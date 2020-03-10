 Skip to content
Coronavirus - the everything summary
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[graph.png]
"Countries beyond this threshold double cases every 2 days"

The US has 886 cases so far. Let's see, double every 2 days, ^2 divide by 0, carry the dead... OK, almost a billion, Billion with a "B", Americans will die withing forty (40) days!

Oh.  My.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here it is... Read and heed.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iToad: Here it is... Read and heed.


Reed and Head... sounds like a "smoke" shop.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I told my doctor I have a Fark account, and he said I will be fine since clearly I've been practicing social distancing for years
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Please god just make a corona virus tab, the only thing I'm getting sick of is all these posts.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two cases in my county, county schools closed for a second day.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My lifelong aversion to being touched and love of solitude are finally going to pay off!

Suck it, touchies!  Metaphorically.


/still operating on presumption I'll get it one way or another
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This is actual research and medical guidance from experts in intensive care medicine and pulmonology, and doesn't have the FUD of any news resource or political pundit.
 
fark account name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm, why does he leave off the data from the last three days in the graph.   Surely this is accidental and not because it would show South Korea flattening off the past three days and only 35 new cases in the last day.  If Italy follows this same trend (as did China) they will peak in 5 days.

Also, what happened in Vietnam and Thailand?   They had their first cases months ago and still are below 100.

It will hit the US, tens of thousands will be infected and hundreds will die, but the world won't end.  The human immune system is a pretty robust thing.  If every new disease had the capacity to wipe out he population, we'd not have survived as a species for very long.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fark account name: Hmmm, why does he leave off the data from the last three days in the graph.   Surely this is accidental and not because it would show South Korea flattening off the past three days and only 35 new cases in the last day.  If Italy follows this same trend (as did China) they will peak in 5 days.

Also, what happened in Vietnam and Thailand?   They had their first cases months ago and still are below 100.

It will hit the US, tens of thousands will be infected and hundreds will die, but the world won't end.  The human immune system is a pretty robust thing.  If every new disease had the capacity to wipe out he population, we'd not have survived as a species for very long.


I'm guessing you've never spent any quality time in the U.S.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Massachusetts governor just declared a state of emergency because coronavirus cases more than doubled in a day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: EMCrit has an exceptional resource and research summary on the current state of SARS-COV2 (COVID19), as well as resources on current treatment.This is actual research and medical guidance from experts in intensive care medicine and pulmonology, and doesn't have the FUD of any news resource or political pundit.


I dunno man.

Two question marks?

Only hysterical rags use two question marks....

Fark user imageView Full Size


I keed.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Please god just make a corona virus tab, the only thing I'm getting sick of is all these posts.


So, you're suggesting some kind of quarantine effort to contain the COVID-19 stories?..

=Smidge=
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [explainxkcd.com image 461x295]


Meh, I did it more originally in the boobsies.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ars Technica is doing a better job of summarizing real information about Covid-19.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: EMCrit has an exceptional resource and research summary on the current state of SARS-COV2 (COVID19), as well as resources on current treatment.
This is actual research and medical guidance from experts in intensive care medicine and pulmonology, and doesn't have the FUD of any news resource or political pundit.


Just looked at a random page (didn't know of them before) and it's legit.  Good resource.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Callous: Massachusetts governor just declared a state of emergency because coronavirus cases more than doubled in a day.


Must have finally been able to test people.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Until such time as scientists come out with a firmed up reprod number, any article predicting and exponential growth of symptomatic cases is just fear mongering.

For those who need to learn more on the science read this

From the pro-publica link above:

"Another slippery number out there is what's known as the basic reproduction number, R₀ (pronounced R-naught). It's a measure of contagion, the average number of people who will catch the disease from a single infected person. For similar reasons as above, this number is currently a moving target, as more data is gathered from around the world. So far, estimates have largely been in the range of 2 to 3. What this means for reporters is that if someone tries to say something like, there's going to be X number of cases by a certain date, that can't be a hard and fast number. I'd want to know what assumptions were used to calculate that forecast. What was the R₀ presumed? How about the serial interval, the duration between the onset of symptoms between one case and its secondary cases? Tweaking either of those numbers by just a bit can result in very different forecasts, which you can see by playing around with this interactive tool by the University of Toronto."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was a very informed well written summary of the whole thing.

