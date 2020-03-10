 Skip to content
Article about Olive Garden poor management of sick employees gets the company to offer paid sick leave faster than it takes to get more breadsticks
46
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short-term hit to the bottom line, or destroy the entire company? Hmmmmmmmm... what to choose.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the policy, sick leave will accrue at a rate of one hour for every 30 worked, and current Darden employees will be credited for hours worked in their most recent 26 weeks.

So assuming 8-hour days and 5-day work weeks (not sure that's a good assumption) that's 35 hours of sick leave, or nearly a week. Not great, but not terrible.

Another way to look at it is that it's equivalent to a 1/30th increase in labor costs, which for restaurants is generally under 25 percent of their costs. So a 0.83% increase in expenses. Which means that $17 shrimp Alfredo will now cost an extra $0.14.

Now, if I were dumb enough to eat at Olive Garden (I like eating actual food, so I don't), I feel like an extra 14 cents might not be too much to pay for the peace of mind of knowing the staff aren't sick. Hell, make it a whole buck, double their sick leave and throw in some health insurance.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting on those breadsticks!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the workers at McDonalds, Burger King, Subway have much more leeway.

Not saying it's right, just reality in Murica.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image


seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they operate like 99% of businesses out there.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Under the policy, sick leave will accrue at a rate of one hour for every 30 worked, and current Darden employees will be credited for hours worked in their most recent 26 weeks.

So assuming 8-hour days and 5-day work weeks (not sure that's a good assumption) that's 35 hours of sick leave, or nearly a week. Not great, but not terrible.

Another way to look at it is that it's equivalent to a 1/30th increase in labor costs, which for restaurants is generally under 25 percent of their costs. So a 0.83% increase in expenses. Which means that $17 shrimp Alfredo will now cost an extra $0.14.

Now, if I were dumb enough to eat at Olive Garden (I like eating actual food, so I don't), I feel like an extra 14 cents might not be too much to pay for the peace of mind of knowing the staff aren't sick. Hell, make it a whole buck, double their sick leave and throw in some health insurance.


Mrs. Pow would know this better than I as she works payroll and benefits for a non-profit, but I thought 40 hour weeks required mandatory benefits. Maybe there are exceptions for different industries ... I'm not sure.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: I thought 40 hour weeks required mandatory benefits.


Fark user image


Here? You must mean in Scandinavia.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nobody wants a big plate of Tuscan Corollatini with their all-you-can-eat salad.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked as a cashier at an Olive Garden for about 6 weeks.  first 4 weeks were training and prep for the stores grand opening.
the last 2 weeks were about all I could stand.

I didn't quit when the trainer tried to frame me for stealing $100 on my first day we were open (she was caught, fired and arrested)...however the non-stop 9-10 hour shifts where I wasn't given breaks to pee, let alone eat or drink was pretty much it, and when all the other cashiers quit and they told me I'd have to work double shifts...I noped the fark out...

I've not been back to one since....and that was 1991.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.


I don't understand how Bernie Bros can't understand that a majority of of Americans don't want socialism no matter how much it would benefit them. "Mainstream democrats" arent who you need to convince that our private health insurance system is farked, it's the morans who scream about the evils of socialism while their insurance company refuses to cover their insulin.

"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."
-George Carlin
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.


Because mainstream "centrist" Democrats always look for the easy thing to do, which is do nothing to improve people's lives and support the "safe" candidate for elections (then blame everyone but themselves when the "safe" candidate loses).
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Under the policy, sick leave will accrue at a rate of one hour for every 30 worked, and current Darden employees will be credited for hours worked in their most recent 26 weeks.

So assuming 8-hour days and 5-day work weeks (not sure that's a good assumption) that's 35 hours of sick leave, or nearly a week. Not great, but not terrible.

Another way to look at it is that it's equivalent to a 1/30th increase in labor costs, which for restaurants is generally under 25 percent of their costs. So a 0.83% increase in expenses. Which means that $17 shrimp Alfredo will now cost an extra $0.14.

Now, if I were dumb enough to eat at Olive Garden (I like eating actual food, so I don't), I feel like an extra 14 cents might not be too much to pay for the peace of mind of knowing the staff aren't sick. Hell, make it a whole buck, double their sick leave and throw in some health insurance.


Unlimited salad and breadsticks you fool!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: I don't understand how Bernie Bros can't understand that a majority of of Americans don't want socialism no matter how much it would benefit them.


