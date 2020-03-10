 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   And now for something completely different, John Cleese's silly walk is 6.7 times sillier than other walks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 10:36 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait a minute...
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: Wait a minute...


Ha!  I was about to page you to the thread.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No it isn't!

/ not an argument
// just contradiction
/// and now for something completely different: a third slashie
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does fark get a reach around for linking to dailymail?
 
xitnode
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Cleese is a dick.

/monty python rules
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
La Marche Futile!??!!!????
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xitnode: John Cleese is a dick.

/monty python rules


John Cleese has a cheesy dick.

/monty python rules
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They found the silliness came from the knee flexing - particularly the angle which is bent through 110 degrees compared to the normal 20 degrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mrs. Two-lumps, coffee please.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the daily fail so I no longer believe in John Cleese.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stop it! This is too silly
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.