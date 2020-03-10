 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice) Weeners When asked whether size matters, women in fact prefer their men to be a bit above average   (vice.com) divider line
64
    More: Weeners, Human penis size, Sexual intercourse, groups of women, penis size, Penis, joint study, girth of most women, Sexual arousal  
•       •       •

1596 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. This study sheds a floodlight on why I get no poon. I am ginormous compared to the preferred size. It brings me to tears. You farkers think having a penix this size is glorious but in reality, it is a curse. Women literally faint when I whip it out. They back up, stumble over themselves and can't run away fast enough. Having a monolith for a penis is the end of my personal sex life.

Luckily, I have a steady job in porn. Thank god!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm out.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where can I get the STL files?

Asking for a friend.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nurse is a gay guy I used to work with at the University. When I got my flu shot he goes "You're gonna feel a little prick"
I say "No, No I won't"

Don't ever make your nurse laugh while the needle is in the arm.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin sez Average is Best.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This study is irrelevant to my interests. :/
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Damn. This study sheds a floodlight on why I get no poon. I am ginormous compared to the preferred size. It brings me to tears. You farkers think having a penix this size is glorious but in reality, it is a curse. Women literally faint when I whip it out. They back up, stumble over themselves and can't run away fast enough. Having a monolith for a penis is the end of my personal sex life.

Luckily, I have a steady job in porn. Thank god!


Yeah, yeah, yeah,,,
While we're on the topic of dumb/bizarre fantasies:

o/~ "Performing on a stool, here's a sight to make you drool...
Seven virgins and a mule, keep it cool, keep it cool!" o/~
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Mine's not thick but it is short, so I've got that going for me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
my penis is magnificent
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, WELL WHO THE HELL NEEDS A GOOD PENIS ANYWAY?!?!

*buys Ford F-250, slaps on truck nuts, stockpiles ammo, and votes for Trump*
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
5" around? Around what?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Damn. This study sheds a floodlight on why I get no poon. I am ginormous compared to the preferred size. It brings me to tears. You farkers think having a penix this size is glorious but in reality, it is a curse. Women literally faint when I whip it out. They back up, stumble over themselves and can't run away fast enough. Having a monolith for a penis is the end of my personal sex life.

Luckily, I have a steady job in porn. Thank god!


Username check out...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What happens if you accidentally poke your play thing in the eye with it? Does being blind have a positive effect?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, my dick may only be 4 inches, but it smells like a foot.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Oh yeah, WELL WHO THE HELL NEEDS A GOOD PENIS ANYWAY?!?!

*buys Ford F-250, slaps on truck nuts, stockpiles ammo, and votes for Trump*


Not big enough. Needs to be a F-350 Dually diesel that's set up for rolling coal. Preferably with one of those infamous 6.0 Litre 2003-2007-era engines that go kablooey after 50,000 miles or so.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Hey, my dick may only be 4 inches, but it smells like a foot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a fair cop.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That there's "always tearing" as a given kinda spooks me even more, but does explain a lot during college.

/vibrators FTWFM (for the win for me), and I'm the type to share this with belief w/any sexual partner... and Fark, apparently.
//shower &or pool sex is actually the worst, especially given the info from this article! - fight me!
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...looks like a can of tuna...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
gee thanks vice, we'll be starting the celebration a wee early this year...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stonerri
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Where can I get the STL files?

Asking for a friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size

They're just cylindrical approximations, but the dimensions can be found here:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art​i​cle?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0133079 (find the figshare link)
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Hey, my dick may only be 4 inches, but it smells like a foot.


Well, it's been awhile, but fark has cost me another keyboard
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stonerri: Petit_Merdeux: Where can I get the STL files?

Asking for a friend.

[Fark user image 600x420]
They're just cylindrical approximations, but the dimensions can be found here:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/arti​cle?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0133079 (find the figshare link)


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why's there no measurements for women's bits?

         Size 10 <-------------------------------------​---------------> Size 1
Fark user imageView Full Size
   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The 75 women involved in the survey were given 33 blue, 3D-printed phalluses."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Natalie Portmanteau: Hey, my dick may only be 4 inches, but it smells like a foot.

