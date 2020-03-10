 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   The mortality rate for COVID-19 in Italy is over 6%, with 631 deaths and 10,000 confirmed cases   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I guess my hunch wasn't right. Stupid hunch"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.


Let's hope the mortality rate drops.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look on the bright side!  The mortality rate is probably lower than that, because there are way more than 10,000 cases if you count the undiagnosed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal? It's just a decade's worth of flu in one month. Get back to work.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Washington state it's nearly 10%.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I guess my hunch wasn't right. Stupid hunch"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


DRINK!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: 40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.

Let's hope the mortality rate drops.


What about we stop hoping for rainbow pooping unicorns and we start shutting down public transport and schools?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, yeah. It's just like the flu - Donald Trump assured me so - and we should be fine.

- A guy at Harvard running on more than a hunch predicted 40-70% of the population will get COVID-19 within a year.
- Assuming 330m total population for the U.S., that's 132m on the low end.
- Assuming 6% mortality rate, that's 7.9m deaths.

OK, so it's not quite like the flu - it's about two orders of magnitude worse in terms of predicted yearly deaths, and that's on the low end.

Neat!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One more reason to disband the worthless TSA
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: In Washington state it's nearly 10%.


Yep, but our infected & dead population's honestly too low to serve as a statistically significant sample. Italy's better, as their figures are both more recent and, I suspect, more trustworthy compared to China's state-manipulated bullshiat.
 
halotosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: 40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.

Let's hope the mortality rate drops.

What about we stop hoping for rainbow pooping unicorns and we start shutting down public transport and schools?


We have a narcissistic mad king drunk at the wheel on the smell of his own farts...
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Look on the bright side!  The mortality rate is probably lower than that, because there are way more than 10,000 cases if you count the undiagnosed.


Mortality rate only applies to cases that have reached a conclusion (recovery or death).  Anyone currently sick (an alarmingly high number, considering how long the incubation period is and how recently people were still publicly interacting), does not count toward mortality rate.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.


On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok boomers?
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 is literally everywhere in America at this point. It's being transmitted virtually unchecked. If a random Waffle House employee in Canton GA, a city of 23,000, is turning up positive, we are well and truly f*cked. When all these people start showing symptoms in a week or two, you're gonna see the sh*t truly hit the fan.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 000 cases... so according to the 33% new cases per day that all infected countries report, they'll be at 20 000 in 3 days, 50 000 in 6 days, 200 000 in 11 days, more than a million in 17 days.

Good thing they've shut things down... not so good news for countries who are still in denial, like the UK or the US
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If reports are correct, Gov Inslee is putting a stop to events with 250 or more people, excluding workplaces.

/confident I don't even have to hedge that statement
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I guess my hunch wasn't right. Stupid hunch"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


It's the Democrats' fault. Fox News told me.
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x440]

Ok boomers?


Faced with tough choices, the United States is prioritizing rich COVID-19 patients over the poor. That likely 'would not fly' in the rest of the world.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: In Washington state it's nearly 10%.


That's the nursing home rate.

Maybe the old bastards didn't want to see Trump lose this fall, and just gave up.
 
Korzine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x440]

Ok boomers?


That makes a lot of sense from a utilitarian standpoint. It's an ugly call to make, but I wouldn't say it's wrong. Especially given limited resources.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: If reports are correct, Gov Inslee is putting a stop to events with 250 or more people, excluding workplaces.

/confident I don't even have to hedge that statement


*and schools excluded
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: fusillade762: In Washington state it's nearly 10%.

Yep, but our infected & dead population's honestly too low to serve as a statistically significant sample. Italy's better, as their figures are both more recent and, I suspect, more trustworthy compared to China's state-manipulated bullshiat.


There are accounts from the early days of the outbreak detailing China's practice of denying victims tests until they were sure of recovery just to get that 'recovered' number up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: What's the big deal? It's just a decade's worth of flu in one month. Get back to work.


Eh China used their muslim population in concentration camps as slave labor while people were in quarantine, who knows how many died...

I bet the WH is thinking about using prisoners and ICE detainees to do the same when things shut down... I mean, can't lose any profits now can we.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no mention of the ages of the ones in Italy who died, nor of what their health was like prior to getting infected with this virus. It's easy to make something sound terrible when you leave out vital information. In the end I think it'll turn out that China, Iran, and Italy all share some set of conditions which led to increased death rate. It would help the medical community to know what these common factors are because then they could predict the next country or countries which will also be hit particularly hard. Resources could then be directed to where they will be most needed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy is what happens when this roars and you run out of hospital beds.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Look on the bright side!  The mortality rate is probably lower than that, because there are way more than 10,000 cases if you count the undiagnosed.


I mean.... yeah
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: Ambitwistor: Look on the bright side!  The mortality rate is probably lower than that, because there are way more than 10,000 cases if you count the undiagnosed.

