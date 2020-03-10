 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   China will shortly be launching a public education program on how to correctly show your gratitude to the Party and to President Xi for correctly managing the COVID crisis   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

834 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really he delivers this message while wearing a mask. That's a convincing argument you got there  Wang.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not much different than the message the White House pushes every day.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump seen furiously taking notes...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off with the twitter links.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Trump seen furiously taking notes...


came to post this.  Guaranteed he will try to emulate it
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is the biggest premature celebration in history given this nasty little sucker's propensity for mutating into something much worse.

/the virus is bad too
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmmmmmm....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Really he delivers this message while wearing a mask. That's a convincing argument you got there  Wang.


It's like when the bomb disposal guy says everything is fine as they're running past you.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: This is the biggest premature celebration in history given this nasty little sucker's propensity for mutating into something much worse.

/the virus is bad too


cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.


that Chiba is an unfeeling bastard
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got your thank you right here:

imgix.ranker.comView Full Size

Hearken to my words, cocksuckers and hoopleheads. These farking Celestials spread their pestilence among us unchecked. Are we, the good and decent people of this town, of mind to allow these yellow cocksuckers to infect us? Let the first Celestial cough in my direction, and watch me cut him stem to stern so that his bowels fall into the dirt, a reminder to any other cocksucker to cover his farking mouth when moved to tempestuous hacking.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.


holidogtimes.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I got your thank you right here:

[imgix.ranker.com image 280x280]
Hearken to my words, cocksuckers and hoopleheads. These farking Celestials spread their pestilence among us unchecked. Are we, the good and decent people of this town, of mind to allow these yellow cocksuckers to infect us? Let the first Celestial cough in my direction, and watch me cut him stem to stern so that his bowels fall into the dirt, a reminder to any other cocksucker to cover his farking mouth when moved to tempestuous hacking.


That was beautiful.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Winnie The Pooh, Winnie The Pooh!
Chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff!
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zbtop: Trump seen furiously taking notes...


"Man, those Orientals really know how to make people kiss ass."
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.


This. China doesn't care about life or well-being, only in being loyal to the leader.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thismomentinblackhistory: This is the biggest premature celebration in history given this nasty little sucker's propensity for mutating into something much worse.

/the virus is bad too

[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 624x352]


Sir well done.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read that headline as public execution program and the fact that the word China was in there as well made me not even miss a beat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah its all good but we still dont know how the virus started... sooooooooo yeah.

/no it wasnt bat soup, that was fake news from fox news... because of course it was
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Napoleon, Mighty Leader - Animal Farm Song - Song of the Grateful Duck
Youtube 2QrhhaWp-0o
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Winnie The Pooh, Winnie The Pooh!
Chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff!


I wish some western leader would do a press conference about how the virus started with a whole puppet show with winnie the pooh.

Thatd be freaking hilarious.

/fark xi
//fark his commie dictatorship and all those who suck up to them for money
///bunch of hoes with no morals
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I read that headline as public execution program and the fact that the word China was in there as well made me not even miss a beat.


That is a strange thing to fap to....
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't stop laughing.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bat sandwiches for everyone!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I read that headline as public execution program and the fact that the word China was in there as well made me not even miss a beat.


Well it's an education program in which the exams have some extreme consequences.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.


Slavery is like that.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: This text is now purple: Chiba does not care how many die, only that the survivors are obedient.

that Chiba is an unfeeling bastard


He's a guy who fights bears, what do you expect?

\also China
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
silly Chinese, they misspelled re-education
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Eli WhiskeyDik: I read that headline as public execution program and the fact that the word China was in there as well made me not even miss a beat.

That is a strange thing to fap to....


Don't judge me!!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Turnip_the_radio: Winnie The Pooh, Winnie The Pooh!
Chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff!

I wish some western leader would do a press conference about how the virus started with a whole puppet show with winnie the pooh.

Thatd be freaking hilarious.

/fark xi
//fark his commie dictatorship and all those who suck up to them for money
///bunch of hoes with no morals


More like Winnie the Flu, amirite?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should all go and shake his hand.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only the Leader of the Free World had provided a reasonably competent counterexample.

Thanks, Trump.  Not only have you farked things up at home, you've handed China a propaganda win that would have been inconceivable when the shiat first hit the fan.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.