(CNBC)   White House: plan for economic response to coronavirus is 'not there right now'. Stock market: that several hundred point rally from earlier this morning is also 'not there right now'   (cnbc.com) divider line
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee whiz, none of the lapdog's polishing Trump's balls knows what they're doing? Color me SHOCKED!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if our government cared about human beings as much as it cares about stocks.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if avoiding STD's was trump's personal Vietnam war, is avoiding Coronavirus his personal gulf war?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of people die every day! Buy moar stocks! Hoax!

-Literally the farking President of the United States of America
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My financial app notifications today:

ABC has hit a 52 week low...BCD has hit a 52 week low...XYZ has hit a 52 week low...etc
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a tax on fevers, boom, deficit gone.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh it's almost like every time Trump or the White House speak its reminds propel president Trump is a thing and people respond by running the fark away.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a public health crisis. Why is the administration handling it like an economic crisis?

Is it because Trump, his family, many of his cabinet secretaries and advisors, and their families all are heavily invested in the stock market? With the market responding to the coronavirus outbreak like it has, does this mean the Trump administration is more worried about the net worth of its own than the health of the American people?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Markets: "Financial aid, financial aid, financial aid!"
Trump: "We have financial aid at home."
Financial aid at home: "..."
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are a bunch of fark-ups.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TV news is showing a "Stocks surge" story right now, while the live tracker has just gone negative for the day.

CUT MORE TAXES !!!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the government 65 million morons asked for and tens of millions more weren't worried enough to say no to.

Enjoy the ride.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dow down 26 points... good jerb, Donnie!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump promised a major plan yesterday and a major response that was going to be big and major.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Dow down 26 points... good jerb, Donnie!


Make that down 127.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Dow down 26 points... good jerb, Donnie!


It was just up 850 an hour ago, holy shiat
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again more proof that the educated business class who often come into our little discussions and berate us for our Liberal viewpoints are standing on a pedestal of clouds. They really believed Don the Don's syndicate could handle this fiasco. They've handled so many others so well after all. The economy is on the verge of collapse because The Peter Principle has finally caught up with us all.

/ Executives on boards of other executives who are on boards of other executives and the circle jerk of strife is complete.
// Someone's got to keep those yacht clubs and golf resorts going I guess.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I thought this was a public health crisis. Why is the administration handling it like an economic crisis?

Is it because Trump, his family, many of his cabinet secretaries and advisors, and their families all are heavily invested in the stock market? With the market responding to the coronavirus outbreak like it has, does this mean the Trump administration is more worried about the net worth of its own than the health of the American people?


Well it is an economic crisis.  The market is taking a dive, and people are going to stop going out and spending money.  So you're going to have sick people and people are going to be left pennyless because they either cant work or they don't have a job anymore.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Wing - Secret Plan to Fight Inflation
Youtube B_3kELe0M8A
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I thought this was a public health crisis. Why is the administration handling it like an economic crisis?

Is it because Trump, his family, many of his cabinet secretaries and advisors, and their families all are heavily invested in the stock market? With the market responding to the coronavirus outbreak like it has, does this mean the Trump administration is more worried about the net worth of its own than the health of the American people?


He doesn't see public health crises as real. People get sick, it is never bad as the media claims, and then they get better. Why spook the markets with something that will either be over by April when flu season is over or top scientists will figure out a clue by then?

The fact that East Asian countries and Italy have had to be so proactive to stem the tide of the spread seems like an overreaction to him, and if America ever gets to this point he will complain that nobody could have known this was necessary because he has been trying to stop anyone who says it is necessary because they are fearmongers.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sad trombone*
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait, the "real plan" is going to be announced today.  Last night's announcement was just to see how far futures would fly.  Stay tuned.  It's going to be big.  Biggest ever!
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the opening bell the Dow immediately gained 500+ points, but has now given all that and more back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: WordsnCollision: Dow down 26 points... good jerb, Donnie!

It was just up 850 an hour ago, holy shiat


Part of that was "it has to go up after that drop, even if it's not sustainable I can make money on the dead cat bounce" and part of that was "looks like the Feds are finally getting serious about this...." Then the guys making money off the bounce sold to actually make that money, and everyone else realized that this great plan wasn't.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x284]


Comparing Trump do a dog is so very wrong since the dog aint evil like Trump is.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: My financial app notifications today:

ABC has hit a 52 week low...BCD has hit a 52 week low...XYZ has hit a 52 week low...etc


So time for some ABV and THC I reckon.

