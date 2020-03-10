 Skip to content
(The Sun)   $4,500 and all the corona I can handle --- sign me up --- wait, wait, WAIT, that's not a beer, THAT'S NOT A BEER   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they have a chance to be a hero in the war against this virus I am sick and tired of hearing of.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having coronavirus would at least be more interesting than having a Corona.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
a vaccine that could be used next winter

*clears throat nervously*
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Corona was never beer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While we're at it, can we get some Lyme Disease?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
£3.5K sounds good, but hang back a while ... the second mouse gets the cheese.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmm. Superbug?
 
cat836g
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Medics will also collect any dirty tissues so they can be weighed to measure their "viral load".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby is a poorly educated potato or a mushroom.

Because this is the only way in which subby could confuse the common cold with COVID-19.

Like a CHAMP.... or, you know, a stoopid....

Also.. .repeats are awesome....
 
