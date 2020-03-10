 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   28 Weeks Later II is not filming in NY, however the NY National Guard is deploying to New Rochelle to set-up a containment area probably not for zombies but they always say that   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
77
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's less than 10 miles from there to Yonkers.

Just saying.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's less than 10 miles from there to Yonkers.

Just saying.


you had to mention Yonkers...
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of COVID-19 has been approved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
Bowen
'' 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's less than 10 miles from there to Yonkers.

Just saying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's less than 10 miles from there to Yonkers.

Just saying.


Will the bodies float downstreams to Yonkers?  If not, it'll be fine.  Also, don't eat the aged Soylent Green.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?


Get farked you colossal douche.

They're using the guard to ensure safe food delivery and sanitation because there's not enough person power to help people otherwise.

When the guard helps during a flood you probably scream posse comitatus into your anime fark pillow.

I have a lot of friends and family in NYC and I am now seriously worried about their health.
 
Marine1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just stay home, for farks sake.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh, I wasn't expecting National Guard deployments to "support the community" by "deliver[ing] food" and "clean[ing] public spaces" until at least next week.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: FrancoFile: It's less than 10 miles from there to Yonkers.

Just saying.

Will the bodies float downstreams to Yonkers?  If not, it'll be fine.  Also, don't eat the aged Soylent Green.


I thought it aged like a fine wine or a fine cheese.  Just a little green meat.  Can't be any worse for me than the school lunch line when I was a kid.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image 187x269]


Please don't go bringing David Lynch into this...
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Petrie dish may look like.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Get farked you colossal douche.

They're using the guard to ensure safe food delivery and sanitation because there's not enough person power to help people otherwise.

When the guard helps during a flood you probably scream posse comitatus into your anime fark pillow.

I have a lot of friends and family in NYC and I am now seriously worried about their health.


Yeah. I'm in this building at the moment.

The reported incident was on a different floor and that whole office has shut down. They're making a pretty good show around here of wiping down every surface. We'll see how it goes.

I am fortunate enough to have a job that allows me to work from home a lot, though I prefer not to. But I might start soon. Or they might start making me. I take papers home every night on the assumption that I'll be ordered not to come in the next day.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is starting to sound like every bad zombie apocalypses move ever.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Get farked you colossal douche.

They're using the guard to ensure safe food delivery and sanitation because there's not enough person power to help people otherwise.

When the guard helps during a flood you probably scream posse comitatus into your anime fark pillow.

I have a lot of friends and family in NYC and I am now seriously worried about their health.


Wow. This coming from someone I have farkied as rooting for cancer.

Stay classy.
 
Juc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too late!
Youtube GSB8p9OlZ5g
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdna.artstation.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Babylon on the Hudson. Ground Zero of the Apocalypse. Yes, it is close to Yonkers.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: [Fark user image 236x367]
What a Petrie dish may look like.


My dad's nurse over the weekend was named "Rochelle" and I had to hear about 10 times about why this joke works here.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo:

Fark user imageView Full Size

How about Indy co I've?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
28 Days! Nobody ain't got no time for that. Bring on Election 2020 now! Let's get this MoFu over with, like Trump says! Sorry. That was Boris, the Great Bore of Babylon.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't say the zed word
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?


This is why curfews and lockdowns, like what China did in Wuhan to stop the spread of the disease, won't work in America.

To many people calling themselves "patriots" will run barricades and get into shootouts with the national guard because they believe it's a hoax.  And the disease will spread on the wings of ignorance.

/Actually, 'on the wings of ignorance' is a pretty cool line, I'm gonna save that and use that somewhere
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

devine: thealgorerhythm: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Get farked you colossal douche.

They're using the guard to ensure safe food delivery and sanitation because there's not enough person power to help people otherwise.

When the guard helps during a flood you probably scream posse comitatus into your anime fark pillow.

I have a lot of friends and family in NYC and I am now seriously worried about their health.

Wow. This coming from someone I have farkied as rooting for cancer.

Stay classy.


Sounds like somebody has a bad case of Rush Limbaugh
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(NSFW Language)

Man confronts Military outside of Las Vegas
Youtube 0-84P2qtQxk


Normal scheduled training taking place at a National Guard armory that has been there for 20 years to include the static display tank that is mentioned at the start of the video and has hosted training events like this since the armory was built.

But hey Corona Corona Corona, Fake News, Deep State, 3 percenters, blah blah blah. Now some SGT has to get yelled at while trying to set up a satellite communications system.

