(Mercury News)   Harvard University to students: Get Out   (mercurynews.com) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile all schools where children have zero disease awareness are still open.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this rate Drew may want to replace the Politics tab with a Plague tab.
 
madgonad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That may be fine for the humanities and business, but the sciences have labs. Are they leaving those students in class?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I expect tons of schools to follow
 
Elfich
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
UMASS and Smith have already announced similar actions.
 
Elfich
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BU, BC and North Eastern are expected to announce soon (but have not yet)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abb3w: At this rate Drew may want to replace the Politics tab with a Plague tab.


RIP Mucus tab
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't sending the kids home doing more harm than good?  If they stay, everything is localized.  If they are carrying the disease, they're just going to spread it to other areas.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[hero]
 
Elfich
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Isn't sending the kids home doing more harm than good?  If they stay, everything is localized.  If they are carrying the disease, they're just going to spread it to other areas.


Several of those schools are on spring break right now. So instead of going to Florida, getting laid and catching COVID, everyone is Being send home.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I happened to be across town at MIT today and the rumors were flying that MIT was next.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Typical of the VERY LIBERAL FAILING Harvard to join the vast Democrat Hoax.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I expect tons of schools to follow


NYC said its a last resort since they have over 100,000 homeless children as students who rely on their school for meals and laundry.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Isn't sending the kids home doing more harm than good?  If they stay, everything is localized.  If they are carrying the disease, they're just going to spread it to other areas.


Kids, and parents of kids, are stupid and selfish.  If they stay in the petri dish long enough and catch it, the kid will call home (not the hospital or CDC) and the parents will do what they can to get the kid out regardless of the cost to public safety.  Get rid of them now, while as few as possible are contaminated.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abb3w: At this rate Drew may want to replace the Politics tab with a Plague tab.


I'm not seeing what difference this would make.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel bad for them.  Harvard students are notoriously poor.

/I think its 40% of them are legacy admissions relying on mommy and daddy's money and name
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lost my job yesterday, so I have even more reason not to leave the house.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