Fark user image


book a cruise, boomer
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost every single place that sells food will need an article like this to shame them into doing what's right.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: max_pooper: I don't understand how Bernie Bros can't understand that a majority of of Americans don't want socialism no matter how much it would benefit them.

Fark user image

book a cruise, boomer


Fark off. Perhaps if you read my entire post you would have gained some insight on the battle against socialists programs in this country. Instead you jump to farking conclusions and throw around ignorant insults. Bernie Bros are real, you're living proof
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: powhound: I thought 40 hour weeks required mandatory benefits.

Fark user image

Here? You must mean in Scandinavia.


Andy Richter? I haven't seen him in ages.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fake news! Fake News!
Watcha gonna do
When they come for you?

Cave like a Florida suburb!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Giant Clown Shoe: max_pooper: I don't understand how Bernie Bros can't understand that a majority of of Americans don't want socialism no matter how much it would benefit them.

Fark user image

book a cruise, boomer

Fark off. Perhaps if you read my entire post you would have gained some insight on the battle against socialists programs in this country. Instead you jump to farking conclusions and throw around ignorant insults. Bernie Bros are real, you're living proof


Fark user image


read your post though you addressed only Bernie Bros and not the dems not addressing the realities that generate his support that was the issue in my post?

/you being factually incorrect? my candidate had a plan for that
 
huntercr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I worked as a cashier at an Olive Garden for about 6 weeks.  first 4 weeks were training and prep for the stores grand opening.
the last 2 weeks were about all I could stand.

I didn't quit when the trainer tried to frame me for stealing $100 on my first day we were open (she was caught, fired and arrested)...however the non-stop 9-10 hour shifts where I wasn't given breaks to pee, let alone eat or drink was pretty much it, and when all the other cashiers quit and they told me I'd have to work double shifts...I noped the fark out...

I've not been back to one since....and that was 1991.


I don't want to be the first to tell you this, but um.... you're judging a company from 29  years ago?
Do you also get nervous when kids walk near your lawn?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about sick leave for customers?

I'd guess about a .300 average for getting sick there. Thanks dear cow-orkers who chose Olive Garden for their retirement lunch
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy
Almost every single place that sells food will need an article like this to shame them into doing what's right.

How often do you go out to eat, and do the places you patronize do this for their employees?
If you find a problem with their behavior, then vote with your wallet.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went into Olive Garden recently and demanded an uninflected server. I think they misunderstood me.
 
pdieten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.


What if I told you that mainstream Democrats want all these things for people, but it turns out that being very loud and angry and demanding actually isn't effective in getting laws passed to force businesses to do these things?
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So assuming 8-hour days and 5-day work weeks (not sure that's a good assumption) that's 35 hours of sick leave, or nearly a week. Not great, but not terrible.


Servers almost never work 8 hour days.  Most dinner shifts are like 5pm-9pm, and lunch is maybe 10-2.  There are exceptions, and sometimes you have a "double" where you work lunch and dinner, but those are rare and you usually work something like 12-8.

More likely, most servers are working something like 25-30 hours a week.  And because servers make minimum wage, that means taking a week off of work will earn you something like $200 after taxes for the week.  At a decently busy Olive Garden, for a good server, that's maybe a night, or a night and a half worth of tips.

And I guarantee you that most managers will "let you take the time" but it will also result in losing the best shifts on the schedule, or even being stuck entirely on lunches, to discourage it going forward.

This will cost them nothing because no one will ever actually use it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This reminded me of the (then) owner of Papa Johns who was complaining about the ACA and how if he was forced to provide health insurance to all his employees the price of their pizza would rise by 50 cents.

He had no response when ask "are you saying that for 50 cents all your employees could be covered? Then what's stopping you?"
 
max_pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: max_pooper: Giant Clown Shoe: max_pooper: I don't understand how Bernie Bros can't understand that a majority of of Americans don't want socialism no matter how much it would benefit them.

Fark user image

book a cruise, boomer

Fark off. Perhaps if you read my entire post you would have gained some insight on the battle against socialists programs in this country. Instead you jump to farking conclusions and throw around ignorant insults. Bernie Bros are real, you're living proof

Fark user image

read your post though you addressed only Bernie Bros and not the dems not addressing the realities that generate his support that was the issue in my post?

/you being factually incorrect? my candidate had a plan for that


No, your candidate does not. Sanders does not have a plan to get anything passed in Congress. He can't change laws by waving a magic wand.

Sanders plan is yelling at people telling them that he is right and they are wrong. That is not how the country works. Finding common ground and compromise is how things change in this country. Making "all or nothing" demands yield you nothing every single time. Older black Americans understand that change takes time, which is why they support Biden. Republicans understand this which is why they have been chipping away at the government programs and protections you claim to support while you are busy whining about about any perceived slight against your cult leader.

