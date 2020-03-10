 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   When an arrest goes wrong in Wisconsin it can hurt. He's got my d*** spray him, spray him already   (tmj4.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once there, officers observed a small group of people arguing outside the bar and tried to talk with them. The group started walking away and when officers told them they were not free to go......The officer attempted to grab Watkins' arm, to which he immediately resisted.

The last time I checked "arguing" is not a crime and cops just can't go grabbing people's arms because they they think they're all powerful. If you witnessed a crime, fine, arrest somebody, but arguing isn't a crime.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Once there, officers observed a small group of people arguing outside the bar and tried to talk with them. The group started walking away and when officers told them they were not free to go......The officer attempted to grab Watkins' arm, to which he immediately resisted.

The last time I checked "arguing" is not a crime and cops just can't go grabbing people's arms because they they think they're all powerful. If you witnessed a crime, fine, arrest somebody, but arguing isn't a crime.


RESPECT MY AUTHORITAH!
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is it "Cop a feel" or "Feel a Cop" ?

/ could never get that starve a cold, feed a fever saying either.
// starve a fever, feed a cold ?
/// feed a starve, cold a fever ?
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DNTFA
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess a sedagive was right out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weird, I pay extra for that at the TSA screening.
 
lennavan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Watkins has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Why isn't grabbing someone's d*** sexual assault?
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Twelve years for being disrespectful.

/pick up that can, citizen.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They will be retelling this tale with great gusto at that officer's retirement party. Many times.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Repeater?
If re means to do again, then how does one peat the first time?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the ol' dick twist!!!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lennavan: Watkins has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Why isn't grabbing someone's d*** sexual assault?


Because it wasn't a hard tissue injury?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lennavan: Watkins has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Why isn't grabbing someone's d*** sexual assault?


I'm sure you could charge sexual assault but that is already a good number of charges with likely extra penalties. I imagine a lot of police would not want to be known as a sexual assault victim because machismo
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That officer visited the ER where they did not observe any injury.

Watkins has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Sounds reasonable!
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would you keep a duck in your pants anyway?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: That officer visited the ER where they did not observe any injury.

Watkins has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Sounds reasonable!


Reasonable or not, grabbing an officer's dick seems like the sort of ill advised action that's worth stopping and considering your life choices over.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Repeater?
If re means to do again, then how does one peat the first time?


It is not peat, it is Peter.  They were grabbing Peter!
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Once there, officers observed a small group of people arguing outside the bar and tried to talk with them. The group started walking away and when officers told them they were not free to go......The officer attempted to grab Watkins' arm, to which he immediately resisted.

The last time I checked "arguing" is not a crime and cops just can't go grabbing people's arms because they they think they're all powerful. If you witnessed a crime, fine, arrest somebody, but arguing isn't a crime.


They can detain you to keep the peace, and resisting that detention is a crime.  There's nothing "all powerful" about it - it's what peace officers are supposed to do.  There are a lot of options between "do nothing" and "make an arrest".

Arguing may well be a crime in any event.  Disturbing the peace and public drunkeness and disorderly behavior come to mind.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat man's underwear: Why would you keep a duck in your pants anyway?


Based on your Fark handle I'm gonna guess you have 7 or 8 tucked away .... down there.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Repeater?
If re means to do again, then how does one peat the first time?

It is not peat, it is Peter.  They were grabbing Peter!


Damn auto correction!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lennavan: to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Why isn't grabbing someone's d*** sexual assault?


Because intent matters. If there was no sexual motive, then it's not sexual assault. If some pervert with a foot fetish rubs your feet, that's sexual. If your podiatrist does it, that's just poor career planning.
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember kids, if a cop hits you, thats ok, if you hit the cop, you're going away.

Next time, we'll cover how cops can and will lie to you about anything with perfect legal standing, but why lying to them is a criminal offense.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: lennavan: to a law enforcement officer, repeater, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater and disorderly conduct - PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater. He faces up to $34,000 and/or over 12 years in prison.

Why isn't grabbing someone's d*** sexual assault?

Because intent matters. If there was no sexual motive, then it's not sexual assault. If some pervert with a foot fetish rubs your feet, that's sexual. If your podiatrist does it, that's just poor career planning.


eadt.co.ukView Full Size


Yes, it certainly is.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let me get this clear... someone grabbed his dick, and the officer wanted somebody else to spray the assailant?

Kinky.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You have learned well.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You don't cross the shriveled blue line!
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sheesh, he doesn't have your dick, it's just his thumb!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you poor bastard...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Repeater?
If re means to do again, then how does one peat the first time?


Pete and Repeat were in a boat.  Pete fell overboard.  Who was left?
 