Answered some questions.  And it absolutely confirms that we all need to pretty well avoid people, certainly large crowds, for a week or so.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Based upon the postings on Facebook this week, this is utterly hopeless.  The toothpaste is out of the tube.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Until such time as scientists come out with a firmed up reprod number, any article predicting and exponential growth of symptomatic cases is just fear mongering.

For those who need to learn more on the science read this

From the pro-publica link above:

"Another slippery number out there is what's known as the basic reproduction number, R₀ (pronounced R-naught). It's a measure of contagion, the average number of people who will catch the disease from a single infected person. For similar reasons as above, this number is currently a moving target, as more data is gathered from around the world. So far, estimates have largely been in the range of 2 to 3. What this means for reporters is that if someone tries to say something like, there's going to be X number of cases by a certain date, that can't be a hard and fast number. I'd want to know what assumptions were used to calculate that forecast. What was the R₀ presumed? How about the serial interval, the duration between the onset of symptoms between one case and its secondary cases? Tweaking either of those numbers by just a bit can result in very different forecasts, which you can see by playing around with this interactive tool by the University of Toronto."


*an exponential (not and)

Was too much in a hurry to post my own anti-doomsday comment.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good: Intelligent science based information offered.

Reality:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SansNeural: foo monkey: [explainxkcd.com image 461x295]

Meh, I did it more originally in the boobsies.


Granted, but who has time to read?
 
halotosis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fark account name: Hmmm, why does he leave off the data from the last three days in the graph.   Surely this is accidental and not because it would show South Korea flattening off the past three days and only 35 new cases in the last day.  If Italy follows this same trend (as did China) they will peak in 5 days.

Also, what happened in Vietnam and Thailand?   They had their first cases months ago and still are below 100.

It will hit the US, tens of thousands will be infected and hundreds will die, but the world won't end.  The human immune system is a pretty robust thing.  If every new disease had the capacity to wipe out he population, we'd not have survived as a species for very long.


South korea is doing what needs to be done to control it, just like China did.  We will not.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy fark.

Amazing article.  Can we get that in the response team?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Please god just make a corona virus tab, the only thing I'm getting sick of is all these posts.


The posts per day is growing exponentially.  Like a virus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/when?
 
DoBeDoBeLurk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The current scientific consensus is that this virus can be spread within 2 meters (6 feet) if somebody coughs. Otherwise, the droplets fall to the ground and don't infect you.
The worst infection then becomes through surfaces: The virus survives for hours or days on different surfaces. If it behaves like the flu, it can survive for weeks on metal, ceramics and plastics. That means things like doorknobs, tables, or elevator buttons can be terrible infection vectors.
The only way to truly reduce that is with social distancing: Keeping people home as much as possible, for as long as possible until this recedes.


This is not what the CDC saysIt may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

They have the main vector as being near someone who coughs or sneezes:
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

...which is why social distancing is more important than, say, disinfecting surfaces. TFA is claiming that social distancing is meant to keep people away from these contaminated surfaces. I'm inclined to go with the CDC over... *googles* Uh, this guy appears to run an online service that helps students share study resources. Who is this guy and where is he sourcing his info on how the virus spreads?

I've seen multiple reports that this virus is unusually persistent in the air and can remain for 15-30 minutes. This stuff isn't peer-reviewed yet, but I suppose nothing is. I know we're recommending social distancing above all else, but do we have a consensus on why?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halotosis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Holy fark.

Amazing article.  Can we get that in the response team?


Agreed, one of the best I have read.  I've been following this out of fascination, I didn't panic buy, just stocked up and made sure to have about a months worth of food in the pantry.  I'm working from home today... I'm a cyclist, no car, riding my bike isn't a big risk... but it's raining and I was clear, I won't take a lift/uber anywhere unless it's an emergency right now.  If this was a smart country, we'd shut down everything for two weeks right now with exception of emergency services.  Everyone enjoys a two week holiday, stays home and catches up on netflix, family drama, etc.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good article. People in charge of our response (Hi Trump and Pence) should read it. They won't. So we're boned.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.


Okay, one more time, hopefully the img loads.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Until such time as scientists come out with a firmed up reprod number, any article predicting and exponential growth of symptomatic cases is just fear mongering.


"Firmed up" or not, in the absence of preventative measures, the data indicate that R0 is likely above 1 and therefore exponential growth.

(Of course, it cannot stay exponential forever; it's logistic.  And R0 can be driven below 1 with countermeasures like social distancing.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic: EMCrit has an exceptional resource and research summary on the current state of SARS-COV2 (COVID19), as well as resources on current treatment.