Mortality rate only applies to cases that have reached a conclusion (recovery or death).  Anyone currently sick (an alarmingly high number, considering how long the incubation period is and how recently people were still publicly interacting), does not count toward mortality rate.


Technically correct is the best kind of correct!  I was using the headline's terminology.  The snark stands though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)


We don't really know for a couple reasons :
1. There's two strains of the disease so some that caught the first were still positive after recovering but it may have been the other strain.
2. All the info we have about that is from China and they are basically not saying anything about that but since they are opening everything again (slowly) and they arent going back into full quarantine mode means recovered patients probably are immune to it... but we'll have to wait a couple of weeks to be sure.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x440]

Ok boomers?

Faced with tough choices, the United States is prioritizing rich COVID-19 patients over the poor. That likely 'would not fly' in the rest of the world.


You have clearly never been... anywhere.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 585x450]

One more reason to disband the worthless TSA


Unless SJC's gotten significantly bigger since the last time I flew there that's practically the whole staff

/granted it was 15 years ago
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)


No, I've not seen a definitive answer. There has been some information to the effect that folks who've had COVID-19 and recovered can experience a re-occurrence, either as re-infection or relapse, but that info appears anecdotal and there's a lot of uncertainty.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: 40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.

Let's hope the mortality rate drops.

What about we stop hoping for rainbow pooping unicorns and we start shutting down public transport and schools?


I believe Italy has already taken action along those lines. So my comment hoping the mortality rate there drops remains valid.

As for the US, several states are already leading the charge on this pandemic, like Washington & New York.

However, our federal government remains paralyzed as Trump is more concerned about how this impacts his re-election. Instead of addressing health and the virus, Trump and Republicans discussed economic relief.

Perhaps your comment was misguided, focusing on my comment about Italy instead of our own national response.

Or you're just a troll, looking for attention.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Norad: COVID-19 is literally everywhere in America at this point. It's being transmitted virtually unchecked. If a random Waffle House employee in Canton GA, a city of 23,000, is turning up positive, we are well and truly f*cked. When all these people start showing symptoms in a week or two, you're gonna see the sh*t truly hit the fan.


I was a poll worker in southern California on Super Tuesday.

I think there's a good chance that at least one of the people who worked that polling location are carriers, including me.  At least 400 people went through there, and there were 8 of us at the tables.  I personally handled materials and pens for about 100 people, and greeted at least twice that.

The roving county Registrar staffer undoubtedly has it by now; she went to at least 4 or 5 other precincts that day.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: There's two strains of the disease so some that caught the first were still positive after recovering but it may have been the other strain.


That's not a good study. It's been widely panned as poorly done and poorly concluded. We need better research.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)


The problem with immunity too is that if it does like the spanish flu... the first wave was exactly like it is now... the disease is ''like'' the flu... no ''big deal'' for healthy people... but then it mutated during the summer and then started killing the young and healthy.

Chances are, the more people it infects, the more chances that it will mutate. If we're lucky, it'll be less deadly... I don't think it's possible to predict if it will mutate into something more deadly or not... its probably 50/50.
 
halotosis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Norad: COVID-19 is literally everywhere in America at this point. It's being transmitted virtually unchecked. If a random Waffle House employee in Canton GA, a city of 23,000, is turning up positive, we are well and truly f*cked. When all these people start showing symptoms in a week or two, you're gonna see the sh*t truly hit the fan.

I was a poll worker in southern California on Super Tuesday.

I think there's a good chance that at least one of the people who worked that polling location are carriers, including me.  At least 400 people went through there, and there were 8 of us at the tables.  I personally handled materials and pens for about 100 people, and greeted at least twice that.

The roving county Registrar staffer undoubtedly has it by now; she went to at least 4 or 5 other precincts that day.


I sure hope you've self isolated.
 
inner ted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: 40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.

Let's hope the mortality rate drops.

What about we stop hoping for rainbow pooping unicorns and we start shutting down public transport and schools?


As someone who has to decide between truancy law and the seemingly logical decision to keep kids out of school, I'm not getting a kick
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Archie Goodwin: lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x440]

Ok boomers?

Faced with tough choices, the United States is prioritizing rich COVID-19 patients over the poor. That likely 'would not fly' in the rest of the world.

You have clearly never been... anywhere.


Rep. Matt Gaetz was able to get tested for COVID-19 overnight - potentially exposed on Monday, told the next day about the results of his test at an "undisclosed location." Meanwhile, folks at the nursing home in Kirkland are still begging for enough tests to cover both patients and staff.

"Would not fly?" It's already flown, and pooped on us as it swooped by, folks. The hard question you should be asking is how are tests prioritized - Rep. Gaetz had no symptoms whatsoever, and the "undisclosed location" apparently had tests, a lab, and a staff that could prioritize his testing.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Norad: COVID-19 is literally everywhere in America at this point. It's being transmitted virtually unchecked. If a random Waffle House employee in Canton GA, a city of 23,000, is turning up positive, we are well and truly f*cked. When all these people start showing symptoms in a week or two, you're gonna see the sh*t truly hit the fan.


