(NBC News) We have 10 days. EVERYBODY PANIC
74
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

74 Comments
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anybody know a hospital that takes reservations?

Not gonna be good to not be the early bird.
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think it'll be ok, it's not like most people can really afford to get treated in the USA anyway.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'We are 10 days away from the hospitals getting creamed,'

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a.scpr.orgView Full Size
 
Witchyman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just remind yourself that you expect the government that can't stop telemarketers calling you to somehow contain a virus in a country of 330 million people that, let's face it, is mostly made up of abject morons.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
mmmmmmm creampie
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a hospital get this creamed since I visited the Mayo Clinic's Sperm Bank.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're at the number of official cases that Italy was about two weeks ago so I'm already in a mild panic.

/not hoarding TP and hand sanitizer, just scared for my wife and my parents.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Witchyman: Just remind yourself that you expect the government that can't stop telemarketers calling you to somehow contain a virus in a country of 330 million people that, let's face it, is mostly made up of abject morons.


I have nothing to add.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If we are going to listen to Homeland security experts on pandemics can pediatricians speak about gun violence?
 
perigee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
\
Can anybody identify what the frack is up with their hands right there?

(Yeah. A shame. An inevitability.The land of the Red Retrogrades is about to get its Come-Up-Ants. Ain't nothing fixing it now - brace for impact.)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure plenty of people will drop dead in the streets. That will keep the crowds down to a manageable size at the hospitals.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's right.  Our government has failed us. If anything it's enable this thing to get worse.

We have to take sensible action on our own, as best as possible/as feasible, to help slow and mitigate it.
 
synithium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was tired of working anyway.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world as we know it?

I feel fine.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who's saying this?

(Reads)

Not sure if worried.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: He's right.  Our government has failed us. If anything it's enable this thing to get worse.

We have to take sensible action on our own, as best as possible/as feasible, to help slow and mitigate it.


Our government failed us
Time to deregulate and cut taxes
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

[Fark user image 760x507]


Tiny violins.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

perigee: [media4.s-nbcnews.com image 560x374]\
Can anybody identify what the frack is up with their hands right there?

(Yeah. A shame. An inevitability.The land of the Red Retrogrades is about to get its Come-Up-Ants. Ain't nothing fixing it now - brace for impact.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital. We are prepping our triage tent in south central NC. Anyone suspecting Covid-2019 infection is to be tested in the tent, if positive, contained, taken to a negative pressure room and treated.

We'd prefer you quarantine at home unless you start having shortness of breath or other serious symptoms, though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: 'We are 10 days away from the hospitals getting creamed,'

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed," Tom Bossert, who was Trump's homeland security adviser until he was ousted in 2018, told NBC News. Bossert was never replaced, and Trump eliminated the national security council jobs related to disease outbreaks.

THIS is what needs to be repeated on the news and in print all the time.

Trump keeps channeling Condi Rice's "no one could have predeicted Al-Qaeda striking in the U.S." or Bush 43's "no one could have anticipated the levees in Louisiana breaking" bullshiat with his"no one expects this kind of thing to happen."

Clearly, SMART people DO in fact expect that to happen and that is why contingencies are created.  Response plans are created.  Jobs are created and staffed to deal with these kinds of problems.  If COVID-19 didn't happen and Trump got reelected, I've no doubt he would dismantle and shutter FEMA.
 
fat_free
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Public health experts learned this in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed 50 million to 100 million people around the globe."

In 1918, no one knew what a virus WAS, and Spanish Flu was being treated with bloodletting and whiskey. Read "The Great Influenza" by John Barry.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Witchyman: Just remind yourself that you expect the government that can't stop telemarketers calling you to somehow contain a virus in a country of 330 million people that, let's face it, is mostly made up of abject morons.


And for some reason, we want that same government to provide everyone with healthcare.
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: We're at the number of official cases that Italy was about two weeks ago so I'm already in a mild panic.

/not hoarding TP and hand sanitizer, just scared for my wife and my parents.