Open your eyes and take a look around at how the world actually works. You may learn a thing or two.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Short-term hit to the bottom line, or destroy the entire company? Hmmmmmmmm... what to choose.


This is a symptom of a much bigger underlying problem which negatively affects our society in myriad ways. In the US incentives are set up to do precisely that - generate short term profits at the expense of long term health and shifting wealth from the broader population to a privileged few.

I've worked for decades in the housing business, for major companies. Unfurnished, furnished, on site, in the corporate office - you name it, I've done it in this business and for multiple major corporations. I see the same names at the top of the org charts. They shuffle around from one to another, bringing the same short term philosophies with them, always squeezing out a few more dollars at the expense of workers while coming up with clever ways to pretend they aren't. Sometimes some not so clever ways, like when one company I worked for told us all on a company-wide conference call that we were headed in to rough financial straights and to avoid layoffs we'd all need to pull together.... so they were cancelling the company 401k match to help minimize the damage.

We all agreed we all wanted to pitch in, and if cancelling the 401k match temporarily meant we'd help keep our coworkers employed we'd do it without complaining! Sounds great, a real come together moment. At the end of the year we reported not only were we NOT struggling financially, we actually posted the biggest profits in our history. That made us question how necessary cancelling our 401k really had been - seems like it just was taking money from the workers to transfer to stockholders (they're a REIT, and pay out profits as dividends). When they didn't reinstate the match for 3 more years - despite continually pulling in huge profits - it sealed all remaining doubt.

Many years later I work for an entirely different big company, and some of those execs from the old company work for it too. A small segment of society basically runs everything. They play musical chairs, they squeeze what profit they can and then eventually they leave to do it again somewhere else and another just like them comes in to play the "I'm going to be the one to make things better" game, and basically repeats the cycle.

The people who actually RUN everything - who actually care for the customers, operate the business, you know the people who if they weren't there the company wouldn't function at all - are just chess pieces to be exploited and not share in the profits. We used to have labor unions who would give workers some power against these powerful organizations, but America got suckered and decimated them. Somehow we need to adjust our model so that longer term stability and growth are incentivised, the musical chairs executive game is at least slowed, and the average worker needs to share in more of the largess.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mister Buttons:

Actually because of the flex scheduling for the part timers, the fast food places are better able to cover sick days, whether or not they pay....

But when it comes to fast service chains like this one, staffing is rail thin
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just got a news alert that my home town got it's first case of the Big C today (a restaurant employee). shiat just went very local.

"And what happened, then? Well, in my town they say - that AAAAGGGGHHHH's sphincter size clenched down three sizes that day."
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

powhound: but I thought 40 hour weeks required mandatory benefits.


I'm betting this is for the thousands of workers who through no plan or design of the company fortuitously happen to be routinely scheduled just under this 40 hours of work weekly, and are therefor part time and don't have to be given benefits.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad I used all of my paid sick leave to nurse hangovers and smoke weed. Oh well, off to work. *cough*
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pdieten: Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.

What if I told you that mainstream Democrats want all these things for people, but it turns out that being very loud and angry and demanding actually isn't effective in getting laws passed to force businesses to do these things?


iwasinsultedbyaBernieBrosopoorpeoplesh​ould'thavehealthcare.jpg
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am the North Dakota server quoted in the article.

/snitches get sick leave apparently
//its a 2nd job
///that I hope to quit at end of the school year
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: pdieten: Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.

What if I told you that mainstream Democrats want all these things for people, but it turns out that being very loud and angry and demanding actually isn't effective in getting laws passed to force businesses to do these things?

iwasinsultedbyaBernieBrosopoorpeoplesh​ould'thavehealthcare.jpg


Here you go:

1.bp.blogspot.com
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

max_pooper: No, your candidate does not. Sanders...


Fark user image


says the guy biatching his post didn't get read.

I supported Warren, rocket surgeon.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

powhound: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Under the policy, sick leave will accrue at a rate of one hour for every 30 worked, and current Darden employees will be credited for hours worked in their most recent 26 weeks.

So assuming 8-hour days and 5-day work weeks (not sure that's a good assumption) that's 35 hours of sick leave, or nearly a week. Not great, but not terrible.

Another way to look at it is that it's equivalent to a 1/30th increase in labor costs, which for restaurants is generally under 25 percent of their costs. So a 0.83% increase in expenses. Which means that $17 shrimp Alfredo will now cost an extra $0.14.