Doing the statistics.
Assuming 1% mortality rate, every 1 death today means 100 ppl had it 17 days ago.  If # cases double every 6-7 days...
Reminds me of Ghost Busters... the scene with the twinkie
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: lolmao500: AirForceVet: 40 degree day: That's an underestimated as many of those now sick are destined to die. Sorry to be a downer.

Let's hope the mortality rate drops.

What about we stop hoping for rainbow pooping unicorns and we start shutting down public transport and schools?

I believe Italy has already taken action along those lines. So my comment hoping the mortality rate there drops remains valid.

As for the US, several states are already leading the charge on this pandemic, like Washington & New York.

However, our federal government remains paralyzed as Trump is more concerned about how this impacts his re-election. Instead of addressing health and the virus, Trump and Republicans discussed economic relief.

Perhaps your comment was misguided, focusing on my comment about Italy instead of our own national response.

Or you're just a troll, looking for attention.


You're right, Washington and New York are doing a great job so far... Trump is killing people with his bullshiat. Frankly, he should be impeached and removed tomorrow over this (and all his other crimes).

Italy is doing a good job even if they should have done the shutdown earlier...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)



CDC :

Q: Can people who recover from COVID-19 be infected again?
A: The immune response to COVID-19 is not yet understood. Patients with MERS-CoV infection are unlikely to be re-infected shortly after they recover, but it is not yet known whether similar immune protection will be observed for patients with COVID-19.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)


I've seen something to the effect that 2/3rds of people are immune, 1/3rd may be chronic.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Action Replay Nick: Archie Goodwin: lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x440]

Ok boomers?

Faced with tough choices, the United States is prioritizing rich COVID-19 patients over the poor. That likely 'would not fly' in the rest of the world.

You have clearly never been... anywhere.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was able to get tested for COVID-19 overnight - potentially exposed on Monday, told the next day about the results of his test at an "undisclosed location." Meanwhile, folks at the nursing home in Kirkland are still begging for enough tests to cover both patients and staff.

"Would not fly?" It's already flown, and pooped on us as it swooped by, folks. The hard question you should be asking is how are tests prioritized - Rep. Gaetz had no symptoms whatsoever, and the "undisclosed location" apparently had tests, a lab, and a staff that could prioritize his testing.


I'm actually not against "shiat that's an elected leader" being tested immediately, even if it's that asshole.

I am all for gas pedaling the son of a biatch.

But knowing if your elected leaders (grr) are ok is smart.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

halotosis: Bonzo_1116: Norad: COVID-19 is literally everywhere in America at this point. It's being transmitted virtually unchecked. If a random Waffle House employee in Canton GA, a city of 23,000, is turning up positive, we are well and truly f*cked. When all these people start showing symptoms in a week or two, you're gonna see the sh*t truly hit the fan.

I was a poll worker in southern California on Super Tuesday.

I think there's a good chance that at least one of the people who worked that polling location are carriers, including me.  At least 400 people went through there, and there were 8 of us at the tables.  I personally handled materials and pens for about 100 people, and greeted at least twice that.

The roving county Registrar staffer undoubtedly has it by now; she went to at least 4 or 5 other precincts that day.

I sure hope you've self isolated.


If I should have, that would have been a week ago...and not even worked the poll in the first place.

Voting day is a f*cking fantastic way to spread this thing.  Those rich enough for constant travel are faaaaar more likely to show up at the polls than the average American.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: THX 1138: I'm sure this will get lost in the chatter of this thread but I don't know where else to ask it...

Has anyone seen a definitive answer as to whether patents who recover from COVID-19 emerge with a long-term immunity to it, like mumps, measles, chicken pox, etc?

(Yes, I know that the diseases i mentioned don't give "perfect" future immunity but you know what I'm asking)

No, I've not seen a definitive answer. There has been some information to the effect that folks who've had COVID-19 and recovered can experience a re-occurrence, either as re-infection or relapse, but that info appears anecdotal and there's a lot of uncertainty.


Some of these relapses happen within 72 hours of release.  I figure those alone after the result of premature cessation of antiviral medication-the cells have already taken in virus, and the virus was driven into a sort of dormancy by the av. Immune system missed it for whatever reason.  No more av, virus wakes up, rapid decline.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lolmao500:

Thanks for not being a troll, but actually being a concerned human being.

I just traveled from California and Washington in areas where the virus first popped up and killed people. Today, I felt the start of cold symptoms a little. So I'm considering self-quarantine to see it is really is a cold or something worse. I stocked up on food as recommended by the CDC. So we'll see what happen.
 
