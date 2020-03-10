 Skip to content
(Reuters) You would think that if God really hated LGBT people he would give the coronavirus only to them
    Last week U.S. radio host  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if you're straight and are accepting of others choosing who they love and who they sleep with, then god, apparently throws you into the same sinner bus.

Religion is a farked up fairy tale.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They certainly only did someone....
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did what?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: give only tothem?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest problem with God is that he seems to attract an awful lot of assholes.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Did what?


them

It's right there in the headline
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold up everyone!

We don't know if those pangolins were gay.

Nttawwt
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gays aren't the cause of the coronavirus.

However, they are responsible for ruining the soil.

/They're building landing strips for gay martians.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Albert911emt: Did what?

them

It's right there in the headline



I done thought subby did screwed up. D'oh!!
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Subby: give only tothem?


?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God can't just "did" it to them, he has to "did" it to those that don't hate gays as well.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayof?
 
ruta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Did what?


Not alive. You know, did.

Flight of the Conchords - He maybe did...
Youtube NRdg1MOYxHo
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wat?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did what now?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish religious people didn't make it so hard to not hate them. It takes so much energy.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no you did int!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL THEY MADE A HEADLINE WITH A GRAMMATICAL ERROR GO LIVE SO PEOPLE WOULD CLICK ON IT AND COMPLAIN AFTER THE ADS LOAD HAHAHA OH MAN MODMINS YOU GOT US SO GOOD
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, see Subby, 'cause *I* have to be punished because *I* am acting favorably toward the gheys.  So therefore all of society must be made to pay because society is treating people with some modicum of general respect.

People are disgusting.
 
Kirkenhegelstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even by our low standards, that headline is an abortion.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only gave them sayof subby?!?

\i can't even!!!
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So because of gay people god made a virus that kills a higher percentage of the elderly, who are by the way also the most religious.

Wow that guy you pray to, really seems to not give a shiat about you.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah?  Well, joke's on God then, because I'm a trans-woman dating a trans-man, so technically it's all still straight, so there!  :-p
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Preview" is your friend, subby.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you think that, subby? Corona virus is our punishment for not hating them enough.  If we go out and repress them God will be appeased and and mitigate the virus. Jeez, it's like you never went to church or something.
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal caught co0rnavrus?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hilarious how these people always ignore their own who get randomly slaughtered by the disasters they claim God sent to punish the people they hate.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lady here at work who thinks it's God's way of telling us we need to get along. She just came back from a vacation in Italy this week, too.

/I really wish I was kidding
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh at least its not the jews fault... yet
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the height of the AIDS crisis I heard that was God's punishment on gays.   I pointed out that must make lesbians God's chosen people, based on infection rates.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a new variation on Analy Inflicted Death Sentence?

/Jesus said 'Love everybody'
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then I guess last night while watching "Stripes" on cable TV with a friend, somewhere, somehow, I caused a case of coronavirus in someone else.

Sorry, person. But it was still fun.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: It's hilarious how these people always ignore their own who get randomly slaughtered by the disasters they claim God sent to punish the people they hate.


Isn't amazing how God only punishes the east/gulf coasts with hurricanes? Talk to me when a hurricane hits Vegas.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(The Pride march is) a parade against nature, and when someone goes against nature, the one who created nature takes revenge on him," the Israeli daily newspaper, Israel Hayom, reported Mazuz as saying.

You know how I know someone hasn't studied nature very much?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Then I guess last night while watching "Stripes" on cable TV with a friend, somewhere, somehow, I caused a case of coronavirus in someone else.

Sorry, person. But it was still fun.


No offense, but you got horny after watching Stripes? Really?
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: sayof?


Came to say sayof.  Sayof was sayoffed.  Satisified.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's true.  I have a gay brother in Chicago, and now my sister is being quarantined in LA.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rigby-Reardon:

Calling them home.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Then I guess last night while watching "Stripes" on cable TV with a friend, somewhere, somehow, I caused a case of coronavirus in someone else.

Sorry, person. But it was still fun.

No offense, but you got horny after watching Stripes? Really?


Mud-wrestling scene.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: So because of gay people god made a virus that kills a higher percentage of the elderly, who are by the way also the most religious.

Wow that guy you pray to, really seems to not give a shiat about you.


Or he really sucks at being God.

"Gonna totally stick it to the gays with this disease!!  Oh Shiat... I missed and hit the old people.  Tithes are gonna suck this week."
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby caught sayof accidentally the whole thing.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember when there was news of some lab working on a gay-maker weapon to use on the Taliban or Iraq or somebody?  It was something about how once it was used against the enemy they would be too busy, getting busy in their bunkers, to stop our troops from winning?

I don't remember hearing any of these pastors condemning those scientists for trying inflict fabulousness on others.  And if you don't want it, you shouldn't be wanting it on your neighbors either.  That whole, treat others the way you want to be treated, thing.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is news?  Lemme know when a "religious figure" does the opposite.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Even if you're straight and are accepting of others choosing who they love and who they sleep with, then god, apparently throws you into the same sinner bus.

Religion is a farked up fairy tale.


"Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live."

These are the words that these religious nuts live by.  The above phrase in the old testament enforces the belief that if you have knowledge of another person that has committed a sin, and you do nothing to stop it, then you too are guilty of that sin.

This is also the same religion that says that I must be punished for the rest of my life, because of something my parents did before I even existed.

IMHO, anyone who still adheres to this kind of thinking needs repeated kicks to their nether regions...
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Does anyone remember when there was news of some lab working on a gay-maker weapon to use on the Taliban or Iraq or somebody?  It was something about how once it was used against the enemy they would be too busy, getting busy in their bunkers, to stop our troops from winning?

I don't remember hearing any of these pastors condemning those scientists for trying inflict fabulousness on others.  And if you don't want it, you shouldn't be wanting it on your neighbors either.  That whole, treat others the way you want to be treated, thing.


Step 1: Spread rumors that liberals love trans fats, as the "trans" part of the fats result in possible transgenderism, hence the name.

Step 2: Obesity epidemic dwindles as R's force food companies to ban trans fats completely from the manufacturing process, because those fats are "sissifying" our youth.
 
Devo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Gays aren't the cause of the coronavirus.

However, they are responsible for ruining the soil.

/They're building landing strips for gay martians.


Stuart... Is that you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
varmitydog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yet another gay agenda "we're so persecuted" story.  Find a few wack job religious types from the millions on the planet, then write a story on it with the inference being that all religious people everywhere agree with them.  Then get more gay agenda types to post it to blogs where gullible idiots take it seriously.

/and you think Fox news brainwashes people.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God does not hate anyone.
Ostman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Does anyone remember when there was news of some lab working on a gay-maker weapon to use on the Taliban or Iraq or somebody?  It was something about how once it was used against the enemy they would be too busy, getting busy in their bunkers, to stop our troops from winning?

I don't remember hearing any of these pastors condemning those scientists for trying inflict fabulousness on others.  And if you don't want it, you shouldn't be wanting it on your neighbors either.  That whole, treat others the way you want to be treated, thing.


...how would that work?
If something was sprayed into the air to make everyone really horny I'd still not be interested in women, just even more interested in other guys. I'd assume the same would be true of straight guys.
 