Now, if I were dumb enough to eat at Olive Garden (I like eating actual food, so I don't), I feel like an extra 14 cents might not be too much to pay for the peace of mind of knowing the staff aren't sick. Hell, make it a whole buck, double their sick leave and throw in some health insurance.

Mrs. Pow would know this better than I as she works payroll and benefits for a non-profit, but I thought 40 hour weeks required mandatory benefits. Maybe there are exceptions for different industries ... I'm not sure.


An ex of mine worked at a radio station and they did NOT have to pay overtime or benefits.

Restaurants absolutely don't have to offer benefits since its hourly shift work.  The only people who usually hit 40 hours (or more) are normally back of the house like cooks.  Only managers get benefits.

EXCEPT 11 states and DC require companies to offer paid sick leave.  By an amazing coincidence those places have 40% fewer cases of the annual flu.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Giant Clown Shoe: pdieten: Giant Clown Shoe: "I remember times when people came in with flu, strep, common colds. Many times people wouldn't go to the doctor because most of us didn't have health insurance," the former employee said.

Fark user image

seriously though, I don't understand how mainstream democrats feel Bernie supporters are the problem and not the realities that create support for Sanders and socialism.

What if I told you that mainstream Democrats want all these things for people, but it turns out that being very loud and angry and demanding actually isn't effective in getting laws passed to force businesses to do these things?

iwasinsultedbyaBernieBrosopoorpeoplesh​ould'thavehealthcare.jpg

Here you go:

1.bp.blogspot.com


i was really looking for the sparkly "the more you know" one. wanted to zaz it up.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not saying this will happen, but I ran an hourly DC back in the day.  300 plus staff.  Decent working environment.  Anyway, the company did offer, in addition to vacation, 3 paid sick days annually, yeah not a lot but this was 20 years ago.  In the area we were one of the only ones to offer this.

These accrued and were available after 1 year.  A good number of the staff had started on Oct 1 when we opened.  Literally we had 200 staff taking their "paid" sick days like there was not tomorrow every October.

Had HR run an analysis, roughly 75% of the sick days were taken within 4 weeks of award.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Had HR run an analysis, roughly 75% of the sick days were taken within 4 weeks of award.


You see scammers taking advantage of your generosity and I see workers desperately needing more benefit time.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's every job with part-time hours which is almost every job now.
Hire a skeleton crew of full-timers and 29 hour everyone else.
If someone works nearly full-time, they should get the PTO.

iww.org
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: This reminded me of the (then) owner of Papa Johns who was complaining about the ACA and how if he was forced to provide health insurance to all his employees the price of their pizza would rise by 50 cents.

He had no response when ask "are you saying that for 50 cents all your employees could be covered? Then what's stopping you?"


This is exactly what I thought of, except I recall it actually being less than 50 cents. Regardless, he spoke of it as if everyone would be absolutely aghast and horrified at how much it would be costing to cover everyone, when in actuality people were like "Then farking give them the coverage if that's literally all it costs!"
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: JohnCarter: Had HR run an analysis, roughly 75% of the sick days were taken within 4 weeks of award.

You see scammers taking advantage of your generosity and I see workers desperately needing more benefit time.


Not scammers, but workers not managing their available benefits.  The instance of paid sick time it take time off when sick and it can't be scheduled.  The absenteeism only spiked when we offered paid time off.  They could call in sick and not get paid, there were provisions for that.
 
wren337
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: That's every job with part-time hours which is almost every job now.
Hire a skeleton crew of full-timers and 29 hour everyone else.
If someone works nearly full-time, they should get the PTO.

iww.org


How about every hour you work part-time gets you 1/40th of the cost of a basic ACA plan into an account? All these people working 60 hours a week at 3 part time jobs are getting screwed.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
faster than it takes to get more breadsticks

That ain't saying much, based on the last time I ate there (some 20 years ago)
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wren337: BrerRobot: That's every job with part-time hours which is almost every job now.
Hire a skeleton crew of full-timers and 29 hour everyone else.
If someone works nearly full-time, they should get the PTO.

iww.org

How about every hour you work part-time gets you 1/40th of the cost of a basic ACA plan into an account? All these people working 60 hours a week at 3 part time jobs are getting screwed.


How about a better idea. How about we act like we are in a society here, and set up a national health care system to cover everyone, almost like we were a civilized industrialized nation.

Imagine being able to quit your job if your employer pisses you off and NOT needing to worry about being plunged into crippling debt if you break your leg before you find a new job.
 
