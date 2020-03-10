 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Are you one of those folks who has a thrill seeking personality, for whom significant risk of personal harm is a prerequisite for arousal? Cruise bargains are here for you youngsters, subby has a cloud to yell at from his Coronavirus isolation booth
    Cruise ship, Ocean liner, Ship, cruise ship industry, Meyer Werft, outbreak of the new coronavirus, RMS Queen Elizabeth 2, cruise ships  
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: [bleuuurgh.jpg]


And I went shopping today.  Thanks for that!

// not really thanks
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even without all of the various illnesses, I see nothing apealling about being trapped on an overcrowded ship with 4000 other people.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's always amazed me how utterly stupid the majority of lawyers are, mind you not all of them.  You would think with all of the years of book learning they would have developed some level of intelligence.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was curious so I just checked to see if norovirus, that favorite extra passenger on cruise ships that gives everyone the shuffling shiats has a vaccine.  Though much less dangerous nope no vaccine.  Just thought you should all know.  Good luck with the corona and all as well(no vaccine).

/cruises not even once
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd rather bather bang a wolverine with a rattlesnake as a condom
 
gojirast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: Kenny Human

Apparently Kenny Blankenship from MXC changed his last name.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I'd rather bather bang a wolverine with a rattlesnake as a condom


That explains all the love letters from some wolverine that are misaddressed to me.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I'd rather bather bang a wolverine with a rattlesnake as a condom


I'll borrow that one if you don't mind.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 618x960]


What's weird is that I now no longer find Chef Boyardee, Starbucks, and Mott products even remotely appetizing.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whenever a new Warcraft expansion comes out, I get an adrenaline rush from taking my character into high-level areas I'm not ready for, dodging deadly monsters and looking for new ores to mine or other resources to gather. It makes me feel alive.

Cheap plague cruise, though? If you croak in international waters you can't respawn, so no thanks.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image image 618x960]


I'm never leaving the house again without gloves and a spray bottle filled with bleach.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Whenever a new Warcraft expansion comes out, I get an adrenaline rush from taking my character into high-level areas I'm not ready for, dodging deadly monsters and looking for new ores to mine or other resources to gather. It makes me feel alive.

Cheap plague cruise, though? If you croak in international waters you can't respawn, so no thanks.


I can relate. Seriously, I still get that quick tingle & rush of panic whenever my character jumps off something "high", like a cliff or a tall building, in a friggin' video game. Not VR, mind you - nice 2D screen, simple MMORPG, obviously not the real world - but, there you go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can I top off your personal clorox mister fan for you?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Even without all of the various illnesses, I see nothing apealling about being trapped on an overcrowded ship with 4000 other people.


Give it another month or two.. $100 will get you an entire deck to yourself. There'll be a total of 8 actual "passengers", all who will have submitted blood tests 21, 14 and 7 days in advance of travel. Sign me up!
 
emtwo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every day of living poor or lower-middle-class in this country is risking your life and limb, so I'm not entirely surprised that many deal-seekers don't see coronavirus as a significant deterrent. When you're only one random tragedy away from homelessness and abject poverty like 80% of the country, it tends to skew your risk assessment.
 
Conthan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got dragged along on a Carnival Cruise around two years ago. I never would go on a cruise again after the experience, it was such a crowded mess. The food was laughably bad; my rice pilaf one night was literally just white steamed rice. The drinks were overpriced and underwhelming. Never again.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah. I'm from Minnesota. One time, I drank a big glass of chocolate milk two full weeks past the pull date, on purpose.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: fat boy: [Fark user image image 618x960]

I'm never leaving the house again without gloves and a spray bottle filled with bleach.


And an accomplice, if for no other reason than to intone, "two by two; hands of blue" when we're caught.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No.

That was easy!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having recently come back from a Caribbean Cruise, I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
