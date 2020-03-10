 Skip to content
How NYC strip clubs are handling the covid outbreak. With possibly the best Corona graphic you'll see all year
    News, Striptease, rain hand sanitizer, Hand sanitizer, Larry Flynt, New York strip clubs, lucrative lap-dance hustle, Local pole palaces, face masks  
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's good to know essential services are still functioning.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Purel now comes with body glitter in it?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy named Bob, who won't give his last name, says the place is thoroughly cleaned twice a day?

Good enough for me.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flucto: A guy named Bob, who won't give his last name, says the place is thoroughly cleaned twice a day?

Good enough for me.


Jizz mopers like to keep a low profile, as a rule. Unsung heroes, if you will.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache.moviestillsdb.comView Full Size


It's all over.........everybody enjoy your evening.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampa Bay:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Jizz mopers


What, like semen-stained goths?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: MrBallou: Jizz mopers

What, like semen-stained goths?


or are they guys who ride motorcycles with pedals?
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Strippers "are also wearing face masks," says the FlashDancers manager, "but I think they were joking around."

Boss, I need to go and verify this claim....at every club.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LessO2: FTFA: Strippers "are also wearing face masks," says the FlashDancers manager, "but I think they were joking around."

Boss, I need to go and verify this claim....at every club.


Already on it, running quality checks right now. Next one in 18 minutes.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone even afford NYC strip clubs?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Can anyone even afford NYC strip clubs?


I'm sure the banksters and tech bros can.

Me? I haven't been in an NYC strip club since Billy's Topless closed.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Tampa Bay:
[Fark user image image 850x477]


I predict a lot of happy people with nurse fetishes
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: MrBallou: Jizz mopers

What, like semen-stained goths?


So farking hard right now.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FlashDancers NYC, which has locations in Times Square and Tribeca, is conducting "thorough deep cleans twice a day between each shift,"

Only twice a day? They should have been doing more than that before Covid-19.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By banning touching?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Gubbo: Can anyone even afford NYC strip clubs?

I'm sure the banksters and tech bros can.

Me? I haven't been in an NYC strip club since Billy's Topless closed.


That's where you met Ma, right.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Perhaps this is too obvious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LessO2: FTFA: Strippers "are also wearing face masks," says the FlashDancers manager, "but I think they were joking around."

Boss, I need to go and verify this claim....at every club.


I'm a licensed Female Body Inspector agent.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lycanth: FlashDancers NYC, which has locations in Times Square and Tribeca, is conducting "thorough deep cleans twice a day between each shift,"

Only twice a day? They should have been doing more than that before Covid-19.


Not much happens during the day shift, I imagine.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No Corona-chan cosplayers?

/Leaving thread frustrated and not at all satisfied
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
7.6 million people in the 5 boroughs.  176 cases.  Everyone panic.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: 7.6 million people in the 5 boroughs.  176 cases.  Everyone panic.


176 known cases

NYC is a major hub for world travelers if anywhere in the US needs to be over cautious its there. Not bumfark Iowa where Walmart is out of TP.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i wood.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA

"thorough deep cleans twice a day between each shift,"

Man that sounds dirty.
 
KIA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: 7.6 million people in the 5 boroughs.  176 cases.  Everyone panic.


Read the other farking article, the everything summary.  The real number is x20 and they're busy spreading it right this very moment.

Sleep tight!
 
Shazam999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
washyourlyrics.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Purell f*ckparties are going to be a thing?

/stay safe and have fun
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Purell f*ckparties are going to be a thing?

/stay safe and have fun


Feel the Bern.
 