This was one of many that showed up to take video and ask questions, he was the rudest of them, most were harmless.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?


Eat shiat, troll
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Firewater - Dark Days Indeed
Youtube XnNxDL0Dau8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jBw7k85u​aDQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I had no idea the movie had such a good sound track. I may have to watch it when I find it in these piles.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marine1: Just stay home, for farks sake.


For those who can, that's great advice. Sadly many, if not most people, don't have that option.

My wife and I are planning mostly outdoorsy activities for the forseeable future when we go out. Low risk of catching anything from someone if we are hiking with our dogs in the woods and such. Otherwise, we have more option to stay at home than most people do, and I feel bad for folks about that.

We built a society that exists to serve the rich, and unintentionally created ripe conditions to have other countries shutting down travel with US in the foreseeable future.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?


Yeah except that's not what's happening. They aren't quarantining anyone. They are their to help with testing and logistics. The military is pretty good with both of those.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: AuralArgument: [Fark user image 187x269]

Please don't go bringing David Lynch into this...


I'll never get back the two hours I spent watching Eraserhead.  So to have my petty revenge on the world I made my brothers watch it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?


I was hoping Chicago would be the first. :(
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
toraque:

Exactly...

Can't restrict movement cause freedom
Can't force busineses to close cause nah profits
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OK,
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Don't say the zed word


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit just to be sure
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: (NSFW Language)

[YouTube video: Man confronts Military outside of Las Vegas]

Normal scheduled training taking place at a National Guard armory that has been there for 20 years to include the static display tank that is mentioned at the start of the video and has hosted training events like this since the armory was built.

But hey Corona Corona Corona, Fake News, Deep State, 3 percenters, blah blah blah. Now some SGT has to get yelled at while trying to set up a satellite communications system.

This was one of many that showed up to take video and ask questions, he was the rudest of them, most were harmless.


Was that filmed by Tourette's Guy?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Eat shiat, troll


LOL. Did something ruffle your delicate undergarments? You'd be one of the first to be in the forum posting negative shait about this approach if this tactic was promoted by Trump as opposed to Gov Cuomo.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: snoopy2zero: (NSFW Language)

[YouTube video: Man confronts Military outside of Las Vegas]

Normal scheduled training taking place at a National Guard armory that has been there for 20 years to include the static display tank that is mentioned at the start of the video and has hosted training events like this since the armory was built.

But hey Corona Corona Corona, Fake News, Deep State, 3 percenters, blah blah blah. Now some SGT has to get yelled at while trying to set up a satellite communications system.

This was one of many that showed up to take video and ask questions, he was the rudest of them, most were harmless.

Was that filmed by Tourette's Guy?


Actually it was a guy that was part of the Ted Bundy occupation from a few years ago. Apparently being part of 7 militia's keeps a man busy.

Brand Thorton is the fella.

He was the only aggressively stupid one, the rest were OK
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People were like "This is like the show 'Containment' but with new Rochelle instead of Atlanta".
I didn't watch that show but OK.
Anyway, I hope these people stocked up on toilet paper.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My youngest daughter, a healthcare worker just told me about it. She lives within about a mile of this place. One of the doctors where she works tested positive today, so she's getting ready to be quarantined. She said there's nothing at the stores anymore, people have gone nuts.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Get farked you colossal douche.

They're using the guard to ensure safe food delivery and sanitation because there's not enough person power to help people otherwise.

When the guard helps during a flood you probably scream posse comitatus into your anime fark pillow.

I have a lot of friends and family in NYC and I am now seriously worried about their health.


Here's the things not need to worry more about NYC it's already in every major metro complex.

Atlanta
Boston
Chicago
Dallas
Denver
Fort Lauderdale/MIAMI
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Phoenix
Portland
San Francisco
Seattle
Washington DC.

The difference is it seems NYS has had the best response and therefore identifying cases better then anyone else.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: penetrating_virga: New York is the first to pull the ol' police state tactics? What a surprise?

Eat shiat, troll

LOL. Did something ruffle your delicate undergarments? You'd be one of the first to be in the forum posting negative shait about this approach if this tactic was promoted by Trump as opposed to Gov Cuomo.


As much as I hate Trump I'm pretty sure I'd be relieved he's woken up and taken it seriously.

His response to an outbreak in the northeast would be to close the border crossing to Tijuana, because reasons and Mexicans. Oh and also a tax cut for the rich.
 
