Librarians and drag queens and protesters, oh my 🏳️‍🌈
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Library - SNL
Youtube r1xA7B4SY6A
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I don't want my kids to know certain things, I can't allow your kids to know certain things, and your opinion is irrelevant. So there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a Republican bill that could imprison librarians who host a drag queen story hour or allow youth to check out books on LGBTQ topics

What. the Actual. F*CK.

It's not bad enough Ben Baker wants to jail (presumably) a library director who approves a program, this asshole wants to jail any librarian for even checking out a book on LGBTQ topcs to a kid? Jesus f*cking Christ.  What has this country come to.

OK - any of you Farkers wants to tell me gays don't experience discrimination any more, I hereby state you are absolutely full of shiat and here's the goddamn proof.  Remember, this is one guy who is brave enough to let his bigot flag fly.  There are tons of people - the majority where I live - who think gays are evil and should be invisible, and they are too chickenshiat to say it in public.  Because in their hearts, they know they it's wrong.  I'm willing to bet most of them are just trying to get over their self-loathing for their own fantasies.  Ben Baker in particular - I'm certain he is down in the basement every night, spanking it to the most unspeakably deviant gay porn out there..

F*ck this asshole and f*ck anyone who agrees with him, whether they say it out loud or not.

Frankly, I hope some librarian does get jailed over something like this.  Hell, I'll volunteer.  If it would help bring this to the attention of the nation, it would be f*cking worth it.

/This pisses me off on SO many levels
//Did I mention. F*CK this asshole
///and the butt plug he rode in on
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seeing stories like this genuinely gives me hope for humanity. I cannot even get my mind around an elected official suggesting librarians should be arrested for hosting a drag queen story hour. It boggles the mind.

"The main thing is, I want to be able to take my kids to a library and make sure they're in a safe environment, and that they're not gonna be exposed to something that is objectionable material," Baker told a local news station. "Unfortunately, there are some libraries in the state of Missouri that have done this. And that's a problem."

Exposed to objectionable material at a library? Methinks someone should send CPS to your house first.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Worth saying again.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You still can't make me believe that Missouri has a government.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Call me crazy, but I'm thinking there might be a First Amendment issue there.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: You still can't make me believe that Missouri has a government.


Show me....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: You still can't make me believe that Missouri has a government.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't have kids.  Problem solved.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bunch of assholes.  I mean that in the worst possible way.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh no! Someone has dressed colorfully and read to the children.

I suspect that the people who have a problem with this have not actually attended one of these events.
 
synithium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Since I don't want my kids to know certain things, I can't allow your kids to know certain things, and your opinion is irrelevant. So there.


Your kids will be dumb.  Why would you want that?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who has their panties in a twist over this?
 