/ Alcohol by volume ...
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just see this as a chance to buy cheap stock that will inevitably rebound in the long run. I can pass it on to my kids after Covid-2019 kills me.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: WordsnCollision: Dow down 26 points... good jerb, Donnie!

It was just up 850 an hour ago, holy shiat


The only reason it went up is because Orange Chatterer started babbling about tax cuts, but he won't talk to the Dems and he doesn't actually have a specific plan, so there's no reason to reinvest on that basis.

Why investors still listen to him long enough to create even these short bumps is beyond me. How many times does the shiatheel have to pull the wool over their eyes before they realize that's all he's doing?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And apparently coronavirus is here right now -- by "here" I mean the building where I am currently sitting.

(No, I do not work for Steve Cohen. Nor am I Steve Cohen. It's a big building.)
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA's "Key Points": However, inside the administration, some officials were stunned by Trump's claim that he would hold a press conference Tuesday to announce an economic plan as the actual details remain up in the air.

If you're "stunned" by Trump deciding to wing it and bullshiat up a plan that has no possibility of ever happening at this point, you're too stupid to remember to farking breathe, let alone be a government official.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: And apparently coronavirus is here right now -- by "here" I mean the building where I am currently sitting.

(No, I do not work for Steve Cohen. Nor am I Steve Cohen. It's a big building.)


quick set up a short position on his lifespan.
hedge fund managers must have shiatty lungs and sinuses due to the coke right?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live Now: Beginning with the Pence fellatio of Trump.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: And apparently coronavirus is here right now -- by "here" I mean the building where I am currently sitting.

(No, I do not work for Steve Cohen. Nor am I Steve Cohen. It's a big building.)


I've got some bad news for you, novel Coronavirus is almost certainly all over the U.S. already. We missed the opportunity to track the initial cases and spread by weeks because of the plodding response caused by this administration's defunding of departments and gutting of leadership.

At this point, we're just waiting to see how bad it already is as testing finally ramps up.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Live Now: Beginning with the Pence fellatio of Trump.


For someone who's supposed to be really religious, he sure seems to lack any semblance of a soul.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: FTFA's "Key Points": However, inside the administration, some officials were stunned by Trump's claim that he would hold a press conference Tuesday to announce an economic plan as the actual details remain up in the air.

If you're "stunned" by Trump deciding to wing it and bullshiat up a plan that has no possibility of ever happening at this point, you're too stupid to remember to farking breathe, let alone be a government official.


Listen, they explained the need for responsible stewardship to inspire confidence to him and this time they think he really got it.

How were they supposed to know he would call an audible and hope it all works out for the best except that he always does this?

If it helps, the markets are back up, but nowhere near where they were this morning.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Live Now: Beginning with the Pence fellatio of Trump.


Now?  I thought it was 5:30 this afternoon?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all over the place! 76 points up to 95 points. What an asshole!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Imagine if our government cared about human beings as much as it cares about stocks.


Corporations are people, my friend.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sensible idea like paid medical leave for all being brought up would have resulted in the person being tackled and hauled off.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Gee whiz, none of the lapdog's polishing Trump's balls knows what they're doing? Color me SHOCKED!


They are the best ball polishers, believe me!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
BFD.  We're on a downward trend.  Stimulus packages, cutting the interest rate, etc. is like when you were a kid at the beach, the tide was coming in and you were building those futile sand walls or little moats to prevent the inevitable destruction of your castle or sand sculpture.
 
aungen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: And apparently coronavirus is here right now -- by "here" I mean the building where I am currently sitting.

(No, I do not work for Steve Cohen. Nor am I Steve Cohen. It's a big building.)


Some shiathead just coughed on my desk area.  Am I allowed to stab him yet?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dead cat in a rubber room.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aungen: Super Chronic: And apparently coronavirus is here right now -- by "here" I mean the building where I am currently sitting.

(No, I do not work for Steve Cohen. Nor am I Steve Cohen. It's a big building.)

Some shiathead just coughed on my desk area.  Am I allowed to stab him yet?


Only if you wash your hands first.  And don't touch your face!
 
