 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Hope you had your fill of Vegas buffetts because they're gone as of now over coronavirus concerns   (8newsnow.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts International, MGM Mirage, Public Relations department, MGM Grand, LAS VEGAS, employment changes, MGM's Labor Relations department  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 12:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sigh. I'm sure spas are next.

Back to being a Fark lurker for me! That 5 bucks is gonna be spent on cat food.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well crap. If they close the Golden Corral, I'm really screwed.  Oh well, there's always fast food.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goddammit! I have tickets for 5 free nights in Vegas and buffets comped. Meh. I don't really do buffet, though. I order from the menu. There's something very disconcerting about a tub of mac and cheese.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Goddammit! I have tickets for 5 free nights in Vegas and buffets comped. Meh. I don't really do buffet, though. I order from the menu. There's something very disconcerting about a tub of mac and cheese.


Even more disconcerting if someone is in said tub
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You'd probably get shot eating coronavirus at an MGM casino anyway.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iToad: Well crap. If they close the Golden Corral, I'm really screwed.  Oh well, there's always fast food.


Want a prime example of someone who probably can't afford to take sick time? Fast food employees.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Sigh. I'm sure spas are next.

Back to being a Fark lurker for me! That 5 bucks is gonna be spent on cat food.


I recommend the Little Tokyo Spa on Tropicana Avenue.  Best happy ending I've ever had.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Winner! Winner! COVID-19 Dinner!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This would probably be a really good time to book a cruise for six months from now.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sneeze guard licking challenge... post on FB and done.
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pictures of someone who's had all they can eat suspiciously absent from the article.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: This would probably be a really good time to book a cruise for six months from now.


I've got a flight at the end of the month, the rental car I have keeps dropping in price. In another week they might pay me to take it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Vegas Buffett must be one of Warren's least favoured relatives.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: This would probably be a really good time to book a cruise for six months from now. I've got a flight at the end of the month, the rental car I have keeps dropping in price. In another week they might pay me to take it.

Only if....it's a JAAAAAAAAGGGGGGG:
THE GRAND TOUR - Typical Jaguar Drivers [Napisy PL]
Youtube L0rR4PfDqJw
 
LindenFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had my fill of Vegas buffets 20 years ago.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vegas buffets have been shiat for years. I'm not going to miss them.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was suggesting it was probably our last chance to get Indian buffet for lunch.  No takers, even after I told them that there was scientific proof that masala kills the corona virus.

/sigh
//take out briyani for me, I guess
---going rogue, 3 dashes farkers
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vegas buffetts
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Buffets have been "Iffy" with me for a while. Granted, I have not been to a Vegas buffet, but.....

I was at one of the local Chinese buffets a few years ago. As I was filling my plate, someone came out to check things out. There were a few pieces of food that had fallen outside the steam trays, on the counters from the lunch rush. They started flipping peices of chicken, broccoli, etc. back into the steam trays from the counter. I put my plate down and left. They closed not long after. It creeps me out to think about what I may have eaten.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What, like cheeseburgers in paradise?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty much the only thing about Vegas that interests me. Oh well.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, please! It's MGM! AS IF this has a quarter of an eighth of a sixteenth of a rat's ass to do with public safety, and everything to do with squeezing the rubes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Last buffet I was satisfied with was before a hockey game. Some VIP thing before a Dallas Stars game, stupid expensive.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vegas buffets now cost at least $30. They don't practically give them away like they used to
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get bogo buffets all the time here, it is a good way to feed a nearly teen age son for cheap.  Damn them all to hell
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh, their buffets such anyways.

Lately I have just been enjoying AYCE Yama sushi followed by Gelato.  Chinatown in Vegas has slowed down a little but not much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the "they're just cowards" brigade now.

Funny how they haven't posted yet.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are a lot of good restaurants in Vegas.  Few of them are buffets.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.