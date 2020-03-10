 Skip to content
(CBC)   Cruise ships are tubs of contagion partly because sick passengers are the Doc's lucrative side hustle when he's not giving ladies "a tour of the ship"   (cbc.ca) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Flu, exhausting and new
Coronavirus, we're expecting you

The Death boat, soone we'lll be infecting another shore.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i'd dare someone to test the crusty sock on my floor but i don't want to get charged with negligent homicide
 
synithium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesnt anyone remember sick house syndrome from the farking 90s?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oh subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plague ships...
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [bing.com image 474x688]


The venn diagram of appeared on "Love Boat", "Fantasy Island", and "Battle of the Network Stars" is a pretty tight set of circles.
 
starlost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
when i was a kid water fountains were everywhere. i don't know where i'm going with this but the only water fountain i know of now is in a town park and on the fountain is a sign saying do not allow your dog to drink from the fountain.
 
Cormee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're in the market for one, now would be a good time to buy
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dletter: Jack Sabbath: [bing.com image 474x688]

The venn diagram of appeared on "Love Boat", "Fantasy Island", and "Battle of the Network Stars" is a pretty tight set of circles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dletter: Jack Sabbath: [bing.com image 474x688]

The venn diagram of appeared on "Love Boat", "Fantasy Island", and "Battle of the Network Stars" is a pretty tight set of circles.


Tight like Janet's a$$, yes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As aggravating as it is to have people still going on cruises during pandemics, you have to really wonder about the people who still go, even though they know they are starting to feel a little bit under the weather.

Cruise ships probably should take your temperature before you are allowed to board, and they probably should do that even during not a pandemic.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, there is a problem with the little man in the boat?
 
synithium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As aggravating as it is to have people still going on cruises during pandemics, you have to really wonder about the people who still go, even though they know they are starting to feel a little bit under the weather.

Cruise ships probably should take your temperature before you are allowed to board, and they probably should do that even during not a pandemic.


Let's see....go in the death cruise or stay home and be miserable and potentially go on a localized shotgun rampage?

These are hard choices.
 
tothekor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As aggravating as it is to have people still going on cruises during pandemics, you have to really wonder about the people who still go, even though they know they are starting to feel a little bit under the weather.

Cruise ships probably should take your temperature before you are allowed to board, and they probably should do that even during not a pandemic.


Are cruise tickets refundable? I bet they're like airline tickets. Once you bought them you better effin' use them or lose them.
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As aggravating as it is to have people still going on cruises during pandemics, you have to really wonder about the people who still go, even though they know they are starting to feel a little bit under the weather.

Cruise ships probably should take your temperature before you are allowed to board, and they probably should do that even during not a pandemic.


I believe a number of cruise lines are taking people's temperatures before boarding right now. As for people going even if they aren't feeling 100%, I get it - every cruise I've been on has made me sign something saying "I swear I totally feel fine" when I board, and I always have, but I'm sure people lie. After all, they paid for the cruise and if they say they feel terrible and get denied boarding or are quarantined in their cabin, it's not like they'll get a refund.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Close quarters.  Pffffft.  This is how US Marines sleep aboard ship . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tothekor: winedrinkingman: As aggravating as it is to have people still going on cruises during pandemics, you have to really wonder about the people who still go, even though they know they are starting to feel a little bit under the weather.

Cruise ships probably should take your temperature before you are allowed to board, and they probably should do that even during not a pandemic.

Are cruise tickets refundable? I bet they're like airline tickets. Once you bought them you better effin' use them or lose them.


Right now, cruises are offering refunds to people that request them. But in general, this is the case - if you "Do the right thing" and didn't board because you were sick, you'd be throwing thousand of dollars down the drain.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 234x215]

Unavailable for comment.


Jack Sabbath: [bing.com image 474x688]


You always knew Bernie was getting a lot of action.  Sly and unassuming guy.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cormee: If you're in the market for one, now would be a good time to buy


I was thinking about that - if you got COVID19 early and recovered, you could probably get some great deals on cut-rate cruises right now.

/ Assuming you can't get it twice
// And are willing to risk sitting in quarantine for weeks
 