Bolding and embigging that because you're exactly right. If you're only going to one place for information about this, go to EMCrit's page. It is excellent, covers lots of aspects (like, for example, you're wearing PPE. Do you know how to remove them without getting infected?)  It clearly marks things that are known, things that have some evidence, and things that are suppositions based on that but not fully proven.

And, best of all, it gives sources for everything.

Cannot recommend highly enough, the only thing I'd want on it that it doesn't have is an "updated" section to watch for new info.

Thanks, hardenparamedic, for the link. Possibly the absolute best I've see on COVID-19. Everyone go smart his post so the newsletter will notice it!

\ Beer's on me if we ever meet.
\\ Good luck out there.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.

Okay, one more time, hopefully the img loads.

[i.imgur.com image 548x557]


What image?  Try again
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.


It would explain the case reports of people who appear to be in the convalescent phase seemingly crashing from rapid onset ARDS - which was noted in Chinese experience.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Two cases in my county, county schools closed for a second day.


Schools probably gonna close for months.

Hey kids, the good news is you won't get coronavirus, the bad news is you'll be going to school until August. Oh, you say school starts in August too? Well guess who's not getting a summer vacation?
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So tired of hearing about the kung flu.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Ars Technica is doing a better job of summarizing real information about Covid-19.


"In the group of 44,672 cases discussed above, the highest fatality rates were among those aged 60 and above. People aged 60 to 69 had a fatality rate of 3.6 percent. The 70 to 79 age group had a fatality rate of about 8 percent, and those 80 or older had a fatality rate of nearly 15 percent."

Sounds like a potential solution to long-time problem of old men being in control of the world.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:Cannot recommend highly enough, the only thing I'd want on it that it doesn't have is an "updated" section to watch for new info.

Yeah, that's one flaw of the IBCC is they change the whole document on the fly wiki-style rather than add chronological update summaries. The good thing is that they do it based on best new evidence.
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: So tired of hearing about the kung flu.


The best way to remedy this is to whine about it in threads about the subject.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.

It would explain the case reports of people who appear to be in the convalescent phase seemingly crashing from rapid onset ARDS - which was noted in Chinese experience.


And in Washington state. ISTR there were similar in France and New York. It's clearly not common or it would have been mentioned much more - however, China was deal with "OMG everybody's sick" and observations start to fade when you're on hour 36 and patient you don't even remember what number.

The paper they're citing was a retrospective study looking for any early signs of critical illness, when they notice both fulminate myocarditis (sudden and rapid infection of the heart muscle) and that some patients went south far faster than both.

The end result is that doctors should be watching for three things: signs of ARDS, signs of cardiac damage, and signs of cytokine storms. They qualify the last as "possible" - they don't have enough in the study to say for certain, but they have enough that they're willing to call it out just in case it is real.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Vtimlin: So tired of hearing about the kung flu.

The best way to remedy this is to whine about it in threads about the subject.


And everyone should be kung flu fighting!

\ Serious subject, but this is Fark.
\\ Welcome to Fark.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.

Okay, one more time, hopefully the img loads.

[i.imgur.com image 548x557]


Why embiggin it?  You think we are all deaf?  The first one was fine.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlueBox: RussianPotato: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ugh. "Emerging evidence suggests that some patients may respond to COVID-19 with an exuberant "cytokine storm" reaction (with features of bacterial sepsis or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis)."

This would explain the few cases that seem to go from healthy to critical in 48 hours or less, but in general, cytokine reactions are more vigorous in the young, and COVID-19 is clearly more harmful to the elderly. But there are fatalities in younger cases. Some of them are clearly ARDS related.

It's clearly not a common effect, though, or we'd see a higher CFR in younger patients, as we did with the 1919-1920 H1N1 pandemic.

Okay, one more time, hopefully the img loads.

[i.imgur.com image 548x557]

Why embiggin it? You think we are all deaf?  The first one was fine.


Vodak.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Based upon the postings on Facebook this week, this is utterly hopeless.  The toothpaste is out of the tube.


Now, that's a post I can sink my teeth into.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Silent hypoxemia" - some patients may develop hypoxemia and respiratory failure without dyspnea (especially elderly)(Xie et al. 2020).

That's a nasty trick. Start to think you're not feeling well and you're already on the edge of hypoxia.

I redouble my suggestion of have a pulse oximeter at home. They're not expensive, and if Grampa is feeling a little slow that'll tell you if his lungs are starting to not work.
 
