(Some Guy)   Iran digs mass graves for its 27 alcohol poisoning dead that tried to cure themselves from coronavirus   (strangesounds.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong alcohol, folks. Any farker out front could have told you.

/methanol BAD
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a cover story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you ban alcohol.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They better start digging mass graves cause they have hundreds of thousands of infected in the country...

Good thing for Iran, the majority of their population is young.

0-14 years: 24.23% (male 10,291,493 /female 9,823,838)15-24 years: 14.05% (male 5,973,320 /female 5,689,501)25-54 years: 48.86% (male 20,698,748 /female 19,863,223)55-64 years: 7.39% (male 3,022,134 /female 3,113,443)65 years and over: 5.48% (male 2,111,390 /female 2,437,655) (2018 est.)So even if everyone got the virus, not many would die.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't do Methanol
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: This sounds like a cover story.


Wait for the video of another SAM launch. . .
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is God's punishment because some Iranian men once saw a woman's dirty, suggestively sexy ankle.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It worked in the sense that they did not die from coronavirus.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a shame if only there was a way to inform people that this is a bad idea
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've found my new excuse if I ever come in hung over.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If one of your confirmed coronovirus carriers leaves your country, does that help or hurt your overall numbers?

https://www.mosaiquefm.net/fr/actuali​t​e-national-tunisie/701407/le-bizertin-​teste-positif-au-coronavirus-quitte-la​-tunisie

warning: French.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Coronavirus is God's punishment because some Iranian men once saw a woman's dirty, suggestively sexy ankle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What a shame if only there was a way to inform people that this is a bad idea


They could tell them through the media, but as their media is a state run lie factory, an Iranian may not believe them.  It's a real pickle.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 epidemic in Iran is going out-of-control with people licking sacred shrines in Qom (Iranian coronavirus epicenter)

Tell you what. You keep putting your faith in god, I keep putting my faith in science. I honestly wish you good luck, you'll need it.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder why it's going out of control, they're going all blarney stone on their shrines..

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 epidemic in Iran is going out-of-control with people licking sacred shrines in Qom (Iranian coronavirus epicenter) and lying dead in morgue cemeteries.
 
synithium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're they trying to cure it or were they, erm, tired of dealing with it?

There are worse ways to die than alcohol poisoning.  Off the top of my head suffocating to death slowly is probably one of them.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orundarkes: Gee I wonder why it's going out of control, they're going all blarney stone on their shrines..

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 epidemic in Iran is going out-of-control with people licking sacred shrines in Qom (Iranian coronavirus epicenter) and lying dead in morgue cemeteries.


Reminds me of when the flagellants went from town to town during the Black Death, whipping themselves and leaving their bodily fluids all over everything, in an attempt to gain God's forgiveness and stop the plague.
 
freidog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's see what other breaking news Strange Sounds is bringing us,
Lake Tahoe at risk for Tsunami,
Aliens landing in Spain
Red wine from your faucets in Italy.

Yep, seems like a legitimate news source to me.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

synithium: We're they trying to cure it or were they, erm, tired of dealing with it?

There are worse ways to die than alcohol poisoning.  Off the top of my head suffocating to death slowly is probably one of them.


Methanol poisoning is no fun at all.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: orundarkes: Gee I wonder why it's going out of control, they're going all blarney stone on their shrines..

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 epidemic in Iran is going out-of-control with people licking sacred shrines in Qom (Iranian coronavirus epicenter) and lying dead in morgue cemeteries.

Reminds me of when the flagellants went from town to town during the Black Death, whipping themselves and leaving their bodily fluids all over everything, in an attempt to gain God's forgiveness and stop the plague.


Plus ça change....
 
synithium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: synithium: We're they trying to cure it or were they, erm, tired of dealing with it?

There are worse ways to die than alcohol poisoning.  Off the top of my head suffocating to death slowly is probably one of them.

Methanol poisoning is no fun at all.


I would likely choose Jack but I mean we are sanctioning them So they got limited choices.

//never drank methanol
 
booger42
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quick!  Send them our surplus toilet paper!
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they have the Covid-19 virus??  NO?

Then yes, they are cured!
 