Well, it's been awhile, but fark has cost me another keyboard


Don't throw the keyboard away, broke my ruler, gonna need it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love the "what does it say about the fact the preferred hookup dick is bigger than the preferred long term partner dick? Do we want less pleasurable sex in the long term?"

It was a difference of .1 inches length and .2 inches girth, and falls pretty close to the upper limit of normal (first standard deviation in the Lifestyles Cancun study). Rarely would someone notice the difference in an actual sexual situation: it's like saying you're a boob guy and you want a girl with DD's and end up with a lady with a full D cup.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GungFu: Why's there no measurements for women's bits?

     Size 10 <-------------------------------------​---------------> Size 1
[Fark user image 193x222] [View Full Size image _x_]     [Fark user image 307x220]


There are.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guys, it's not the size of the sword but the skill of the swordsman that matters.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My penis may be small, but I have perfect aim.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One advantage of being somewhat *ahem* smaller than average is that you can park a Smart Car in places where an SUV just isn't going to fit. Or so I've been told...
 
ace in your face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: My penis may be small, but I have perfect aim.


Meh
 
ace in your face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Guys, it's not the size of the sword but the skill of the swordsman that matters.


Keep telling yourself that.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: My penis may be small, but I have perfect aim.


Thought that raccoon looked a little too happy yesterday
 
ace in your face
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: That there's "always tearing" as a given kinda spooks me even more, but does explain a lot during college.

/vibrators FTWFM (for the win for me), and I'm the type to share this with belief w/any sexual partner... and Fark, apparently.
//shower &or pool sex is actually the worst, especially given the info from this article! - fight me!


I don't like vibrators. They don't really work for me. But I like the weightlessness of pools, that can be really fun. Showers are dumb though.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to get smaller vaginas, did they ever think of that?!?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a them problem.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Guys, it's not the size of the sword but the skill of the swordsman that matters.


In the gay community we have a word for guys with tiny todgers. Bottoms.
 
overthinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Damn. This study sheds a floodlight on why I get no poon. I am ginormous compared to the preferred size. It brings me to tears. You farkers think having a penix this size is glorious but in reality, it is a curse. Women literally faint when I whip it out. They back up, stumble over themselves and can't run away fast enough. Having a monolith for a penis is the end of my personal sex life.

Luckily, I have a steady job in porn. Thank god!


Women talk - they tell all their friends how big or little you are. This is why you never date a friend of someone you've slept with. Always seek out those who don't know. You have better chances :) On the flip-side though, if you are endowed to the size the article states or even a little more, some women never forget and will go to extremes to get it again and again, even to the point of stalking you years later.
 
flondrix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stonerri: Petit_Merdeux: Where can I get the STL files?

Asking for a friend.

[Fark user image 600x420]
They're just cylindrical approximations, but the dimensions can be found here:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/arti​cle?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0133079 (find the figshare link)


What kind of scientific article uses English measurements?  I call bullshiat.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flondrix: stonerri: Petit_Merdeux: Where can I get the STL files?

Asking for a friend.

[Fark user image 600x420]
They're just cylindrical approximations, but the dimensions can be found here:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/arti​cle?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0133079 (find the figshare link)

What kind of scientific article uses English measurements?  I call bullshiat.


I mean, your first clue should have been "Vice".
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GungFu: Why's there no measurements for women's bits?

      Size 10 <-------------------------------------​---------------> Size 1
[Fark user image 193x222] [View Full Size image _x_]     [Fark user image 307x220]


Hot dog down a hallway image!
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mine is as crooked as the day is long, and its covered in bumps, so I don't need those stupid ribbed for her pleasure condoms.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: 5" around? Around what?


If you say "junior high schools" I'm calling the police.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Morchella: GungFu: Why's there no measurements for women's bits?

Hot dog down a hallway image!


And by that I meant the second one of course.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GungFu: Why's there no measurements for women's bits?

     Size 10 <-------------------------------------​---------------> Size 1
[Fark user image 193x222] [View Full Size image _x_]     [Fark user image 307x220]


Check your local Arby's
 
Bowen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sep 4 2015, 4:30pm

Cool
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Guys, it's not the size of the sword but the skill of the swordsman that matters.


You say that, but showing up with a Dussack while they other dude's swinging a Montante isn't the most confidence inspiring event in the world.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.