The USAs so far behind the curve that it'll prob be a pandemic in the country.
The sensible thing would be for people to be extra careful around people with compromised immune systems.
Wash the hell out of your hands, stay away from folks as much as possible if you've a fever and cough, don't greet people by spitting directly into one another's mouth, you know, common sense stuff.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diogenes: TheSteelCricket: What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

[Fark user image 760x507]

Tiny violins.


*shakes world's smallest fist*
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Log-linear scale shows 30% increase per day, steady over the past week. That'll add up to a fark load in 10 days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
,
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

[Fark user image 760x507]


Supposed to look like a little heart. All the kids are doing it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Juc: Wash the hell out of your hands, stay away from folks as much as possible if you've a fever and cough, don't greet people by spitting directly into one another's mouth, you know, common sense stuff.


Is it OK to still kiss my cat Mrs. Snoogums full on the lips?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The virus doesn't scare me, but the Aftershock to our entire healthcare system does. Remember you don't want to have ANY reason to go to the ER in the coming weeks, because they will be in triage mode.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: TheSteelCricket: What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

[Fark user image 760x507]

Supposed to look like a little heart. All the kids are doing it.


v for victory.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

genner: I'm sure plenty of people will drop dead in the streets. That will keep the crowds down to a manageable size at the hospitals.


tieryas.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: He's right.  Our government has failed us. If anything it's enable this thing to get worse.

We have to take sensible action on our own, as best as possible/as feasible, to help slow and mitigate it.


One funny.  Sorry I hurt some dumbass Trumper's fee fees.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: What's with the hands? Gang signs? Code for SOS or run away or send money?

[Fark user image 760x507]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finger_​h​eart
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Log-linear scale shows 30% increase per day, steady over the past week. That'll add up to a fark load in 10 days.

[Fark user image 425x677],


Eh I still got people on facebook posting cancer, flu and car accidents are worse.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Witchyman: Just remind yourself that you expect the government that can't stop telemarketers calling you to somehow contain a virus in a country of 330 million people that, let's face it, is mostly made up of abject morons.


and yet a large percentage want the government to be in charge of Healthcare...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lot of information
except
duration
symptoms
and survival techniques.
treatment
mortality rates
A map of the US with cases confirmed.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep. Doesn't take much math to extrapolate that result. We've canceled all of our plans for the next month, and neither of us has to leave the house - no biggie for me, as that's my usual M.O., but it may stress my wife a bit - so that we can stay relatively safe while the wave continues to rise.

The wave isn't even close to cresting yet.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A "homeland security adviser" is making medical predictions....  color me TERRIFIED.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Log-linear scale shows 30% increase per day, steady over the past week. That'll add up to a fark load in 10 days.

[Fark user image 425x677],


Only if reported accurately
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure everyone is already panicking or else stores would not be out of some common household items.
But hey lets kick it up another notch.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But we have the world's best thoughts and prayers system
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Juc: Wash the hell out of your hands, stay away from folks as much as possible if you've a fever and cough, don't greet people by spitting directly into one another's mouth, you know, common sense stuff.

Is it OK to still kiss my cat Mrs. Snoogums full on the lips?


My cat actually has coronavirus.  Came from the breeder with it.

We give him Lysine treats (how Jurassic Park).  I keep fantasizing I can take hooman Lysine supplements.  Or that kissing him will give me antibodies.

Then my brain comes back online.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Juc: don't greet people by spitting directly into one another's mouth, you know, common sense stuff.


Is the butthole still acceptable?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Log-linear scale shows 30% increase per day, steady over the past week. That'll add up to a fark load in 10 days.

[Fark user image 425x677],



Unrelated - has anyone else been having strange dreams about an old religious woman in Nebraska?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The CDC keep saying WASH YOUR HANDS... guess what, the virus stays in the air for 30 minutes in a closed space. If you take any sort of public transportation, someone sick without a mask cough and you breath that shiat in, you're infected.

Washing your hands is fine but we're at the point everyone need to wear a mask while in public.
 
