is just silly.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?


ORANGE MAN BAD!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

ORANGE MAN BAD!


I new York real estate dude. You think he's good? ROFLMAO. Only thing stupider is Farmers thinking he would help them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Sid_6.7: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?

I created a process for an agency to reprogram grant money during emergencies. It basically gave permission to organizations that had money, on hand, from an existing grant to use it for local disaster relief and avoid the usual red tape for changes in activities. A letter was basically used as a sort of MOU to get the disaster money flowing in a couple of days. The legal changes to grant docs that would take weeks were done after to fit what was agreed in the MOU and related correspondence. Then we'd also use the process to amend the docs to add funds to the final grant total to make up for the monies diverted for the emergency so that the original activities could be completed.

The bureaucracy made it impossible for that program to make new grants quickly enough for disaster relief, since it wasn't an aim for the program. But with the process i came up with, i could get a few tens of thousands here and there moving.


That's amazing. Seriously, thank you.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
facepalm.jpg
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: OMG. So let's ignore the elephant in the room. School is the only reason some children eat. That should not be a thing in a nation that spends billions on a single aircraft/boat/weapon. ROFLMAO. That is just silly.


Please do talk about it!  Why aren't some kids fed lunch outside of schools, and how can the nation address that?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Sid_6.7: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?

But... people got Fed assistance in the end, right?


You're goddamn right.

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4337

Individual Assistance Applications
Approved: 774,691

Total Individual & Households Program
Dollars Approved: $1,020,968,233.16

kbronsito: Sid_6.7: dionysusaur: That's astonishing - an Executive Branch department doing something good and right?

I'll just say that it's incredibly common for agencies to get out the bureaucratic crowbars and bend existing programs to fit when sh*t goes sideways. The worst part is all the egos in the upper management and trying to explain the finer details.

I've got "a friend" who has written code in a matter of hours that was responsible for processing millions of dollars of federal assistance under emergency conditions.

No pressure, right?

I created a process for an agency to reprogram grant money during emergencies. It basically gave permission to organizations that had money, on hand, from an existing grant to use it for local disaster relief and avoid the usual red tape for changes in activities. A letter was basically used as a sort of MOU to get the disaster money flowing in a couple of days. The legal changes to grant docs that would take weeks were done after to fit what was agreed in the MOU and related correspondence. Then we'd also use the process to amend the docs to add funds to the final grant total to make up for the monies diverted for the emergency so that the original activities could be completed.

The bureaucracy made it impossible for that program to make new grants quickly enough for disaster relief, since it wasn't an aim for the program. But with the process i came up with, i could get a few tens of thousands here and there moving.


Thanks. Do we ever eat the sh*t sometimes, right?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
this is good.

but what is the infrastructure to get this food to all these kids who are now at home, at the neighbors, at their auntie's, at daycare, at their parent/guardian's place of work, at a shelter, etc.? especially as "gig" food-delivery workers are soon going to call in sick or just work sick and expose every family they deliver to?

"infrastructure week" will forever be the republican's cthulhu "that is not dead which can eternal lie, and with strange aeons even death may die."

the idea of this is the right thing to do, but will it put food in the mouth of a majority of kids in need? and "kids in need" should not even be a thing, our government should already be helping them at home.

but, the socialisms!!! heavens, save our children from that!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.